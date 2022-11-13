How To Make Money Almost Effortlessly, Based On Your Jupiter Sign

According to astrology, all of the major ruling planets play a pivotal role in different areas of life.

Jupiter is one of the benefic planets that is associated with many positive things such as luck, education, and expansiveness.

Sagittarius' ruling planet in particular, it’s also considered to be an optimist, but it can put you on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster if you’re not careful.

In this case, we’ll be looking more at the luck aspect of Jupiter. After all, a little luck goes a long way in finding your fortune.

Your Jupiter sign influences how you experience fortune and wealth. Knowing your Jupiter sign can help you narrow down ways to generate more wealth in your life in a way that feels almost effortless.

How to make money, based on your Jupiter sign

Jupiter in Aries

You’re naturally competitive and truly want to be the best which makes you easily stand out.

Becoming an entrepreneur is your best course of action because you have the drive to make it happen.

Just make sure you don’t get distracted by others around you.

Jupiter in Taurus

When Taurus and Jupiter get together, it makes a couple of things — mainly beauty, musical ability, and abundance.

You’re already materialistic, so having abundance on your side nearly guarantees some sort of wealth at some point in your life.

If you’d rather work for it though, your beauty can take you places, whether that’s modeling or makeup.

You have talent in music as well, so sing that song if you want to!

Jupiter in Gemini

Your high IQ, sense of humor, and charisma all can help lead you into the spotlight.

Following those traits will get you to Hollywood for sure, even if you’re not aiming to be an actor or actress.

You’ll still develop quite a reputation, which will open doors for you.

Jupiter in Cancer

Having a heightened sense of intuition mixed with expansiveness gives you the ability to catch a glimpse into the future, otherwise known as having psychic powers.

You could easily make a name for yourself using these abilities.

But, if that’s not your thing, you’re still fairly intuitive and observant, so perhaps becoming a famous detective would do you well.

Jupiter in Leo

Leos have two things going for them with Jupiter: entertainment and creativity.

You’re not necessarily creative in the sense of mastering an art, but you are artistic.

You also have the ability to entertain others.

Putting these traits together means that your best course of action for making money would be to become an entertainer in some capacity.

Jupiter in Virgo

It all stays pretty simple for Virgos. When Jupiter is with you, it increases your drive.

You’re naturally a hard worker and when you find something you’re passionate about you’ll keep working until you’re the best at it.

Becoming the best is sure to bring in more cash flow.

Jupiter in Libra

Libras are actually similar to Taurus when it comes to Jupiter. But for you, it really is all about beauty.

You’ve been blessed with good looks and you can use that to your advantage.

People want to be with someone like you and having more people around to help you will make making money come that much faster.

Along with physical beauty, you also have the ability to create beautiful things, so no matter what, beauty is always on your side.

Jupiter in Scorpio

Your best way to see more green comes at a price.

Firstly, there’s the chance that your name makes more money than you do, meaning you gain fortune posthumously.

Now, there’s another way for you to get money, but it comes at the death of someone who you’d receive an inheritance from. So how you become rich isn’t kind.

Jupiter in Sagittarius

Jupiter is at home here, so for a planet that represents luck, you become extremely lucky.

Like, out of all the signs, you’re most likely to win the lottery. You’ll make your fortune through some work, but it’ll come mostly through luck.

Jupiter in Capricorn

When Capricorns meet Jupiter, it’s all about your career.

You have a high chance of becoming famous, or at the very least you’ll be well-recognized.

It comes down to what you do. With Jupiter on your side, you’ll become known for being the best at what you do, no matter what it is.

That’s sure to up that salary.

Jupiter in Aquarius

You’re the modern-day success story. When Jupiter comes to you, your success lies in social media.

You can use those skills to become social media famous and an influencer.

That also means having sponsors and being able to do what you love while people pay you to promote.

Jupiter in Pisces

This pairing brings out the strongest creativity.

You’ll most likely be able to find fortune in something artistic, whether that be through music, art, or whatever you find most appealing to you.

Showing those abilities is sure to get you into business.

Jesse Oakley is a writer who writes about love, relationships and self-care.