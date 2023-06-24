3 Specific Zodiac Signs Have A Great Week Starting June 26 - July 2

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for June 26 - July 2, 2023. First, here are the messages of the week for everyone. The energy is very introverted this week. It's also a good time to share secrets with those you are close to and bring them into your confidence. For some of you, now's the time to pull back from socializing and really focus on what you want to achieve in this lifetime. A collision course with fate is in store for most people this week. For some of you, this is a romance of a lifetime.

The transiting Moon will traverse Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius this week. So big questions and confrontations with the shadows in your subconscious are to be expected. If you are a fire sign, now's the time to find inner peace and ground yourself. Too much energy will bring conflicts. If you are an air sign, wishy-washy behavior will be your undoing. If you are an earth sign, look to your elders for advice even if you always don't see eye to eye with them. They will reveal things that you never considered. If you are a water sign, this week is perfect for indulging in nostalgia and catching up on the TV shows and books you have on your watchlist.

The waxing Moon this week is perfect for manifestation rituals. After all, there's a Full Moon on July 3. So now's the time to prepare yourself. If you have access to a shaman who can conduct the ritual for you, even better! Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 26 - July 2.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 26 - July 2, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Inner transformation is the main theme of this week for you, Scorpio. You are venturing into murky territory at this time — personally. That takes courage. Not everyone is willing to face their shadow or stare into the abyss. You are the determined kind. Your intuition has been nudging you towards this. For some, this is not an internal transformation but a romantic experience awakening new things inside you. You are unsure where it will lead but bravely follow the string to its fated end.

Moon in Scorpio and Jupiter in Taurus are the main instigators for you this week. You will feel in control of your emotions or yourself but feel like most of the circumstances surrounding you are out of your control. Uranus in Taurus has the potential to make the experience a bit more difficult by throwing curveballs your way. As long as you lean into your intuition and follow what feels right to you, the external circumstances won't be able to budge you from the right path. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list. Your inner strength is turning you into unbreakable steel. If you feel called to, lean into meditation or a yogic practice now. It will help you stay focused like an athlete, not bending under pressure.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Old memories will confront you this week, Cancer. You made some mistakes in the past. You have maybe made some choices that were not very good for you. You tend to beat yourself up periodically when you have flashbacks. For some, a new decision or choice will trigger an old memory. You will be scared of repeating history. For others of you, a new relationship will trigger this.

Mercury will move into Cancer this week. Along with the Sun and Juno, you have some powerful planets in your corner right now. As long as you stay centered within yourself, you will be fine — even when you feel exceptionally moody. For most of you, help is just a call away. For others, you won't even have to ask for help. The universe will send it regardless.

Just be aware of the Sun, Moon and Pluto dynamics this week. If possible, don't engage in politics or power plays with people who have exhibited red-flag behaviors and have a toxic undercurrent. A lot of them are hiding their true self behind a pleasant mask. If you engage too much, that mask will fall off, and you will have too much unnecessary drama on your hands.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this week is about looking forward to the future and asking yourself where your heart wants to lead you. Some of you are going through an intense glow-up right now. Others of you have just found your soul tribe, and it's practically a daily party. This is especially true for those of you who belong to the queer community or are studying at a university.

The first half of the week will be a bit boring for you. The pace will pick up near the second half. Interesting people and surprises are on their way. For some of you, an event involving other family members will be just the blessing you need. It can be a cousin's wedding or some other cultural celebration.

If you are single, the chances of meeting a significant soulmate this week are very high. Especially on June 29 during Sun conjunct Mercury in Cancer. If you feel called to, start preparing for a Full Moon ritual. The positive energy this week is perfect for manifestations and affirmations. If you have always felt a strong connection to the Moon, working with crystals like selenite, opal and pearl will help bring in even more positive energy.

