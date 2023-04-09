Every Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope, April 10 -16, 2023

Your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs is here for April 10 - 16, 2023. Here are the most romantic days of the week, followed by horoscopes for Sun, Moon and Rising signs.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, knowing the power of choice is the key to understanding your relationships. This does not exist just within whom you choose to be with, but also what is decided along the way to create the container for the relationship and whether it is healing or wounding. Today, Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Gemini, giving you more awareness over this choice. Gemini represents the duality within your decisions, which in love can even come down to whether you avoid communication or participate in healthy dialogue in the most challenging moments.

There is an added intensity today as Pluto in Aquarius and Venus in Gemini unite, propelling you forward into the truth and the desire to do whatever it takes to heal or continue to grow together. At the same time, a blessing of good fortune arrives as Jupiter travels into the heart of the Sun, both in Aries. This helps you focus on the choice you want to make for the future, igniting your passion for doing whatever it takes as you seize the new beginning in front of you. It is a day to bring your awareness and your motivation for positive changes together so that you can embrace the power that every decision you make has on your relationship.

Then, on Thursday, April 13, the Last Quarter Moon is a time to let go, to release and to dismantle anything that exists which is holding you back from fully manifesting what you are working towards. This is a reflection of self. Of your inner beliefs, behaviors and even those situations around you. By embracing this energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn, you can dismantle what you have outgrown, what is outdated and what feels more like a burden than a blessing. The more you release, the greater the space for that precious intention to take root and grow into the dream that blossomed within your heart.

When Friday, April 14th, 2023, rolls around, you can understand what is restricting you and start making arrangements to overcome it. Saturn in Pisces connects with the North Node in Taurus today, bringing you greater awareness of what is holding you back and intensifying the energy from the Last Quarter Moon yesterday. There is a sense that regardless of the new beginnings you have been striving towards in love, there is something you are holding onto which is working against your efforts.

Saturn and the North Node can also help instill greater patience and help you see what is happening more transparently within your psyche and life. While understanding and seeing your own limitations may not be easy, it is necessary to be fully able to keep progressing on your romantic path.

On Saturday, April 15, inside of you burns your own internal essence. It is the flame of life, and in astrology, it is the dwarf planet Vesta which rules this part of you. As it shifts into Taurus today, you will be working to rekindle this inner energy. However, Taurus is going to guide you to go slow. The recent awareness of the limitations in your life is a sign that the work you need to do to overcome them will be deeply rooted and cannot be rushed.

Venus in Gemini also forms a challenging aspect with Saturn in Pisces, bringing in greater seriousness and caution to watch your words not to create greater conflict in your romantic relationship. With the previous energy this week, it is best to take note of the limitations and form a plan that you can work on diligently rather than rushing ahead and making sweeping changes.

Here's the weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Weekly love horoscope April 10 – 16, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

As much as you have been sorting out within yourself what you are feeling and what moves you want to make in your romantic life, you have been keeping most of it to yourself. Part of this is that the words you speak hold power, and actions will inevitably follow when you have a conversation with a partner or even a prospective one. Your words lay the foundation for what you create, but as Venus shifts into Gemini, encouraging communication, it is time to take that step and believes in your intuition and heart.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

How you feel about yourself will determine much, especially your romantic relationship. You will only choose what feels familiar when you carry wounds around like a heavy burden on your shoulders. Yet, familiarity will only continue those wounds; instead, the uncomfortableness of something new feels like healing. This week as Venus shifts into Gemini, it activates themes of worthiness, reminding you, even in your darkest hour, what you are truly worthy of receiving from love. When you can align with this, you also set the bar for what you will receive.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, April 13th

You cannot hang onto every fear, every hurt or even every doubt that reminds you of the heartbreak and hurt you have been through in the past. To truly step into the transformative fires of love, you must release what is not working for you. You move in alignment with your truth and never push away or put off what you know is in your best interest.

This week as the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn pushes you to see what you are hanging onto that is affecting your intimate connection, you will finally have a chance to release it and step into the space of creating what you want instead of what it is you don’t.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, April 13th

You are going through a powerful transformation of yourself and what you choose to participate in in your life. As you honor your desires and dreams more deeply, inherently, changes will need to occur within your relationship. Sometimes a relationship is not meant to transition you to a new phase of your life, and at others, it is just that it will go through growing pains as you continue to progress. As the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn rises in your romantic zone this week, you will be able to release whatever is holding you back, whether it is a person or just the belief that you don’t deserve all the fulfillment you are currently creating in your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

You can love your family and friends. You can value their opinions and even their suggestions. Yet, you cannot let anyone else determine your decisions and choices in your romantic life. You must own your own truth regarding who and what kind of relationship you choose to create.

It does not matter if others agree, and it does not matter if it looks like anyone else has either. Instead of waiting for others to light up about your decisions, look for the choices that make you light up inside. As Pluto in Aquarius crosses paths with Venus in Gemini this week, you can make others or yourself happy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

You are entering a phase where everything you want is possible; it is just that it is on the other side of growth. There have been many new opportunities for growth and connection within your love life, but you must remain in that healing space to fully actualize what has happened. You can only create a space for love. You can only set the standard for how you want to be treated and what kind of relationship aligns with you. The rest is on your partner.

The more you can stay in this space of empowerment, the more abundance you will attract, precisely what Jupiter crossing into the heart of the Sun in Aries will bring you this week. Don’t forget how far you have come and stay in that space of continually attracting all you desire.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Complete Opposites — But Attract Each Other Like Crazy

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

This is an entirely new chapter of your life. Nothing before could have prepared you for how to receive all that you are being offered, even if it all needed to happen to help you reach this point. Fully allowing yourself to sink into the goodness and love surrounding you, receiving it with open hands and heart, is the most difficult task now. But you also see the difference between learning lessons through love versus pain.

The fact that the most challenging lesson you are moving through is accepting and receiving the love you’ve always desired is reason enough to celebrate how far you have come. As Jupiter crosses into the heart of the Sun today, shining bright in your romantic sector, you can use this energy to open further to receive, lower those walls, and stop worrying. Somehow, you lose what is meant for you because you cannot.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Friday, April 14th

In your heart, you know what is meant for you. You understand there is a path ahead that calls to you, and perhaps it does not make sense or that you want to acknowledge yet. This is your own internal truth that helps guide you forward, out of the darkness and into the transparency of healthy love.

This love is committed, and it is part of your purpose that your soul signed up for in this lifetime. You may not be able to control every part of this path, but you can continue to embrace the guideposts as you travel further toward your fate. This week as the North Node in Taurus unites with Saturn in Pisces, an important moment occurs which helps you receive confirmation and the unwavering faith that everything is happening precisely as it is meant to.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

The worst thing you can do is pretend that someone who means everything to you means nothing. It is not just about them but about how you betray your heart each time you don’t align with it. You crave truth, but deep emotional vulnerability, the sort that a romantic relationship requires, can be scary for you because it can feel like you are giving away a part of yourself that you cannot ever get back.

This is love, though. You must take risks, especially knowing it is already worth it. This week Venus shifts into Gemini, highlighting the choices and decisions you have made in your romantic life and those you are preparing to make. Remember that how you show up for a relationship will always be a decision that you must consciously make and will ultimately determine everything else that follows.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

There is healing available here this week on the heels of an intense few months. For you, there has been so much focus recently on your committed relationship and whether you are speaking your truth about how you are feeling and what you need.

There have been the same distractions you usually sink into, whether career or simply avoiding the emotional elephant in the room. But this week, with the help of the Sun and Jupiter in Aries, you are being guided to practice being in the moment long enough to seize the possible healing. Being emotional is not easy for anyone, but your partner needs you to hold a more secure emotional space for them, and you might find that doing it for you is what you have been needing.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Friday, April 14th

The root of anything in your romantic relationship will always be within the one you have for yourself. While you have been hearing so much of your past and the wounds that have existed there, there is a deep part of you that still emotionally has not quite caught up.

This is the tender space of feeling what you are worthy of receiving and not living in the doubt or fear that it can be taken away or abruptly changed. As you move through Saturn in Pisces, uniting with the North Node in Taurus, you can feel those spaces begin to heal as you find it easier to logically know you are worthy and open to receiving it fully. Once you allow yourself to feel this, you can expect positive changes within the most intimate part of your life; once the walls come down, love finally has a space to settle into.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, April 11th

You are a sign representing duality, the two fish swimming in opposite directions, indicating that you are constantly torn between the world of reality and the one within your dreams. This can often surface in your romantic life as you want to see what will extend that dream world rather than what would bring you back to reality. This week as Venus, the planet of love, shifts into Gemini, another zodiac sign representing duality, except in this case, it is between the human and the soul; you can see more options available to you in your committed relationship.

You don’t have to abandon your dreams but can learn to balance both. You will be able to recognize the choice that you have in how you perceive conversations, events and even themes that allow you to choose the path of the higher self and your own ability to truly create the world that you want to live in — even if others don’t think it can be done.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.