8 Steps To Manifest Anything You Want Into Coming True

We know it sound crazy, but hear us out...

We're constantly manifesting things all the time. The trouble is, if you're constantly thinking about all the disasters and bad things that could happen, that's the kind of negativity you'll attract.

The opposite experience happens when you think high-level thoughts. When you think and feel positivity, you radiate a positive energy of confidence; in turn, you attract great experiences and good fortune into your life.

But can you actually learn how to manifest anything you want? Are there ways to make a wish come true?

Well, each thought you have informs your energy, and your energy manifests into your experiences. Your thoughts and energy create your reality.

I'm sounding a little new age-y, but here's the thing: I truly believe that manifesting works — on big things, little things and everything in-between. A friend of mine even calls me a Master Manifestor.

Earlier today as I was getting dressed, I thought of my friend Jean, whom I haven't seen in a while. I chose a shirt that reminds me of her. She likes vintage 1970s fashion and the shirt had that vibe.

I thought, "I haven't seen Jean in a while. I miss her. I hope that I get to see her soon." Within two hours, I got a text from her saying that she wanted to stop by.

Sure, this is just a small thing, but I've been able to manifest all kinds of things in my life including going from a dead-end job to a full-time career as a writer, money when I needed it, and even the strength to get over a bad breakup.

On Learning-Mind, Dmitriy (AKA LifeScriptDoctor) shared a great technique to manifest making a wish come true. This technique is known as Glass of Water, which is handy since it uses a glass of water.

Here's how to use the Glass of Water technique to manifest anything and make dreams come true.

1. First, take a piece of paper.

It can be anything: back of a receipt, a post-it note or a sheet of paper. Write down something you need or a wish you want to come true. Write it as if it were an affirmation.

If you're working on a project and need creative ideas, you can write something like "I'm full of inspiration and creativity." It might seem odd or weird to write that stuff out, but your brain and heart need to hear about your needs in order to know the direction to go.

2. Get a glass that means something to you, and fill it with clear water.

3. Attach the paper with your affirmation or wish on it to the glass.

4. Rub your palms together to activate the energy flow in your hands, and place them on the glass of water.

Be sure to use both hands.

5. Say the affirmation or wish out loud or silently.

But if you use your voice, you'll give it more power.

6. Visualize what it is you want to achieve while sending your energy toward the water in the glass.

7. Drink the water.

8. Do steps one through seven every morning when you wake up, and every evening before you go to sleep.

Two weeks should be enough for small wishes, but larger wishes may take up to three months or longer depending on their complexity.

Lastly, some tips for success are to be as specific as possible in your positive affirmations and goals.

Be realistic. You're probably not going to go from living at your parent's house to having your own flat in Rome overnight, and if you have a bunch of wishes you have to do a glass of water for each.

If you think it, feel it and believe it, you'll be amazed at the what you can manifest.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.