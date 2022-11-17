How The Moon Phase You Were Born Under Affects Your Relationships

The phases of the Moon have a big influence on our daily lives and emotions.

Important periods like the Full and New Moon reflect periods of closing chapters and initiating new beginnings, especially when these phases happen during our Lunar Returns.

The eight Moon phases are New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Third Quarter, and Waxing Crescent, and each of us was born under one of these phases. Each Moon phase brings about a different personality to those born under it.

Because the Moon also affects emotions, the moon phase you were born under can help determine relationship compatibility.

Moon phase compatibility

1. New Moon compatibility

New Moon reflects someone with lots of confidence and independent nature. They are comfortable with their emotions and can initiate things with confidence.

New Moon phases represent a collective reset, where we can dream big and go after what we desire.

Most compatible with this Moon are people born under the Full Moon because they are both aware of drastic changes and how to begin and close chapters.

Waning Crescent and Waxing Crescent are also compatible since they understand the New Moon native’s need to be in a relaxing and comfortable environment where they can feel safe and nurtured.

2. Waxing Crescent compatibility

Waxing Crescent is the second phase of the lunar cycle. The natives born under this period know the value of hard work because getting what they want can feel challenging at times. They are a lot more patient than those born under the New Moon. They are driven to persevere and not give up.

Most compatible with this Moon are Waning Gibbous since the fearless determination from Gibbous can help them feel passionate to continue pursuing their dreams.

Other compatible people are those born under the New Moon and First Quarter Moon. They can find harmony with these folks since they have a similar vision and direction which involves self-protection and creating a path to achieve their goals.

3. First Quarter compatibility

First Quarter shows the results of the hard work and effort after the first two phases. The natives born under this phase know the importance of making new plans for growth and evolution. They take their time crafting and weaving their vision.

Most compatible with those born under this Moon are those born under the Third Quarter phase. While First Quarter has the tools needed to create success, Third Quarter can teach them how to put themselves out there and network.

Other compatible signs are Waxing Crescent and the Waxing Gibbous. There is a need for privacy with these folks so that they can learn how to evolve without having all eyes on them. It is something folks under these phases can relate to as well.

4. Waxing Gibbous compatibility

Waxing Gibbous are people that enjoy doing things the correct way without any mistakes. They do not want to repeat or fail. Here the native knows how to give their all to any project that they are passionate about. Sometimes their perfectionist tendencies could have them doubt themselves but they know what they are capable of.

Most compatible with them are Waning Crescent folks because they can teach them how to let go and heal. Waning Crescent makes them forget their perfectionist side and learn to live for the experiences.

Full Moon and First Quarter Moon natives are also compatible with them. They all appreciate their need to reach out to others and learn from them, qualities that can push them to love themselves more.

5. Full Moon compatibility

Full Moon shows someone that strives to bring balance into their lives. These are people searching for more and understanding themselves within. They are not afraid of changes, moving on from circumstances that are unfavorable and closing chapters.

During this phase, the Sun and Moon are in opposition, showing that those born under this energy will focus on harmonizing the energies of the aspect. Most compatible with them are people born under the New Moon since they too understand the importance and power of internal transformations.

Waxing Gibbous and Waning Gibbous natives can also help teach them how to reach for the stars and not set any limits. These signs can empower the native.

6. Waning Gibbous compatibility

Those born under the Waning Gibbous reflect people that are brave and very tenacious. They are knowledgeable and want to teach others about their own learning experiences. Many will respect their willingness to succeed regardless of their circumstances.

Waxing Crescent is the most compatible with this phase. They will help them understand the value of patience and hard work while the Waning Gibbous native can teach the Waxing Crescent to be less rigid.

Other compatible phases are the Full Moon and Third Quarter since they understand the need to complete things and to be more in tune with their truest selves. These phases teach the Waning Gibbous to step out and become more confident in who they are.

7. Third Quarter compatibility

Third Quarter shows the native is not afraid of making mistakes or redefining their ideology. They want to make an impression and if it means starting fresh, they are not afraid to take the path to live and be comfortable with the most honest version of themselves.

Those born under the First Quarter phase are the most compatible with the Third Quarter personality. They can help them achieve the balance that they desire between work and career. While the First Quarter could be more reserved, the Third Quarter can help them step out into the light and shine more. Their positive untapped qualities can be brought to light with this relationship.

Other compatible signs are Waning Crescent and Waning Gibbous. Those born under these phases can manage to balance the transitional periods that those born under the Third Quarter could struggle with. They can teach them to move forward and not look back.

8. Waning Crescent compatibility

Waning Crescent represents the last phase of the cycle. Natives born during this time can be secretive and put focus on healing and overcoming any obstacles in their lives. Since they are born right before the New Moon begins, they could also be accustomed to finding their inner source of strength instead of relying on others while they continuously evolve.

The Waning Crescent native is most compatible with Waxing Gibbous. They learn how to work together to push ahead. Gibbous teaches them to be more detail-oriented while Waning Crescent teaches them not to be afraid of mistakes.

Fervent pairings also include New Moon and Third Quarter. They all understand how to be more in tune with their emotions and to find a balance in their home environment. These phases all flow and work towards a similar goal and direction.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.