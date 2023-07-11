Manifestation can be a way to attract something that we desire in love.

In astrology, the Ascendant, Sun, Moon, and Venus can be points in our chart that can show us what our heart needs to feel emotionally fulfilled in love. Venus, the planet of our value system, passion, and romance can show what we want in a partnership. Sun and Ascendant can guide us in discovering what can inspire or drive us to pursue love.

According to astrology TikTok creator @aurazcryx, each sign has a specific strength when it comes to manifesting love. The two-part series reveals techniques that can be used to get closer to what our heart desires.

How to manifest love, based on your zodiac sign

Aries

"Aries love adventure and excitement, and this can be a great way to manifest love..."

Aries is formidable as an opponent because they can relentlessly pursue what they desire and they can apply this in love. Aries simply needs to fuel their optimism to attract someone in their life who will be able to catapult them to new heights. It all starts with them tapping into their courage to experience and allow themselves to fall into the flow of romance.

Taurus

"If you are a Taurus looking to manifest love, focus on your senses."

Taurus must learn to be more patient and analytical when seeking a partner and to trust their intuition and senses. However, because this is a sign ruled by Venus, they need to understand their worth first before entering a relationship. When they learn that the material is not as important, Taurus needs to focus on manifesting abundance in love so that they can bring a partner that matches their energy and desire.

Gemini

"One way that Geminis can manifest love is through their natural ability to communicate."

Ruled by Mercury, Geminis can charm anyone with their speech. It is also the best way to get closer to this sign. They want to feel a connection that makes them think and question everything around them. A partner who is up for a good debate will be someone they want to manifest.

Cancer

"...Clearing space for someone to enter your life is a great energetic starting point."

Because of their deep emotional connection to their partners, this sign needs to learn to first create boundaries before attempting to manifest what they want in a partner. This is a sign that is very intentional with what they want and when they design their foundation, they will be able to attract someone that fits their needs.

Leo

"Use your creativity to your advantage when it comes to love. Write a letter to the Universe showing your gratitude...write about your plans for the future."

Leos are visual and creative. They can manifest through learning what they want in a partner so that the mistakes of the past are not repeated, instead, they can usher in a future with someone that will only help them to take on center stage with more confidence and pride in themselves.

Virgo

“One standout way Virgos can connect to the Universe and magnetize their soulmate is by writing a Cosmic Shopping List.”

The author brings up a great point because Virgo enjoys organization and planning, so creating a list of what they want in a partner can help them manifest. This will also enable Virgo to know what they want so they do not enter a relationship trying to change their partner or build their personality type.

Libra

“A powerful way for Libra to manifest love is to treat themselves how they would like to be treated.”

This is valuable and it is tied to preserving their authenticity through understanding their independent and individualistic nature. Libras need to learn to break free from their comfort zone and learn to put themselves first before entering new relationships and to continue putting themselves first in existing relationships.

Scorpio

Scorpio will benefit from love affirmations that assert their belief in themselves and their ability to love and be loved.

As a water sign, Scorpio can be a little psychic, so manifestation for them can be easier. Scorpio needs to focus on a partner that brings them healing, calm, confidence, and love. As a sign ruled by Mars, they are determined to find the right partner, which is why it can be easy for Scorpio to cut ties with people that are not aligned with their ideology. Scorpios need to open their hearts to invite love into their lives.

Sagittarius

“Ironically, independence is how a Sagittarius can find their soulmate.”

A sign that enjoys exploring and learning more about others, independence in this situation could mean learning more about themselves at their core so that they will be able to retain their personality and values without compromising them when they are in relationships.

Capricorn

"...they can manifest love in a variety of ways. One of those ways is to take action...create a to-do list with and set yourself achievable goals."

Capricorns will achieve more success when they activate their drive to achieve victory. Although they can manifest through action, they need to also consider what characteristics their partner should have. Capricorns also need to have more emotional vulnerability before entering a relationship.

Aquarius

“Aquarians are creative and visual, which is where a soulmate vision board enters the chat.”

A vision board will allow Aquarius to pinpoint what they want and do not want in a relationship. They also need to have someone that shares their vision so that they can become part of their circle of friends. Developing trust and understanding their compatibility will enable them to be more vulnerable with partners.

Pisces

“To manifest love, as a Pisces, the key is to embrace your intuition.”

This can be one of the ways that Pisces can manifest love. They also need to learn how to break free from their codependent side. Once Pisces can see just how good they are on their own, they will be able to intuitively see what works for them in relationships. Love can help strengthen Pisces' conviction and grants them courage.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.