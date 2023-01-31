How To Manifest Using Your Venus Sign

Venus is not just the planet of love, romance, and beauty in astrology. It also represents how you attract people and situations into your life and what kind of opportunities come your way.

Manifestation is all about the Law of Attraction, which puts an emphasis on the energy that you put out into the world.

So... what if you could capitalize on this by using the energy of Venus, the planet of attraction, to manifest your desires?

According to astrologer and TikTok creator Lauren Ash, you can.

For best results, it's best to take the path of least resistance and find a way to naturally let your Venus bring things and opportunities to you.

"When you're thinking about your Venus and the sign your Venus is in, that's the energy you use to attract things," Ash explains.

Here's everything you need to know to manifest using your Venus sign.

Fire Venus signs manifest by taking action.

If your natal Venus is in one of the fire signs Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you naturally attract opportunities your way when you go out and take action.

This means you can't just journal or visualize your manifestation if your Venus is in a fire sign. You need to find a way to put yourself directly in the middle of things.

Venus in Aries

Taking action comes naturally to Venus in Aries. But Mars is the natural ruler of Aries, not Venus. That makes this energy a bit tricky to work with.

The main thing is to take action without being too brash. To place all the dominoes in place, push the right buttons, say the right things and then wait for everything to fall into place.

Venus in Sagittarius

Your curiosity is your superpower, Venus in Sagittarius. And the best way for you to manifest with your Venus energy is to go exploring and see what's out there.

Once you have gathered intel, your natural intuitive abilities will guide you to take the best course of action.

Venus in Leo

Honestly, this Venus energy is a bit easier to work with for manifestations. The Sun rules Leo, after all. And that gives you bucketloads of luck and power.

All you have to do is play the role that the situation demands and magnetize your wishes to you. Anything for the majesty!

Earth Venus signs manifest through dedication.

If your natal Venus is in Capricorn, Taurus, or Virgo, the easiest way for you to manifest your desires is to put them in the middle of a bullseye and never take your eyes off them.

This is a little different from the fire sign method of manifestation. It's more muted and technical.

Of course, the way each earth sign manifests with its Venus is slightly different. So here's what you need to know.

Venus in Taurus

Venus is the natural ruler of Taurus. So you can manifest anything and everything if you set your mind to it. Just be careful what you wish for.

Venus in Virgo

Attention to detail is the name of the game when it comes to Venus in Virgo. Just add “keep it quiet” to the mix and you are good to go.

Remember: drawing too much attention to your manifestation will make it go awry. It's that thing with too many cooks. Or rather, too many energies eyeing your mix.

Venus in Capricorn

Your single-minded focus is so powerful it can manifest anything!

The only difference between Venus in Capricorn and Taurus is that Taurus just needs to make a wish upon the wind while Capricorn has to throw in some extra legwork.

Air Venus signs manifest through assumption.

If your natal Venus is in the sign of Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, the best way for you to manifest your desires is to assume you will manifest them. And, lo and behold, your mind will immediately get to work, incubating that dream and coming up with plans for you.

Of course, each air sign manifests in a slightly different manner than the rest, so here's a primer.

Venus in Gemini

Take advantage of your gift of gab and speak your wishes into the world. Whether that's speaking to a crowd à la “I have a dream...” or whispering to your guardian angel before going to bed, you can do it your way and make it manifest.

Venus in Libra

Venus is the natural ruler of Libra as well. So guess who won the manifestation golden ticket? You did!

Just like Venus in Taurus, your wishes come naturally to you. All you have to do is make it known to a few friends or acquaintances, and before you know it, somehow, someway, someone will tell you of an opportunity that has your name written all over it.

Venus in Aquarius

Chill on the outside, hyper-focused on the inside. That's the way Venus in Aquarius likes to roll. And to manifest with this energy make sure you throw up a smokescreen or bubbles of distraction so your plans stay safe from prying eyes.

This Venus expresses itself very much like Venus in Capricorn. But that's because both signs have Saturn as their ruler (with Uranus as an extra for Aquarius). So some strategizing will always be required to bring your manifestations to life.

Water Venus signs manifest through the power of their emotions.

If your natal Venus is in the sign of Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, your manifestation black book is all about pouring your emotions into manifestation rituals or practices and letting the spell take effect.

This means role-playing, visualization, acting, and scripting are all great manifestation tools for Venus in water signs.

Venus in Cancer

When you feel safe, your manifestation powers are heightened. So cocooning is a great way for you to get the ball rolling. Or cleaning your house and settling down with a cup of cocoa or chamomile tea.

Venus in Scorpio

Intense emotions are the name of the game for Venus in Scorpio when it comes to manifestations. If you don't feel strongly about something, your manifestation powers do not get triggered.

But once the intensity hits the peak, you can turn Heaven and Earth over.

Venus in Pisces

Your creativity and natural psychic abilities are your ticket to manifesting your desires, Venus in Pisces.

That means if you are an artist, you can paint your desire on a canvas and pour your emotions into it. Or write a fictional story about you and your crush finally coming together. You get the point.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.