How To Make A Vision Board For Manifestation Using Astrology

In astrology, the planet Uranus is associated with breakthroughs, progression, creativity, change, and freedom — themes that also characterize manifesting.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that leveraging Uranus' influence is a great way to make your manifestations come true.

According to TikTok astrologer @shawtyherbs, the planet Uranus is great for manifestations, in particular when you are using vision boards, photographs, videos, and collages.

“The house that Uranus is in your chart can show you the types of things you can manifest using vision boards,” she explains. “After you're done making your vision board on Pinterest, put it on the home screen of your phone so you look at it routinely.”

Of course, each house and planet brings something different to the table when it comes to manifestations using astrology.

To find your Uranus sign and house, use a birth chart calculator.

How to make a vision board using Uranus in astrology

Uranus in the 1st house

Uranus in the first house, which represents who you are and what drives and pushes you, is perfect for manifesting specific looks and even a career in modeling (or in front of the camera).

Just create a new Pinterest board and pin things to it that align with this desire. Some vision board ideas include pictures of models posing or speakers speaking on a stage at a conference.

The more specific you are, the better your manifestation will be.

Uranus in the 2nd house

With Uranus in the second house, the house of value, you can manifest money into your life using vision boards.

Just create a Pinterest board that's all about money and what you would like to buy with it. Be as specific as possible.

You can pin pictures of aspirational houses you want to live in, clothes you want to buy, pictures of bank cheques with big numbers, or whatever comes to your mind!

Uranus in the 3rd house

Uranus in the third house, the house of communication, is perfect for manifesting a career in acting or singing. You can even use it to manifest a particular speaking style.

Just go on Pinterest and create a new board and then pin things to it that remind you of your desire.

Be as specific as possible. Voice clips of singers, album covers, favorite actors you want to work with, anything!

Uranus in the 4th house

Uranus in the fourth house of home is great for manifesting love and a beautiful family.

Start on Pinterest and create a new board, and then pin things to it that specifically remind you of your desire, such as pictures of happy couples, babies, bouquets of flowers arriving at your doorstep at midnight, boxes of chocolates, love letters, anything!

Uranus in the 5th house

Uranus in the fifth house, which represents pleasure and fun, is great for manifesting a career in acting, creative arts, and being in the limelight, whether on social media or elsewhere.

So, start on Pinterest and create a new board for this manifestation. And then pin things to it that remind you of what you want.

Be as specific as you can be. From hairstyles to looks to where you want to be and who you want to associate with.

Uranus in the 6th house

The sixth house rules work and daily routines. If you have your Uranus in your sixth house, you can easily manifest your ideal job into your life.

Create a vision board using pictures of the companies you want to work for, office interiors, and what the staff wears every day.

Be as specific as possible.

Uranus in the 7th house

With a seventh house Uranus, you can literally manifest your soulmate using a vision board.

Just create a new board and pin images and videos to it that you are looking for in your ideal partner.

Just make sure you are as specific as you can be, from clothes to hair to where you would like to travel with them.

Uranus in the 8th house

Uranus in the eighth house is great for manifesting wealth and, more specifically, marriage into a wealthy family.

Again, start with a new board on Pinterest and pin pictures and videos that remind you of your manifestation.

Be super specific. How much wealth do you want? What can you buy with it? What kind of family do you want to marry into? What do they look like? What will your wedding day look like?

Uranus in the 9th house

Uranus in the ninth house is great for manifesting a study opportunity abroad. Especially if you have a dream college or university you want to go to.

Start with a new Pinterest board and pin pictures of your dream school, books you want to read, places you want to visit that are in and around that university, what you envision your life to look like after you graduate (or while you are studying), etc.

The more specific you are, the better your manifestation will be.

Uranus in the 10th house

Tenth house Uranus is great for entrepreneurial dreams or dreams of a forward trajectory in your career. Stock market success can also be manifested with this placement.

Start by creating a new board on Pinterest and only pins things to it that align with your dream.

This can be anything; pictures of board meetings, dream investors (maybe an appearance on Shark Tank!), products, packaging — whatever comes to mind!

Uranus in the 11th house

Uranus in the 11th house is great for manifesting big dreams, particularly those of being in politics or becoming an influencer.

Just go to Pinterest and create a new board. And then pin pictures and videos to it that align with this desire.

Since Uranus is in its native house in the 11th house, you can pair your vision board with visualization exercises to make your manifestation more potent.

Uranus in the 12th house

12th house Uranus is great for manifesting a soulmate (or a soul family) and a career in the arts.

Start by creating a brand new board on Pinterest and then pin things to it that help you visualize your dream.

It can be anything! Pictures of families around a Christmas tree, art galleries, book signings, whatever comes to your mind when you think of your manifestation.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.