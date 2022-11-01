How To Manifest A Better Life Than You Ever Thought Possible

Over the past few years, there has been no shortage of information floating around about the power of manifestation.

Some have been unlucky in love and are looking to find their soulmate, while others have done all they could to excel in their careers but have always found success and happiness just out of reach.

But what if you could use the Law of Attraction to manifest a better life than you ever thought possible?

Whether you are struggling with love, finances, family relationships, or health issues, learning how to manifest better things can help you get to where you want to be in life.

Manifestation used to be something that only a small subsection of the population talked about. It was not openly discussed and seemed to be one of those mystical things that eccentric free-spirited people believed in.

People that viewed themselves as logical and realistic dismissed the idea that we could manifest our own destinies as make-believe.

Then books like "The Secret" and "The Law of Attraction" by Abraham Hicks started to open the world’s eyes to the possibility that we are have the power to achieve our wildest dreams.

Manifestation happens when you have specific goals and use belief, visualization, affirmations and action to reach them.

It takes practice and dedication, but once mastered, can be the difference between falling short and finally getting the results you want.

To get started, let’s talk about exactly how to manifest a better life for yourself.

How to manifest a better life in 5 simple steps

1. Get specific about what you want.

When setting goals, it's easy to be vague. Wishing to be rich or famous or to find love sounds good, but none of these pinpoint exactly what you want.

How rich is rich? Do you want to be movie star famous or social media influencer famous? Who are you hoping to find love with?

Everyone has their own unique idea about what would enhance their lives. What would constitute a better life for you?

Try being clear about your desires. If you want a million dollars, say that. If you need a supporting and healthy mate, set your sights on that. Rather than wishing for a promotion, go for the Director role.

Understand how reaching these milestones will change your life so you know the purpose behind your aspirations.

Write your ambitions down, along with the anticipated outcomes you desire, so you keep them top of mind.

2. Ask for what you want ... and keep asking until you get it.

This is where the Law of Attraction comes in. It's important that you request what you need from the universe.

How you ask for what you want is up to you. Some people pray on it. Others sit quietly and speak it into the air or meditate silently.

You can write it down or clip images that represent what you are striving for from magazines and paste them on a vision board.

However you choose to do it, you must visualize what you want and call it into existence daily.

3. Do your research, plan, and get organized.

There is an old saying that nothing comes to dreamers but dreams.

Manifesting is not just hoping and wishing. It requires an understanding of what is necessary from you to receive what you want. You must know what is stopping you from getting to where you should be and how to overcome those obstacles.

If you want to become a doctor but aren't qualified, you need get an education. If you want to develop a healthier relationship with your spouse or kids, you may need to work on yourself.

Whatever it is that will help you get to your desired destination needs to be understood and documented.

Lay out the steps you need to take to do so and schedule your time to allow for them. Then organize anything related to your plan in an easily accessible location for reference.

4. Spring into action and keep moving until you get there.

Now that you know what will make your life as rewarding and purposeful as possible, it’s time to get moving.

Using the list of steps that you have created as a guide, act.

If you did a thorough job of researching, planning, and organizing, making progress should be easy.

One of the toughest parts of manifestation is understanding that it will take consistent effort and commitment. If you feel overwhelmed, take baby steps.

Doing something specific that will move you toward your goals every day will ensure that you keep moving forward and stay motivated. Nothing works unless you do.

5. Believe in yourself and the validity of your dreams relentlessly.

There will always be naysayers who believe that your ideas or unrealistic. They may not understand how powerful the mind can be. They will wonder if you are wasting your time or if you think more highly of yourself than you should.

Know that their doubts are more about them and their insecurities than about you. They may think that if they haven’t gotten what they want out of life, why should you? But that is none of their (or frankly your) business.

Believe in and revisit everything you wrote down.

Ask the universe for it to the point of obsession. Don’t allow negativity to deter you.

Life is full of ups and downs. Everything may not go exactly as you think it should. But when things go wrong, giving up should never be an option.

You may need to pivot to get over or around the roadblock, but you should be willing to make whatever adjustments to the actions or necessary while keeping your goals intact.

Be flexible and willing to change without being discouraged. And throughout the process, take time to be grateful for how far you have come.

The fact the you have the courage and vision to start your unique journey toward the life you deserve is a reason to celebrate.

Manifesting a better life is easy if you follow the five steps above.

You may stumble and need to start over or take alternate actions. But if you never waver from your intentions and continue to keep going every day, you will manifest a better life and get what you have always wanted.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.