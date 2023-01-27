3 Things To Stop Doing If You Want To Speed Up Your Manifestations

By now, you have probably read a thing or two about the spiritual practice of manifestation or using the Law of Attraction.

If you have started making headway in realizing your deepest desires, but feel like the process is taking too long, you have come to the right place.

Manifesting requires clarity, positive energy, and good intentions. There are plenty of things that can slow you down or block your blessings along the way.

TikToker Auntie Matrix, whose real name is Jess, shared a few things that you must stop doing immediately in order to make your dreams come true. And her advice is pretty eye-opening.

3 Things To Stop Doing To Speed Up Your Manifestations

1. Stop talking about other people.

The first tip Jess shares is to stop gossiping about other people. This includes complaining and relaying their personal business.

Running your mouth about other people is the epitome of perpetuating negativity.

Gossiping might seem like a harmless good time, but it can ruin your reputation, alienate friends and family, and even lead to violence. And let’s not forget that the person you are talking about might experience depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts due to your words.

When your actions are low vibrational, you will continue to stay in that frequency, drawing negative energy and drama to your life.

2. Stop focusing on your problems.

If we’ve learned anything from the Law of Attraction, we know that what we think and say will manifest in our lives. Because the universe hears you talking about the same thing over and over, it will continue to manifest more of that into your life.

Your best bet is to focus on solutions to your problems. Thinking about how to fix whatever is ailing you sends a message that you are ready to overcome and move forward, so the universe will respond in your favor.

If you are a "sympathy monger" who consistently tells anyone who will listen, you could be seen as annoying or a person with a problem for every solution. It is hard to empathize with people who just complain and won’t help themselves.

3. Stop worrying about the ‘how’.

The key to truly manifesting your destiny is faith. In Steve Harvey’s words, "Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen." This means that although you have no proof that it is working, you still believe.

The universe will deliver at the right time. You can’t rush it or try to determine exactly how you will receive what you want. You simply put it out there, believe it will happen, and continue to do the work of staying positive and making strides toward your goal.

The main takeaway when it comes to manifesting is to trust the process. Stay in the mindset of uplifting yourself and inspiring others. When issues pop up, and they will, know that life is full of ebbs and flows.

Manifestation is not a genie in a bottle. It is using positivity, clarity, and action to get what you want out of life. You have to take the good with the bad and know everything will work in your favor.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.