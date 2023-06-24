The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For June 26 - July 2 Is Here For All Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the Tarot reading for June 26 through July 2, 2023. Once again, we are crossing the monthly threshold, and in the Summertime, that always feels like something will happen. Will we finally get some time off? Will love come our way?

Will we finally get that opportunity that we've been counting on? The Tarot presents us with a few answers to those questions and more, and during this week, we may be able to make better sense of some of the issues that have been coming up for us.

This week is laden with themes of responsibility and family. We're not as concerned with our financial state as much as whether we are content doing our zodiac-signed jobs. We may feel weary during the week, feeling as though we need to break free, and we will get our opportunity to do so, whether it happens during this week or whether it's about creating a realistic plan to do so sometime soon.

According to what the Tarot card reveals, we must look forward to thoughtful moments and beneficial considerations. We are not at a loss this week. We have everything we need. Whether happy or sad, we will eventually find a landing pad in contentment. This week looks promising, not overly joyous, but the kind of week that is both unremarkable and easy to enjoy. Let's see what the cards store for each zodiac sign for tune 26 - July 2.

Weekly tarot horoscope for June 26 - July 2:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

While this card might not represent 'trouble in paradise,' it may suggest that where love or romance is concerned, there could be a tense moment that makes you think twice about the person you are with. It happens, and it's not a big deal, but this week may have you wondering if you made the right move when getting together with this particular person. Love will save the day, however, so no worries here.

Keywords for the week: caution, hesitance, reconsideration

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You're balancing as much as you can right now and doing a very good job at it as well. This card suggests that during this week, you may want to hustle a little less and pay more attention to your health and environment. You like feeling responsible, but you need to know your limits, as you may burn out if you keep going at this pace.

Keywords for the week: limit, gauge, pressure

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Don't be surprised if you're the new kid on the block this week, who shows everyone else 'how it's done.' You are an expert in your field, and there will be people around that will find you quite impressive. It's OK to show your skills off. Enjoy the moment as you'll be in the spotlight for your talents this week, Gemini.

Keywords for the week: entertainment, expertise, novelty

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

This looks like a week where you will receive both opportunity and material possessions, but the trouble here is that you might not know what to choose and could potentially blow a good opportunity. Your week is filled with positivity but comes with much decision-making and possible confusion. Clear your head and figure out what is best for you.

Keywords for the week: choice, abundance, care

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgment

If you've been waiting for something to become official, you're lucky this week, Leo, as this card brings good fortune and great news. Whether it's a legal matter or something concerning your family/home life, you're about to find out what you want will happen. It's a great card for a great zodiac sign.

Keywords for the week: reception, closure, happiness

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You may find that you'll need helpers this week, Virgo, as you'll be feeling a little weaker than usual. Still, the good part is that you have people willing to toe the line, and you will not have to worry if you take a few days off. You can trust your people; if you need rest, you'll be OK doing so.

Keywords for the week: trust, relaxation, healing

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

This week brings you spiritual insight and great intuitive hits as you seem more in tune with the people in your life and the stuff that will make them happier. You are quite helpful to your loved ones, and you will know exactly how to guide them when they come to you, as they will. You feel peace; in that stillness, you allow wisdom to come to you.

Keywords for the week: intuition, wisdom, spirit

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

This card suggests that you'll be driving the point home this week, Scorpio, which means that when making a big decision, the weight falls on your shoulders, and you will know exactly what to do when the time is right. You will handle your situation and guide yourself and others to higher ground.

Keywords for the week: leadership, seriousness, determination

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You may spend much of this week missing someone in your life, someone who brings you great joy but cannot spend time with you at this point. You feel good but melancholic this week as if you can't pluck yourself out of the mire that is nothing but you being sappy, thinking about someone you love. It's all OK; nothing harsh is happening. You merely miss someone ... a lot.

Keywords for the week: melancholy, heart, yearning

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You may decide that this could be a week where relaxing takes precedence over hard work, and while you may not have a choice, you will need a vacation. Use this time to plan your next 'rest stop' and try to get through whatever work is on your schedule. You'll be OK, but you do need some time off.

Keywords for the week: self-care, overworked, discipline

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You'll be relying upon the input and opinion of others during the week, and it's a good thing, too, because you'll need the help. This is purely professional, and if you stay open to what your helpers share with you, you will find that you do a much better job. You will hear critique during the week, accept it, and let it help you improve your work.

Keywords for the week: teamwork, brainstorm, hive mind

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

This week could have a lot of partying for you, and you'll need to watch yourself so you don't overdo it. Gluttony comes with this tarot card in reverse, and if you are someone who has old habits that lead to reckless behavior, then you have to watch how far you go with the party attitude and hold back to a degree.

Keywords for the week: discretion, excess, mistake

