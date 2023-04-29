May 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs

Which 4 Chinese zodiac signs are the luckiest in love in the month of May 2023? Let's find out. But don't worry if your zodiac sign is not on the list. We have a special love message for everyone.

The greatest thing you can do in love is be patient. Love grows with time. And so do people. And sometimes lost loves make a comeback changed and renewed. All you need to do is be patient.

But patience does not mean a lack of initiative. Sometimes you have to put yourself out of your comfort zone and confess your feelings to someone to even have a chance at being in love together. How you choose to do it is totally up to you. Your zodiac sign might have some clues regarding the best way to attract love for you.

Now, let's focus on the 4 Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in the month of May 1 - 31, 2023.

Four Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love in May 2023:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Some of you are on the verge of getting an engagement ring. It looks like your partner is still deciding the best way to pop the question to you. So don't be surprised if it happens out of the blue. They haven't made up their mind yet.

If you are a single parent, you will be lucky in love in May. Just remember: your children are not your weakness. Anybody who made you feel weird in the past about being a single parent was not the right partner for you anyway.

Be careful of pessimism though. The good luck energy of May can get ruined if you sabotage yourself.

2. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

May is going to be a rollercoaster ride for you in matters of the heart. More so if you are in an intense relationship with someone and the passion overflows in unpredictable ways. Don't hold back. This relationship will fizzle out if you try to bring logic and practicality into it. This love thrives on fire. You just need to be confident that you can handle it like a fire dancer.

If you have been single for a very long time (whether divorced or not), the energy of love is all around you. Unfortunately, you are the reason why it's unable to flow into your life. You are too scared to allow it to.

Journal your feelings and ask yourself why you have these inhibitions. There's nothing wrong with the way you feel. But once you know what's blocking you, you can start to unblock yourself and put yourself out there again.

3. Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

If you are single and hotly pursuing someone, luck is on your side in May. Even if you are not, you are still lucky in love. It looks like taking action and initiative is the key to your luck this month. The more you act, the better your luck becomes. It's almost like the universe has blessed you with infinite charm in May. Don't waste it!

If you are single and have been feeling unlucky for the past few months (or years), a simple love spell can help ease this anxiety. All you need to do is burn a pink candle until it fully burns out. You can use a scented candle for added aromatherapy. Just make sure you don't leave the flame unattended as that could become a fire hazard. And for added pizzazz, write a love note to your soulmate (even if you don't know who it is yet) and place it under the candle before you light it up.

4. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Your luck has been super strong this year. But we are not surprised. It's the Year of the Rabbit after all. And the month of May is going to continue that trend.

Spring colors and themes are super lucky for you right now, even if it's summer (or winter) where you live. Some of you are scheduled to get married in May. Congratulations! Don't be surprised if lucky things keep happening up until the day of the ceremony. The universe is blessing you at this time. And if you are wearing a white dress (or tuxedo), your luck will be heightened.

For others of you, don't grumble in the month of May. Especially about your love life. Good luck is all around you, but it doesn't always feel like winning the lottery. You only have to pay attention to the small signs and the serendipitous changes to see how everything is slowly working in your favor.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.