The Most Hated Zodiac Sign In Astrology, According To 2,000 Americans

Certain traits and characteristics such as flakiness, being two-faced, unpredictability, neediness and vindictiveness are generally considered unlikable — and unfortunately embodied more by some zodiac signs than others.

All of the astrological signs have their positive side and their darker side. However, a 2021 poll found that many people agree that some Sun signs don't have the best reputation.

OnePoll asked 2,000 Americans to think about their past and present relationships and found that one-third of people agreed that one zodiac sign is the most undateable.

Gemini is the most hated zodiac sign.

Gemini was voted the most undateable zodiac sign by 42% of poll takers.

Gemini is represented by the twins and ruled by Mercury, the messenger of the Gods.

The twins can represent two extremes, which is why it is hard to know what to expect as Gemini can be so changeable. It also lends to their reputation of being two-faced and many feel they can never rely on Gemini.

Gemini is a logical air sign, but being ruled by Mercury they are open to so much information that they frequently change their mind and at times can appear scattered.

Cancer and Taurus are also among the most hated zodiac signs.

According to the poll, 37% and 36% of people consider Cancer and Taurus undateable, respectively.

Cancer is a sensitive water sign whose moods can change with the Moon (or the wind). This makes them come across as being emotionally unstable and at times needy.

They are also extremely sensitive and easily hurt which can send them into their shell — sometimes forever. Some people mistake their sensitivity for manipulation.

Taurus is an earth sign ruled by the planet Venus. Taurus is also in the fixed sign modality, which can come off as stubborn, rigid, and sometimes unbendable.

Taurus sees themself as stable and likes things to last and be consistent. Taurus can be considered overly materialistic by some, but Taurus is ruled by the planet of love which also rules beautiful things and possessions.

It is important to remember that we are all so much more than just our Sun sign. We are influenced by our entire chart, which includes eight planets and two luminaries. There are also the aspects these planets make in each natal chart, the 12 houses and the Ascendant — all of this which makes us who we really are.

