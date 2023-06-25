This Week's Love Horoscope Brings Healing Energy For All Zodiac Signs

Here is your weekly love horoscope for June 26 - July 2, by zodiac sign. As you stand on the cusp of a new month beginning, you are being called to focus on the healing that is calling you as you are reminded that it is the purest form of love. Every so often, the stars align, and you are taken deeper into your heart, reminding you that sometimes you do indeed need to discover all that love isn’t before you can finally learn what it is.

Mercury shifts into Cancer just a few days before Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, helping you find the words to express your feelings. There may be surprise outcomes as suddenly the Neptunian daze lifts, and you realize that love isn’t just a word but a series of actions needed to create and grow a healthy relationship.

Toward the end of the week of June 26 – July 2, you start to get the first glimpse of the Full Moon in Capricorn, a pinnacle moment of itself, as it's the only lunation in this earth sign you’ll experience all year. The Full Moon in Capricorn will highlight what structures are still holding you back from the proper healing and life-changing nature of Cancer while also reminding you that no matter how much romance exists, you still need a grounded, stable foundation.

Things may seem a bit murky as you settle into new truths, especially if you’ve been hoping for things to get better without taking steps to make them that way. Be gentle with yourself and your partner, as there may be a lot of feelings and not necessarily immediately the words to express them. Take opportunities to pause, reflect, and tune into your heart and what you need around this time – as well as hold space for your partner to do the same.

When you can look at your partner and see not perfection but a soul who is simply trying, you can embrace the complete spectrum of healing available.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

You have it within your capability to heal whatever hurts, but you must understand it doesn’t mean you can immediately improve it. Right now, as the Sun and Mercury in Cancer move through your home and family sector, you can feel a deep urge to focus on peace, but you need to make sure that in the process of achieving that, you’re not gaslighting yourself.

Some challenges are too significant to pretend they don’t exist, and some only heal through separation and changing particular dynamics. While it will be up to you to handle your current situation, no good can come from avoiding the truth. Instead, it would be best to allow yourself to see things clearly to know precisely what will heal the wounds that hurt the most.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

An incredible opportunity comes in as Mercury shifts into Cancer, giving you a direct line to your heart and the divine. Mercury rules thoughts and conversations while Cancer governs your communication sector, making this a full time to open, practice radical vulnerability, and share what you have been feeling.

Instead of looking at things logically, share the feelings that you’ve been reluctant to. It doesn’t mean you're making it your partner's job to carry them, but not saying anything will only cause greater resentment and increase your separation. The first step must be opening with honesty as you trust your partner to do the same so you can find a space of compromise, which is the first step to healing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Full Moon always tends to shine a light of truth wherever it hits you, and for you, it will be in the part of your life that rules intimacy and transformation. This is a critical moment for you because it represents a turning point in your life and relationship, especially if you’ve been rising to the call from the universe to keep growing toward your higher self.

The Full Moon in Capricorn rules all matters related to intimacy and transformation. Yet, it brings a grounded, practical energy that can help you get out of your heart and into what you need from your relationship. You’ve been trying to do things differently, and this lunation is the perfect chance to understand what that means finally. You can simultaneously seek love yet run from it when it turns real.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Full Moon in Capricorn falls into your opposing sign and activates all themes related to relationships and romance. This area of your life has been challenged this year as Pluto is wrapping up its time here, bringing out all sorts of truths you haven’t wanted to see – yet needed to all the same. It's incredibly potent for you because it’s the only Moon in the sign that rules your romantic sector for the entire year, making this one that pleads with you to pay attention.

Right now, it may be more about wrapping up what is no longer working or serving you, and that’s okay because while endings can be challenging, it doesn’t mean they always have to be sad. You are working with the benefit of Mercury, the planet of communication, shifting into your sign, so speaking your feelings and truth could come easier. Just make sure the choices you’re making allow your happiness to be the priority and not that of others.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Neptune often feels disorientating because it asks you to look beneath the surface and tune into your thoughts. Love isn’t built on a relationship that strictly appeals to others or even the persona you want to attach to. Instead, it’s in the way that you both challenge and support one another to become your best selves, no matter how often you may stumble along the way.

The greatest love in your life is also going to be the one that brings the most significant amount of transformation. During the week of June 26 – July 2, 2023, as Neptune begins its retrograde journey in Pisces, you will be given a chance to discover your true feelings, even if there has been hesitation over making those significant life changes in the name of love. You don’t have to rush things this time; trust that if it’s meant to be, it will eventually.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Often, your expectations of love don’t align with what you genuinely need from your partner. As you settle into the week ahead of June 26 – July 2, 2023, try to reflect on whether you’ve been grateful for all that you’ve built or only focusing on specific pieces to fulfill your picture of how you thought it would look.

Neptune is beginning its retrograde journey in Pisces; activating your romantic sector will serve a great benefit as you will see that some of the challenges you’ve been experiencing are also those of your creation. Try to return to your center and on what you need emotionally from your partner, including consistent presence. Sometimes, you must focus on what matters to realize what doesn’t.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Certain things often must end, so something better can begin. In a year that has brought so many romantic developments to your love life, don’t forget that to build the relationship you desire; you will have to leave the comfort zone of protection you’ve made for yourself. Endings aren’t always bad but necessary for a beautiful new beginning.

The Full Moon in Capricorn highlights the themes of your home and family sector, helping you to embrace the changes you're moving through as you trust it will lead to more excellent stability. It’s okay to lose balance for a bit, especially if it means you are in the progress of creating the life of your dreams. Remember that compromise is vital to relationships, and at the end of the day, it’s not the bed you return to which defines home but the arms that are waiting there to hold you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

You are the only one who can give yourself full permission to be happy. It won’t ever be found in someone else or even in another stage of life because, along with growth, there will always be new challenges. Yet sometimes you scapegoat yourself thinking that one day, when everything falls into place, you’ll finally be happy – but that’s never where it’s found.

As Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, you will have an opportunity to see clearly where you have given away your power for the joy and love you seek. Pisces rules these themes within your passion, and during Neptune retrograde, you’re being given a chance to see that regardless of how things are, you have everything you need to find happiness within yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

As a fire sign, you can focus more on your passions than your feelings, yet certain magic happens when you finally reveal your heart to your partner. You have an unsurpassed depth which is made even more special because of the rarity with which you share it. But you also must learn that building the kind of relationship you truly desire is necessary.

Mercury shifts into emotional Cancer during the week of June 26 – July 2, activating your intimacy and transformation sector while giving you all the tools necessary to create exactly what you desire. Opening up and sharing your deepest feelings may feel like a risk, but you will also see how vulnerability can heal many problems in a relationship.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

It’s a good week for you as the Full Moon in Capricorn occurs on the heels of Mercury having just shifted into Cancer, ruler of your romantic sector. Full Moons always illuminate and bring something to fruition; however, with Mercury now in Cancer, you’re ready to finally talk about what you’ve been moving through.

Many times, things aren’t as bad as you first think, but it takes you to learn that. When you remain closed or scared of being hurt, you unintentionally create challenges where none truly exist. But to realize this, you must be conscious of doing things differently. If something must end this week, let you think you must keep everything to yourself or shoulder the burden of being strong in the relationship. Setting down your protection mechanisms will only ever create more space for love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Likely, there is little to complain about in your romantic life as you’re currently reaping the rewards of doing so much work thanks to Saturn having wrapped up an extended stay in your sign earlier this year. Simply opening to receive and gaining comfort with peace has been the biggest challenge, yet the universe will also help you in those areas.

Neptune begins retrograde in Pisces from June 26 to July 2, highlighting your sector of worth and confidence. Knowing your value and having faith that you’ve created something different this time are connected to fully receiving your partner and their love for you. As Neptune pulls back that haze of illusion, you will finally see that truly embodying your worth can open doors in your romantic life you never thought possible – but which are.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Life is best when you embrace your unique viewpoint of love. Yet, you’ve also been realizing that no matter how much hope you hang onto or how you wish you could live indefinitely in your dream world, it doesn’t stop reality from appearing. Instead of taking it as a disillusionment, you can focus on what you can work on to create what you dream of.

As Mercury shifts into Cancer, highlighting themes of commitment, joy, and pleasure, you’ll understand that you can’t just sit back and hope to live your dreams one day. Instead, it would be best if you actively created them through your words. Embrace conversations that center around commitment and the practical matters of how to set up a life together because, while uncomfortable, it is the only way to ensure that what you build isn’t just beautiful but real too.

Romantic dates this week:

Monday, June 26, 2023

Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into the gentle and sensitive waters of Cancer today, giving your romantic relationships a vital boost. Mercury is typically concerned with logic and excels at making plans and being rational. However, in Cancer, a different depth comes out, making it easier for you to be vulnerable and share your heart with your partner.

Because of the emotional nature of Mercury in Cancer, there will be more opportunities to have heartfelt conversations, which can also lead to healing. Often, sharing your true feelings can be difficult, yet that is what is necessary to create a stable, healthy foundation for a relationship. Let yourself be more vulnerable under this energy, talk about what you feel, look for solutions, and don’t be afraid to advocate for your needs.

Friday, June 30, 2023

There might have been some confusion leading up to today's shift as Neptune begins its retrograde journey in the ethereal sign of Pisces. Neptune rules unconditional love, dreams, fantasies, and even illusions. When direct, this planet can have you seeing only the positive; or your vision of love. Yet, when retrograde, you can remove those rose-colored glasses and see more of reality.

As challenging as it can be to see through Neptune’s fog, it’s also essential for healing and growing your relationship. Until you can acknowledge the truth, you won’t be able to accept it, which means you can’t fix what you didn’t know was broken. During this critical time, lean into acceptance but also see the gift that the only thing better than the dream is the reality you get to live.

Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Full Moon in Capricorn is in the early morning of July 3. However, it will be on full display on Sunday evening as it’s also the time for any lunar ceremonies or rituals that you might do. The Full Moon in Capricorn is unique, as there is no Capricorn New Moon this year. This means that much of the energy and themes that arise around this lunation may be a carryover from the end of last year, as it is coming up to show you where you are, so you can then decide where you want to be.

When the Moon is Full in Capricorn, it opposes the Cancer Sun, making this an incredibly potent time for reflecting on the themes of these two planets. If you live too much from your head, then life and even love are a series of responsibilities and obligations. Yet, if you do so only from your heart, then you might need more logic to follow through or create a life based on what you love.

You are being invited to incorporate a sense of balance within yourself and your relationship. This should allow you to focus on what matters most to you, shedding any obligations that no longer serve the soul that you are and allowing you to make plans so you can follow your beautiful heart.

