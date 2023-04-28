What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest The Week Of May 1 - 7, 2023

Here's what each zodiac sign needs to manifest this week May 1 - 7, 2023. Manifesting is a powerful tool for bringing change in the darkest moments of life. Visualizing precisely what you want to create can lead to peaceful positive feelings that set you free from darkness and lack of hope.

The popular movie, The Secret, showcases the transformative power of visualization. The only limitations to manifesting are often your perspective and inner beliefs about your worth. Focus on changing these inner beliefs in the week ahead to attract all that you desire. Use your zodiac sign's manifest affirmation day and night, and any time you feel the need to call into your life what it is your heart desires.

Here’s what each zodiac needs to manifest this week, May 1 – May 7, 2023.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: confidence

Focus on building yourself up this week to overcome self-doubt. Use positive self-talk and write affirmations on your mirror to read and repeat each morning.

Manifest affirmation: "I am worthy."

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: self-love

Write a love letter to yourself, praising your growth and proud aspects. Place it under your pillow, especially during the Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio.

Manifest affirmation: "I love me."

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: truth

Try a guided meditation focused on your inner light. Keep a journal next to your bed and write down your morning thoughts, noting the truth that arises in the quiet.

Manifest affirmation: "I am good."

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: love

Learn self-massage techniques to give yourself what you seek from others. Wrap your arms around yourself, repeating that you're loved and supported.

Manifest affirmation: "I am loved."

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: stability

Write what you want in your life. Plant it at the base of a tree, harnessing its deep roots. Place your hand on your heart, visualize your intention growing roots and repeat the affirmation.

Manifest affirmation: "I get what I want from life."

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: opportunities

To cultivate growth, place an orange feather on your windowsill or use a similarly colored candle. Visualize your intention as specifically as possible, expanding your energy and breathing into your root chakra.

Manifest affirmation: "Doors open for me."

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: change

This week, use a drinking ritual to create transformation. Place a piece of Malachite, known for promoting transformation, in a water bottle or glass container and refrigerate for at least four hours. For added benefits, place it outside during the Lunar Eclipse evening.

Manifest affirmation: "I'm becoming who I'm meant to be."

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: joy

Start the week with an inner child-guided meditation. Place your hand on your heart and ask what your inner child desires, then act on it. Practice smiling with your heart and lower chakras, not just your face. List joy-stealing things, burn them under the Lunar Eclipse, and commit to creating space for more joy and growth.

Manifest affirmation: I'm happy."

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: a new life

Try a shower cleansing ritual this week. Imagine washing away old beliefs, thoughts and desires. Carry a clear quartz crystal for added clarity throughout the day. Prioritize self-care to discover your best self.

Manifest affirmation: "Anything is possible."

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: money

This week, perform a fulfillment and abundance ritual outdoors or in a container garden. Speak aloud what you're planting into the soil, such as financial security, love, family, or travel, as you plant each seed. Label them as you go if desired. Care for the garden like you would your aspirations and remind yourself of your ability to manifest anything.

Manifest affirmation: "I am rich."

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: gratitude

Jot down what's impeding your happiness, growth, or joy. Sit before a white candle and take each piece of paper and tear it while saying "I release" followed by the obstacle. Burn the remaining pieces of paper in a secure area and recite "I am safe and free from past wounds."

Manifest affirmation: "I am healed."

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: honesty

Rub the blue candle in your hands to open yourself up to clarity and empower your voice. Blue represents the throat chakra and facilitates healing and self-advocacy. Place the candle in a secure location and light it. As you gaze at the flame, visualize your throat chakra opening up and exhaling deeply to bring forth what is inside.

Manifest affirmation: "My voice matters."

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.