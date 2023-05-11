How Each Zodiac Sign's Luck Improves When Mercury Retrograde Ends On May 14, 2023

Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, 2023, and each zodiac sign's luck will start to improve. Whenever Mercury retrograde takes place, we overthink things but, it does not pay to keep reviewing our problems or worrying if somehow life will catch up to you.

You owe it to yourself and your dreams to embrace the wild call to keep moving forward. Embrace the lessons, the joy, and the moments of luck on your path this month in celebration of Mercury's retrograde ending.

As the dust settles from Mercury retrograde, the delay caused by the Eclipse Portal at the start of May is also behind us. Now that you are infused with that pleasure-orientated Taurus energy, you can find greater meaning in why everything needed to happen as it did. You can now see that while it might not have occurred as you wished it to, you can understand why it must.

It is time, though, not to fear the past coming back but instead embrace the future you are creating — the one paved with confidence and hope that you are at this moment, not by chance, but by fate.

How each zodiac sign's luck improves when Mercury Retrograde ends starting May 14, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day after Mercury ends: Saturday, May 20th

Think big and bright, and do not let anything get in your way of pursuing your dreams. This month, you will be infused with greater self-confidence, allowing you to no longer second guess what you feel most drawn to.

Challenges will seem doable now that Mercury retrograde is over, and life will not feel as heavy. A big part of this is Mars shifting into the fellow fire sign of Leo, reminding you about the importance of listening to your heart and remembering that life should bring you happiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day after Mercury ends: Monday, May 16th

Jupiter enters your zodiac sign on May 16, 2023, bringing a much-needed boost to your life on many levels. By becoming more comfortable with change, you also attract greater success in your life. But this means there may be shifts ahead regarding your profession after Mercury retrograde ends.

You have attracted this into your life because you are signaling that you are ready for it, that you no longer will avoid the path leading to your best life but will enthusiastically take that first step. As Pluto begins its retrograde in Aquarius, it prepares you for some divine shakeups as you embrace what you love so that it can show you the love right back.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day after Mercury ends: Monday, May 14th

Mercury stations direct on May 14th bringing you powerful insights on this day. There are always multiple ways of thinking about a new venture or project in life. But there is only ever one truth that is yours. This does not discount the belief behind multiple truths, but only that deep within your intuition, you always know what is meant for you; it is just a matter of trusting it.

Pluto retrogrades in Aquarius, helping you to release what prevents you from feeling like you are stepping into the light of luck. Remember that you are embarking on a massive upgrade in your life, and enjoy all of it. Not all of it can come with you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day after Mercury ends: Monday, May 19th

Venus trines Saturn on May 19th, and when this happens you get something you want more than anything else in your world — stability. You deserve a full life and the ability to feel intimately connected to all you do, including your relationships and profession.

You deserve a life that feels like it holds you back and that is there for you no matter what season you may be moving through. Pluto, the lord of the underworld, shifts into its first retrograde in Aquarius, expect some big waves of transformation, which will allow you to feel more confident in the changes you are making and in what will keep growing along with you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day after Mercury ends: Friday, May 19th

Sometimes it seems like nothing is happening; at others, it feels like everything is. Remember to remain balanced as many changes happen within your life because it is all good. Not only is your love life going through some exciting upgrades, but your professional life also allows for a greater sense of purpose.

The New Moon in Taurus brought you front and center to the beginning of your career. Whether it is a position or a new way of looking at it, embrace all things with hope and joy. Look for the positive and remember everything may seem like it is happening at once, but it has been in the works for years as you grew into finally receiving it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day after Mercury ends: Friday, May 19th

When you think of luck, it often involves being able to have things look a particular way, as this also is what defines safety to you. But many times, the plans that you have for your life cannot compare to those of the universe.

You can speak your truth more confidently, allowing yourself to take on some new risks and opportunities. Do not feel tied to success that only looks one particular way. Instead, recognize when you are getting a bump from the universe and do not hesitate to take it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day after Mercury ends: Sunday, May 21st

Life really is made up of shades of grey. As much as you can be a black-and-white thinker, there is more to life than what you can see. While part of this is simply believing others look at the world the same way you do, another part is your internal safety of needing to know the rules of life.

However, entertaining multiple options and seeing multiple truths also allows you to find what works best for you. As Gemini Season begins with the Sun’s return to this dynamic zodiac sign, let yourself entertain all options. Do not dismiss anything just yet because there is an opportunity here that can help open your mind and your life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day after Mercury ends: Sunday, May 27th

Venus starts to break away from the destructive energy of Pluto on May 27th, 2023. Love does make the world go round, but you also need to make sure you love what you do. Instead of making your life about others, it is time to focus on what living expansively and abundantly means for you.

Lean into the luck created when you leave your comfort zone and discover something new and unique you love — this changes your life. It need not always be awful or painful. In this process, you also develop a deeper love for yourself as you validate that you were never losing your mind but simply learning who you are.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day after Mercury ends: Saturday, May 20th

There are always options, but not all will lead to the same destination. Just because something is brought to you does not make it a gift. Sometimes it is also a lesson or even a test from the universe. To choose correctly, in alignment with the self you hope to evolve into, you need to be more aware of your choices and what you invest within.

Mars shifts into Leo this month, opening up new possibilities within your life, but you must tune into your heart to make the necessary choices. This is the space free from doubt or even fears but shrouded in hope and the optimism that everything will always work out how it is meant to.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day after Mercury ends: Friday, May 19th

Life is supposed to be balanced, but sometimes, you need to lose balance with one thing to achieve another. Instead of letting this knock you off kilter or make you feel like you have failed, take it as an act of balance itself. Balance is ever-evolving and changing based on what you need. As much as work or self-growth dominated your focus last month, this month is for a return to joy.

Make more space for what and who you love. Invite more time for play, experience life, and not feel guilty about it, even if it includes rest. Part of creating a successful life means allowing yourself to embrace what you feel most drawn to, even if it is simply enjoying what you have already created.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day after Mercury ends: Friday, May 27th

Venus will harmonize with Uranus, your ruling planet, Pluto, and this helps you to see things clearly. Your career is an outward expression of yourself. It is more than just a job; it measures your growth and life progress. It is a chance to embrace more of who you have become rather than relish who you were.

This month, the Scorpio Full Moon Lunar Eclipse aims for this area of your life, helping you to release something that has come full circle and step into a new way of being or even seeing your career. Some of the most dramatic changes come from within, and when you honor and even celebrate that, you authentically embrace who you have become.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day after Mercury ends: Friday, May 5th

There is a time for everything, including your growth. It is a chance to relinquish those darker days for those filled with more light and to have your choices come from a more healed space within yourself. As the Scorpio Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs, new opportunities will spring up everywhere.

This is your chance to take the commitment you have been embodying toward your dreams and take it to the next level. These opportunities are coming to help you grow, not to overwhelm you. Look at everything in the light of abundance, and you will be able to finally choose the path, not just of luck but of purpose as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.