The Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs From August 21-27, 2023

In the week of August 21 – 27, 2023, the universe conspires to help you honor the truth of your relationship and your innermost desires as Virgo season begins alongside Mercury retrograde and Mars shifting into Libra.

While you may have had some clear downloads recently because of Venus retrograde, you're being instructed that there is still more to discover and see about what is going on in your romantic relationship and what you should do about it. Instead of feeling frustrated by any delays, embrace the way that, in these moments, the universe can flow in and help guide you toward new romantic developments.

Virgo season is often wrought with plans and focusing on everything you've put off for another day. Still, this year, it's amplified as Mercury retrograde begins in Virgo on the same day the Sun transforms into this healing earth sign. While Venus retrograde can bring reflection to your romantic relationships, Mercury helps you to focus on the actions you've taken, along with what truth you've been operating under.

By leaning into the pauses and the lessons available, the universe promises to help reveal the ultimate truth. This will be intensified as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius allows you to take on a more optimistic and future-orientated perspective of your life. Instead of crying over what would never happen, you can extract the lessons, taking them to create a beautiful new chapter in your love life.

As Mars shifts into Libra at the end of the week, the pace will quicken even if everything is slower. While it won't pick up until the middle of September 2023 (once Mercury and Venus are direct), there are still important ways to honor your truth and align yourself with the universe's vibration. As you do, you'll start to see glimmers of how you can act, moments when you can start meaningful conversations and those slight fractures of time where you can take the opportunity to be genuinely vulnerable with your heart.

Because that's the thing about retrogrades, they don't reveal something new but help open your eyes to what was always there. You need to be in the right perspective to see it.

Most important days for love and relationships for all zodiac signs from August 21-27, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Just as you feel the nudge toward focusing on the future as the Sun enters the earth sign of Virgo, Mercury retrograde begins in this same sign as you feel guided to reflect on anything you might have missed. Right now, things are murky as Venus retrograde in Leo is ongoing. As Mercury retrograde begins, the clear message is that you need to pause and reflect on something before you make any decisions about moving ahead or your future. Mercury retrogrades don't last all that long compared to other planets at only about three weeks. However, this energy will represent most of Virgo season, prompting you to use your detailed orientated thinking to reflect on the lessons of the past and your desires you may have left on the wayside before genuinely feeling confident in knowing what direction to move your relationship in.

Thursday, August 24, 2023

The energy of the retrograde season intensifies today as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius guides you to reflect on what needs to be released from the past to become free to move into your future. This might not provide an instantaneous answer. However, with Venus retrograde in Leo guiding you to the truth of your heart and Mercury retrograde in Virgo inspiring you to reflect on your inner stability and healing, you can sort out whatever confusion you currently find yourself in. Use this energy as an opportunity for greater focus as you will feel more optimistic about your life and take things head on rather than ignoring or only hoping they eventually become better. In love, things only improve once you find the courage to address what needs to be changed.

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mars, the planet of action and passion, shifts into docile Libra today, helping you to understand there is more than one correct point of view. As much as you must honor yourself and your needs, you also must be aware that you need to consider those of your partner. Regardless of where your relationship is leading, finding common ground and balance will ensure you move with grace and integrity through whatever process you find yourself in.

In Libra, Mars focuses on doing what it feels is most important, but it's not willing to just set fire to everything else to accomplish it. By embracing the partnership energy of Libra, Mars can inspire you to take your time, practice patience and even begin putting minor aspects of any plans into place now. If there were a perfect astrological transit to part ways under, it would be Mars in Libra, as it will help you do it with kindness and allow you to set up a relationship post-break-up because you can be more compassionate and understanding of one another.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign for August 21 - 27, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Sunday, August 27, 2023

The week of August 21 – 27, 2023, will provide you with the moment of clarity you've been seeking. The only issue will be to slow down so you can ensure you act at precisely the right time. This is because Mars, your ruling planet, shifts into Libra, which rules your romantic sector. When you have a planet of action and passion in this area of your life, you are focused on making things happen. The only delay is that with the current retrograde season, especially as Venus in Leo highlights themes of joy and commitment, you may need to tend to a few matters before feeling like you can follow your heart.

Just know the time is coming, and sometimes finally knowing the truth inspires you to learn patience, which will prove worth it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The sign of Virgo activates your sector of commitment and joy, but with Mercury retrograde beginning here, it's also calling you to slow down more and reflect on what you need in your life. The Sun in Virgo may start you off strong as you feel drawn to focus on plans or what exciting new romantic phase you want to begin. However, as Mercury begins its retrograde, you'll feel more introverted as you feel there's something important you may be missing.

Trust that you are being guided to operate on the timing of the divine and ensure you see the truth surrounding you. It's not just about what you know to be accurate within yourself, but also being able to sort out that of others so that you can feel intense in understanding the direction of your heart indeed will lead to happiness.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Sagittarius is your opposing sign, and as the First Quarter Moon occurs here, you will feel inspired to reflect on what you no longer need to carry from your past. This will light up your romantic sector in perfect synchronicity with Venus and Mercury retrograde as you are called to think about the wounds or heartbreak you still hold onto from the past. As much as you need to go through everything you have, it doesn't mean you must keep hanging onto it. Instead, love yourself enough to let it go.

While you will still likely be reflecting on your romantic history throughout this week, you are reaching the pinnacle of your journey, where you will feel more confident and stronger in being able to step forward into a place of inner power. No one can rob you of what is meant to be yours, but you often need to learn that you're worthy of it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mars in Libra activates your home, healing and family sector, giving you a dose of ambition and courage in dealing with things in this part of your life. Not surprisingly, this is something you've been moving through all year as the recent new phase of Pluto in Aquarius before it shifted back into Capricorn as part of its retrograde has inspired all sorts of romantic changes. As much as you have wished things were going to be different, you're finally accepting the truth which has always been in your heart.

Take this moment to bring more incredible healing to any separations or challenges, as you are encouraged to see that even if a romantic chapter is over, another one could be beginning. Mars in Libra can help you be more agreeable and able to compromise as well. Make sure you're not giving up on something you truly desire, and this can help you do whatever needs to be done with pure love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The more you focus on your happiness, the more it will grow. In the week of August 21 – 27, 2023, as the Sagittarius First Quarter Moon shines a spotlight on your sector of joy and commitment, you are reminded that you first need to honor this desire within yourself. However, First Quarter Moons help you see what you need to adjust or release to manifest your intention. In Sagittarius, it inspires greater optimism and the clarity that you need to commit to your happiness before choosing a partner who can contribute meaningfully.

When you finally know yourself, you also know love. By slowing down under the Sagittarius First Quarter Moon, you can recommit to your worthiness of joy. Life shouldn't be all work and no play, yet not all play will bring you happiness, which you've recently learned. Embrace what feels good, what adds to your life, and see it as the divine sign that it is.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Sagittarius First Quarter Moon will bring lighter energy to your sector of home, family and healing as it rises in the week of August 21 – 27, 2023. Things have been positively shifting for you all year as you realize you are living what you only once dreamed of. The only thing that can steal away that happiness is you keep your sight set on what could make it even more perfect. Focus on the small moments of joy and express gratitude to yourself and your partner for what you have already created.

While there are more changes in store, focusing on what you are grateful for, you will be in the place to keep attracting more. This lunation also inspires you to release any visions or ideals, especially if they are perfectionist in nature, which no longer benefit your life. Focus on the big picture and enjoy how far you have come.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, August 24, 2023

You can better focus on the important conversations within your relationship this week as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your communication sector, helping you to open up and become more vulnerable with your partner. An agreement needs to be reached where you both allow the past to be, drawing that proverbial line in the sand and allowing yourself the joy of a fresh new beginning with one another. Sometimes it's necessary to talk it out, even what is ugly or dark, so that you can step into the light together.

This lunation will help you express hope and optimism in everything you say, even if sharing is challenging. There will be a spark of lightness surrounding you as you realize you need to hash it out already instead of only continuing to live in limbo. When you can honor the truth of what has happened, you often find it's the very thing needed to set you both free finally.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Your romantic journey is taking you on a quest for a deeper understanding as Mars in Libra highlights your sector of dreams, intuition and your sacred subconscious. Not only will you be more in tune with your higher self during this time, but your mind will feel more open to connecting the dots of your past, helping to enhance your understanding of recent events. While you may not want to open this Pandora's box, it is safe to say that what lies inside will only benefit you in your romantic life.

Mars is a planet that carries not only passion but also determination toward whatever it sets its sights on. For you, that means taking a deep dive within your internal self as you are asked to reflect more deeply on your dreams, intuition and the sudden moments of awareness that spring up from your subconscious. Keep a journal by your bed for these moments, and realize that what you discover now will make all the difference later.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Sunday, August 27, 2023

You need more from romance right now than just fun dates and intimacy. You want a life partner you can grow with, someone who inspires you to set goals and reach for the stars. As Mars enters Libra on August 27, this energy will be heightened as you become more focused on what you truly desire for life and more aware of whether your current partner adds genuinely fulfills all of your needs.

Venus retrograde in Leo has brought many changes and opportunities into your life as you have wanted to stretch your wings and fly, yet now is the time to ensure the direction you've set off in is the one you want to continue. Make sure to honor your dreams and desires for partnership as they come to light because it's going to be essential to be able to keep them as you move forward. Trying to ignore anything now will only lead to regret later.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Virgo season inspires you to expand your romantic life as you take risks and strive to grow your sense of abundance. Whether you're genuinely growing your family around this time or expanding your viewpoints on love, the most crucial thing you can do is allow yourself to change with the season. You can be known for sticking to one path even if it's already been determined. It will not lead you to where you genuinely desire to be. Yet now, as the universe is hanging you, everything you've ever wanted on a silver platter, it's essential to expand so you can fully receive it.

While Virgo season itself always offers you new opportunities and chances, this one may have you reflecting on things from the past more so as Mercury retrograde inspires you to slow down before entirely moving ahead. When you draw in new awareness from the past, you also are finally learning what you need so that the future will be vastly different.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

While Venus retrograde in Leo brings you all sorts of romantic reflections and lessons as it rules this sector of your life, the Sun and Mercury retrograde in Virgo will be an inspiring transformation in your intimate connection. When you are reflecting on the intimacy in your relationship, it's much more than just physical. Intimacy is emotional, spiritual, mental and domestic as you share more of your life with another. Part of this Venus phase has been about you healing to a degree. You allow yourself to move ahead finally and thoroughly, which means you're creating a new depth of intimacy in your relationship.

There is no reason to rush, and even if you are called to create a deeper level of commitment with your partner, remember it doesn't have to look like anyone else's relationship. Sometimes you try to remain so independent simply because you want something different. Still, you can have independence and togetherness, only limited by your imagination and willingness to create it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

You might be raring to begin a brand-new romantic chapter in your life as Virgo season activates this sector. However, there are some things to tend to first. Sun and Mercury retrograde in Virgo will light up your relationships, drawing you to focus on your choices, your action and whether it has truly aligned with your soul. It's never too late to change your mind, and while you must be weary of past exes returning during this time, sometimes it is all about the one that got away — not because they weren't right, but because the timing wasn't.

Keep an open mind and heart while remaining grounded in your recent growth and boundaries, as you will know inherently whether someone is part of your healing or will only keep you in your wounding. As you reflect and embrace each moment, even if there is no return of a past love, take the lessons that simmer to the surface as the evidence you need that you are in the place to create a brand-new kind of love. And it just so happens because you're already a brand-new you.

