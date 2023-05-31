How Having Mars In Libra Affects Your Life And Relationships

Mars is fire, power, and victory. Mars' placement in your chart can show you where you feel the spark to seek success in the respective house. Your Mars sign shows you how you channel this energy while aspects and house placement tend to give more sparks to this placement.

Natal Mars in Libra traits

When Mars is in Libra the native is goal-oriented, cooperative, diplomatic, compassionate, and a great tactician. Mars in Libra is a powerful placement that can help the natives make strong connections. Through networking, they can achieve positions of influence. Mars here will not be afraid to face their enemies, but they prefer to keep things peaceful. However, when pushed to its limits, Mars here can be a formidable tactician, always one step ahead, and can even rival Mars in Scorpio.

Compassionate

This placement reveals someone that shows and feels compassion for others. It is one of the defining traits that will allow them to stand out. Mars in Libra is willing to take the high road and make peace even with those who may have wronged them. Their ability to analyze and see things on both sides of an equation allows them to achieve balance both mentally and emotionally.

Hardworking

Mars in Libra enjoys getting the job done. They do not shy away from responsibilities. Because they are excellent networkers and communicators, they can encourage others to get things done. Mars here can thrive as a leader since they will treat their colleagues with respect. In relationships, they will be the ones who work as a team, to motivate and push their partners to achieve success.

Diplomatic

Ruled by Venus, they want to make peace and love and will avoid war at all costs. Again, Mars thrives in the work environment since they can play the game. In relationships, they know how to be there for their partner and will not be as selfish. They want to grow in relationships and will do what it takes to make it work.

Passionate

Having this placement makes the native a fierce romantic. At first, they may not show it, but with time, once they can trust their partner, they will show them their loyalty and how devoted they can be. Mars in Libra enjoys success and they will not hide from a challenge, especially when it means they can get closer to their dreams.

Great communicator

Through their words, Mars in Libra can calm the tension in a room. They know how to read people and they know how to respond when others lose their cool. In relationships, they will be open to discussing disagreements with patience and warm words.

Childish

An unevolved Mars in Libra can act extremely childish. When things do not go the way that they want, the native can be petty and resort to immature tactics to win. It is through healing and growth that they can become excellent mentors and mediators.

Two-faced

Mars in Libra can appear as two-faced to others, but this is because they want to preserve the peace and avoid conflict.

People-pleasing

They will even do their best to mend a broken relationship so that the other party will not hate them. Mars in Libra needs to learn how to establish boundaries when they do not want to be part of other people’s lives.

Temperamental

Being Mars in Aries’ sister sign means that some of that strong temper will be reflected, especially when Mars in Libra is on the verge of failure. Mars here wants to succeed and when their tactics are not working, it can lead to frustration and intense anger.

Mars in Libra sexuality and relationships

Charming as ever, Mars in this sign will have no problems making friends or entering relationships. Venus’ influence acts like a magnet, which can make others fall for their intelligence and looks. Mars in Libra is usually confident and self-assured, but when they enter relationships, disagreements can make them feel insecure. It is important for Mars in Libra to express themselves so that they do not play games or resort to passive-aggressive tactics.

Although they are excellent in group settings, Mars in Libra needs to learn to be the leader occasionally. It will allow them to assert themselves and showcase their abilities. Through these experiences, Mars will be able to become more self-reliant and have more trust in themselves. Exploring their independent nature can allow them to build better romantic relationships since they will learn not to be as co-dependent.

In romantic relationships, they must find a partner that mirrors their values and will always push them to be better people. Finding a partner that shows them love and respect will help their confidence. Love represents the ultimate balance and when they learn to gain more trust in themselves and be more honest with their partner, they will be braver when they face the world.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.