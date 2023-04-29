Every Chinese Zodiac Signs' Luckiest Day Of The Month For May 2023

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month is here for May 2023. Will you be lucky this month? Let's find out. But first, here's what May will be like for the entire collective regarding luck. Don't rely on luck this month. The universe is testing your resolve and your grit. Don't fall for schemes that promise quick results.

If you still make plans that leave room for luck to bring in something special, you will experience the opposite. It doesn't mean the higher powers have abandoned you, but it does mean they want to see how far you are willing to go alone. The winners of this round will rise to the top eventually. Now, let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for May 2023.

All 12 Chinese zodiac signs luckiest day of the month for May 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Luckiest Day: May 28th

Don't take any undue risks this month. It will be full of compromises and caveats that you won't realize were written in the fine print. Also, be careful of sharing your good news and sorrows with your neighbors. Some of you don't realize this but you have some jealous/envious people in your social circle. If possible, do a bay leaf ritual to attract good energy or clear away obstacles. You will need a dried bay leaf for this. Then write your personal goal for the week on it and burn the leaf to enhance your resolve. Do this for each week of May.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Luckiest Day: May 25th

Interestingly, April 29th onwards is lucky for you, especially in money and love. However, the effect of good luck will be more subtle in May. If you have any unfinished business with anyone or a corporation, finish it as quickly as possible.

This includes completing your tax formalities. If you feel burdened in the middle of the month and want some good energy, carry a mystic knot in your bag or shirt pocket. Don't show anyone what you are carrying, though. This has the potential to draw negativity your way and the deliberate desires of others to see you fail.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Luckiest Day: May 23rd

Some of you will benefit from making an offering or doing a holy ritual in a temple or holy place this month. More so if the offerings are fresh fruits, raw rice and incense sticks. You can enhance your luck by feeding stray dogs or birds afterward.

Feel free to skip this if you are afraid of animals or wildlife. If you are in a relationship with someone and the other person is unwilling to make it work or is passive-aggressive, it's time to set your differences aside and have a direct conversation. The future of this connection depends on it.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Luckiest Day: May 3rd

“Carrots are good bait for rabbits.” Be careful of falling for get-rich-quick schemes or MLM (Multi-Level Marketing) programs masquerading as wholesome business ideas for moms and pops or the hard-working, industrious woman. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. So luck is more on your side this year than with any other zodiac sign. However, even good luck can't protect you from truly disastrous mistakes.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Luckiest Day: May 5th

When they are busy partying, keep yourself busy studying or making money on the side. Some of you may be looked down upon for being so studious or hard-working, but the results will reveal who was the smart one and who was the fool. If May is exam time for some of you and this is reminding you of how you treated another classmate, let this be a lesson in mindlessly following the crowd. The universe reprimands equally as it blesses.

Also, if you are a tea drinker, pink hibiscus tea will bring you peace and good energy. If you feel the need to remove negative energy from yourself, take a fistful of salt and throw it over your back before you step into your home. Be careful not to accidentally hit a passerby though!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Luckiest Day: May 6th

Some of you may get reprimanded this month by an elder or a teacher for shoddy work or unruly behavior. Or, the universe will do the reprimanding. Your good luck will open up after that incident. So be humble and take in the lesson being sent your way. If you feel called to, you can do a herbal ritual this month to lock in your manifestations. You'll need dried tea leaves, a small glass pot with a natural-material lid (like glass or wood) and a small chunk of clear quartz crystal for this.

Center the crystal at the bottom of the pot and then fill it up two-thirds with tea leaves until only the peak of the crystal is visible. Place this jar on an altar or a table near a window (not in direct sunlight). Empty the pot contents in garden dirt when your manifestation comes true.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Luckiest Day: May 7th

May is not a month of luck for anyone. Rely on your hard work and tenacity this month and good results will follow. If you haven't read the May horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign, check it out as well. Green things will bring you luck this month, especially if you eat a lot of green vegetables or spend time in nature routinely.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Luckiest Day: May 29th

They say the worst luck usually strikes those who don't deserve it. While there's some truth to that statement, it's also true that one can turn one's luck in an instant. So don't be disheartened. Offerings and rituals won't help you this month. Things that help you stay calm and collected will help you. If you have children, this month can turn out to be a little frustrating for you. Especially if your children are very young.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Luckiest Day: May 25th

Be careful of what you say and when you say it this month, especially when you get angry. You may think you are being righteous and are right, but someone can twist your words into something you never meant to say. Also, luck will be a tricky mistress this month. So don't rely on it.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Luckiest Day: May 29th

This month can be a little frustrating for you, especially if you are a teacher or have someone in your life (maybe a colleague) who constantly asks you questions. Try your best not to get frustrated though. You can always direct them to look up answers in a book or a podcast. If you are feeling tongue-tied because of Mercury retrograde, carry a blue crystal with you to ease the energy. Some good options are larimar and sodalite, but you can also use something that aligns better with your energy.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Luckiest Day: May 29th

May 29th will also be lucky for you, especially if you pitched a business idea recently or are waiting for a proposal to get approved. The reason why this is coming through in May is that this month is crucial for that lucky break to begin in the next few months. So, stay on top of your game, and if you feel discouraged, speak to a therapist or a dear friend about it.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luckiest Day: May 15th

You have been pushing your luck lately. You are relying too much on it. While it's great to have faith in the universe, it's not an excuse to slack off or ask your spirit guides to do the heavy lifting. May will be a month of contention for you regarding this. So it's best if you change something right now before the universe teaches you this lesson the hard way. It's not too late still.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.