The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From August 21 - 27, 2023

The greatest luck exists within the moments you could never have planned for. As the week of August 21 – 27, 2023, begins, take time to honor the cosmic flow of life in which nothing is certain, yet everything settles like a sweet promise in your heart of what's to come. On each of the luckiest days for each zodiac sign this week, it's time to keep going — not to push or force anything, but to surrender to the idea that you are being guided now toward your fate and luckiest endeavors.

Virgo season begins just as Mercury retrograde does, both within the healing earth energy of the Virgo zodiac sign. Instead of feeling like you must figure things out rationally or logically, tune into your heart, take time in nature and even meditate as you are being guided not to try to excavate the answers but create space for them to rise. The less you strive to do or understand, the more will be revealed.

So often, Virgo season entails making plans for the remainder of the year, getting back to work after the summer holiday, or even going back to school. It's known for its diligence and effort, yet this time that won't help you reach where you are dreaming of. Instead, you are being asked to reflect on doing less, so you create the lucky space to attract more.

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius helps you to embrace what you need to relinquish as you begin this new zodiac season as Mars in Libra infuses you with the diplomacy to make it happen. With the ongoing Venus retrograde in Leo affecting your self-love, inner value and finances, this is a moment to slow down and reflect on if you align with what you say you want to attract into your life.

As you embrace the unknown surprises of the retrograde season, focus on how you can create space for luck to find you as you slow down, listen to your emotional body and give yourself time to have any answers you seek revealed to you. Sometimes the trick to receiving the divine luck you seek is simply slowing down long enough for it to catch up finally.

Luckiest days of the week for each zodiac sign from August 21 - 27, 2023

Aries lucky day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Embrace the lucrative power of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius as it lights up your sector of luck and abundance. You know what you must do to create space for the universe to work on your behalf. All you need to know is to listen and honor that divine awareness. There may be areas of your life where you feel like you can't move ahead just yet, but by internalizing the power of this lunation, you can release the negative mindsets that have kept you stuck.

You do your best work when you feel free to be yourself, but to do that, you must create the space to flourish. When you can honor what needs to go, there is space for what will come. You're making a promise that you know you deserve more, which is the first step to creating it.

Taurus lucky day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

As Mars in Libra activates your well-being zone, you must examine how you care for yourself and structure your day. How you prioritize your needs and care sets the tone for all others in your life and for the divine. It's not foolish or a waste of time to slow down and ensure you're getting enough sleep, are well hydrated, well-fed, or even attending to your spiritual needs like meditation or time in nature. In fact, by doing this, you are showing the divine that you are worthy of only the best in life, which attracts more of it.

Your luck is found not in some outside opportunity but in your willingness to create space to care for and honor yourself. As you allow yourself to strategize your day, ensuring that any time for routines or well-being is as much of a priority as work or family matters, you create a divine space for luck and abundance.

Gemini lucky day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

It would be best to get honest about what brings you happiness and fuels your life for the greater good. As much as you can become preoccupied with the human tendency to only focus on what is in front of you, your soul is aching to do more than just the daily grind. When you can embrace both parts of yourself, one of your major lessons in life you understand that there is a balance between your human and soul that needs to be found, you can find tremendous success and fulfillment by honoring both parts of yourself.

Mars in Libra activates your sense of commitment and joy as you are energized to take on this new path of self-discovery. Committing to what brings you happiness isn't an aspect of being human, but instead of your soul, as you learn to self-validate and realize your greatest passion will always be connected to your purpose.

Cancer lucky day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Virgo energy rules over your communication sector, which means as the Sun enters this earth sign alongside Mercury retrograde, you will have an opportunity to focus on how you have communicated with others. While you can often put the needs of others over yourself, even with this new chapter helping to show you how much you need to be the star of your life, you constantly need to ensure both are in balance.

Take this Mercury retrograde period and use it to reflect on where you've communicated your truth or simply the truth others wanted to hear. You owe it to yourself to restart this new chapter as often as it takes to get it right finally, and while it's normal to veer off a bit, you owe it to yourself to get back on track. When you honor your truth and are not self-sacrificing anymore, you can attract all the luck and abundance you seek.

Leo lucky day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius reminds you that life needs to be enjoyable. This doesn't mean doing what will get you fame or even the approval of others, but simply what feels good for your soul. As you have progressed this year, the opinions and thoughts of others have mattered less as you have realized that only you know what makes you happy. This lunation is a final opportunity to help you release anything holding you back from investing in yourself.

You no longer need to doubt yourself or play the old mind games you used to try to gain the validation of others. You've come too far to go back now, but you do need to become transparent and honest with yourself about what makes up a life well-lived for you because soon you're going to be presented with a divine opportunity, and this time you want to make sure you're in the place to seize it.

Virgo lucky day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Virgo season is in full force this week as the Sun enters your zodiac sign, signaling your solar return and your new year. This year, it's marked by Mercury retrograde, allowing you to ensure there isn't something in your past that still needs to be dealt with. It's something related to your growth, healing or even someone you had decided on. Yet, it might be about recognizing you can't be a healing presence for others until you commit to healing yourself.

Regardless of what arises explicitly for you, trust that the universe is entirely orchestrating this moment as you are gifted with your solar return and a chance to rewrite the past. It's not every day you receive the lucky opportunity to go back indeed and right any wrongs or gain a better understanding, so embrace this chance and see it as the doorway to success.

Libra lucky day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mars, the planet of action and passion, enters Libra during the week of August 21 – 27, 2023, kickstarting a new chapter in committing to your dreams and living from your truth. As a zodiac sign that represents partnership, you prioritize your relationship above all other matters in your life, yet what ends up happening is your dreams fall aside and are forgotten about. You deserve to focus on your goals and plans for your life, realizing no healthy relationship would ever make you feel like you must choose.

When you honor your dreams, you also step into the place to attract a partner who will continue to support you more greatly. See that a relationship, while lovely, doesn't necessarily need to be the focus of your life. Work on yourself right now, and all your other desires for your life will come to fruition as you commit to never abandoning yourself again.

Scorpio lucky day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius helps build up your self-worth and value as you realize this is where all dreams are born. It can be challenging to understand and embody your worth fully, yet this is the path you've been on all year as you realize that what you believe you deserve is what you will receive. Don't be afraid to raise that bar so high you're so scared nothing or no one may ever reach it — because they will. You have so much to offer and shine brighter than many, so it's time to own that and see what happens when you finally give the universe a chance to be on your side.

During the Sagittarius lunation, focus on reaffirming your self-worth and stretching yourself to new limits as you create space for a new level of abundance in your life. It's okay if you're still learning and growing into this new level of deservingness. It's essential not to give up.

Sagittarius lucky day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

The First Quarter Moon in your personal zodiac sign shines a light on what stories or beliefs you need to release to create the life you aspire to live. As a zodiac sign that is always focused on the far-distant horizon of the future, it's essential to ensure that your inner self is aligned with the choices you're making for your life. You've done a lot of growth recently, but not all of it has yet been incorporated into a change of direction. Use this Moon to help yourself reflect on what you need to release that ultimately doesn't align with you, as by doing that, you will create the space for the luck you seek.

The universe guides your steps as you feel more optimistic about your future, regardless of what has recently transpired. Remember that nothing is lost that can't be earned back. It's just a matter of doing the work and ensuring that whatever you do is aligned with the truth of your growth.

Capricorn lucky day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mars shifts into Libra and activates your career sector as you feel inspired to take your professional life in a new direction. Whether this entails a new career role or simply prioritizing the balance of work with your personal life, you are standing on the brink of divine success. Libra is all about working together and finding balance, so seize those opportunities for any collaborative work, as it will help unlock the level of luck you seek in your life.

Anything you can imagine can be created. You must know how to create the path ahead. Use the intellect of Libra with the determination of Mars to choose the direction that will lead to your ultimate success, no matter what that now means to you. Being lucky or abundant isn't only about finances, as you've learned, but about having those to share it with.

Aquarius lucky day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Keep your eyes open for new opportunities and experiences. Mars in Libra highlights your zone of luck and abundance, helping you take advantage of anything that promises to expand your life. This area of your life is associated with travel, education and even deepening your spiritual pursuits, so it's not just a matter of a lucky phone call or email but also listening to the divine intuition that edges you toward something that is meant for you.

You will be prompted to act, especially as Mars rarely sits around and waits for anything. Ensure you are unequivocally passionate about whatever you agree to or say yes to. Mars inspires you to change, to embrace new opportunities, but only so long as they energize you with the possibilities of what's to come. When you honor what you are most passionate about, you also create the space to live a genuinely lucky life.

Pisces lucky day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

As the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius activates your career sector, you must focus on what you want to create professionally and what you don't. Not only does this tie into your future aspirations, but it ensures you aren't just going with the flow in this area of your life but confidently and directing things to ensure your success and fulfillment.

You may have to approach things unconventionally or use your eternal well of hope to believe that something better or different is just around the corner. There is so much success and luck coming to you as the North Node has recently entered Aries, ruler of your financial sector, that it's all but guaranteed. You must ensure you no longer play small or simply agree to what is offered. Instead, stand your ground, know your worth and pursue your dreams at all costs.

