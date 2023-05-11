What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Starting May 11, 2023, During Mars In Cancer

On May 11, 2023, there's a specific thing each zodiac sign needs to manifest today. This month the planet Mars is in Cancer and it's going to be at the '24 degree' through the weekend. In astrology, this is associated with achievement, success, and even wealth. Mars will be in Cancer for another week, so let's all take advantage of a golden opportunity and manifest something tangible into our world.

Instead of feeling like everything is happening to you, tell yourself it is happening for you to manifest with intentionality. Incorporate this mindset into your practice as you move throughout your day — as you catch yourself frustrated or let down by events tell yourself life is happening for your greatest good, even in those moments.

This incorporates the belief nothing ever happens wrong. It's not something you did to deserve it, but instead all part of a sometimes chaotic plan by the universe to help bring you precisely where you are meant to be. When you believe everything that happens is for your highest good, you will also better manifest what you genuinely want.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 11, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: New friends

Light a pink or orange candle as you practice a gratitude breath thanking the universe for all the qualities you hope those you attract will have. Finish by repeating the affirmation and deeply exhaling.

Affirmation For Today: I will attract those meant to be in my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Promotion

Write a letter accepting a new promotion or position within your career. Fold it three times and place it underneath a green candle as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I open myself to receive recognition for my work.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Travel

Collect a postcard, an old plane ticket or a picture of your destination. Place it on your altar with a yellow candle as you repeat the affirmation for the day.

Affirmation For Today: I am determined to live life to the fullest.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Intimacy

Take a red candle and anoint it with ylang-ylang oil. Take the remainder in your hand and massage it into your lower belly, root chakra, as you repeat the affirmation, breathing deeply and meditating on the candle.

Affirmation For Today: I am desirable.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Love

Etch the word 'love' into a purple candle to manifest a deeply connected relationship. As you return to your altar, repeat the affirmation as you visualize this new or improved relationship entering your life.

Affirmation For Today: I am loved and will love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: New experiences

Wake up early to see the sunrise. As you watch it crest above the horizon, place your hands on your heart and repeat the daily affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am always changing.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Joy

Add lemon and rosemary to a water bottle. As you combine it, send it the energy of joy and happiness, and repeat the affirmation each time you drink from it throughout the day.

Affirmation For Today: I choose a path of happiness.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: New perspective

Place yellow quartz on your third eye while taking a sacred bath. Add lemon oil for greater clarity as you envision your old beliefs or blocks being washed away.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to perceiving myself and the world in new ways.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Important conversations

Use aquamarine and tree tea oil to help inspire important and hard conversations. Keep the aquamarine in your pocket while anointing your throat chakra with the oil. Repeat the affirmation as you set your intention for what you must speak about.

Affirmation For Today: I always speak with truth and success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Gratitude

In the evening hours, light a white candle and sprinkle cinnamon over it while repeating seven things you are grateful for. Repeat the affirmation at the end as you touch your heart.

Affirmation For Today: I experience wealth in all ways.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Self-acceptance

Place sandalwood oil on your heart and throat chakra while meditating in front of the mirror as you repeat the affirmation thrice.

Affirmation For Today: All I need is within me.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Intuition

Sit outside and place amethyst in the palm of your hand as you repeat the daily affirmation and envision yourself breathing in all the knowledge of the universe.

Affirmation For Today: I observe, not react.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.