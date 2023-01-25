Who You'll Have The Most Passionate Relationship With, Based On Your Lilith Sign

Also called the Dark Moon or the Black Moon, your Black Moon Lilith placement represents the dark side of the moon on its orbital path, and therefore is interpreted as being your inner rebel of sorts.

Your Lilith sign also represents your sensual side (not the vanilla, but the risqué) and how you wield your seductive powers.

Have you ever found yourself inexplicably drawn to someone and not known why? That's Black Moon Lilith for you.

You don't consciously feel the presence of your Lilith (or that of another's). You sense it. And depending on how your Lilith signs interact with each other's, a polarizing response is evoked.

Though more goes into zodiac compatibility than passion, your Lilith sign will tell you just how intense, if not long-lasting, your relationship has the potential to be.

Best Lilith sign compatibility

Lilith in Aries and Lilith in Scorpio

Lilith in Aries is an explosive Lilith placement to have. Mainly because it simmers under the surface (it is the secretive moon, after all) until something sets it off.

That can mean good things... or really, really bad. But that depends on your taste and personal preferences. Let's just say some people like to be dominated — and Lilith in Aries will happily oblige.

For example, Lilith in Scorpio, who is fazed by nothing — and the world better watch out when these two gangsters get together.

There aren't many people in the world who understand Lilith in Scorpio and their desires. Luckily Lilith in Aries is never one to shy away from a challenge.

Lilith in Taurus and Lilith in Capricorn

Lilith in Taurus is calculating, and that's not a bad thing. Altruism doesn't always pay well in the real world.

If your Lilith is in Taurus, you don't like blatant expressions of love or sexuality. You like the slow burn — the touch, go, and silent eye contact.

Likewise, relationships are not fuzzy bunnies for a Lilith in Capricorn. They are pieces on a chessboard that either further your goals or sabotage them. And no one gets that better than a Lilith in Taurus.

Lilith in Gemini and Lilith in Libra

Lilith in Gemini is known for having “feline curiosity.” You will try everything at least once in life... if you get the opportunity. And then twice and even thrice if you really like it.

And though Lilith in Libra can be a handful for some, together, this pair does not lack imagination. And when they come together, no two days are the same.

Lilith in Cancer and Lilith in Virgo

Nestled in the sign of the mother, having Lilith in Cancer can easily screw with your head.

Not because there's anything wrong with you. But because society will tell you that you should behave one way (...and you like to be prim and proper in public too) and then express disgust when you reveal your raw sexuality behind closed doors.

Luckily, this works for Lilith in Virgo, who prefers exactness and perfection, which they find in Lilith in Cancer's obsession with nurturing their partner.

Lilith in Leo and Lilith in Pisces

Lilith in Leo takes itself waaay too seriously. Or at least, that's what the world will tell you when you express your creative genius and try to push the boundary.

But that's a them problem, it's got nothing to do with you. Lilith in Leo can really make a big splash in the world... if you allow it to take over your life. And the same applies to love.

A mediocre being just wouldn't do, and Lilith in Pisces' love is about as all-in as you can get.

This one can be a love written in the stars or a car crash happening right in front of your eyes. But even if it's the latter, Lilith in Leo and Lilith in Pisces will tell you that that's what they want: to burn for love and let it consume the soul.

Lilith in Sagittarius and Lilith in Aquarius

If there ever was a person more prone to having holiday romances or one-night stands, it would be Lilith in Sagittarius.

Of course, as with all dark moon placements, you may or may not have unleashed this side of yourself. It depends on your upbringing and what you think is right and wrong.

Lilith in Sagittarius also has a big fascination with teachers, and they can absolutely learn a thing or two from Lilith in Aquarius.

Oddly enough, Lilith is right at home in the sign of Aquarius. Lilith's first and foremost essence is very pioneering and groundbreaking and can open Lilith in Sagittarius' mind and expand on their knowledge.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.