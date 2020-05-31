6 Zodiac Signs That Are Good Communicators In A Relationship

Good communication leads to better understanding.

People who communicate well can get their ideas and opinions across easily. It’s truly a gift to know how to communicate in a relationship, though.

One of the most beneficial advantages of communicating well means being able to talk to your partner about everything, and doing it in a way that doesn’t cause more negativity.

We all have our own interpretation of words, even when we speak the same language. What you mean when you say love could be very different from your partner. There may be one meaning but hundreds of different variables.

For the zodiac signs that are good communicators, they use the tools they have to get their point across.

And they do it in a way that doesn’t lead to misunderstandings or hurt feelings.

When you’re a good communicator in your relationship, you’re able to get your own point across, but also hear and decipher what your partner is saying to you. Sometimes, knowing what your partner is trying to tell you is like translating a foreign language: it takes time and effort to become fluent in it.

Best Zodiac Signs At Communication In Relationships

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis have a gift for communication, and that includes in their relationship.

Geminis ask their partners questions without assuming they know the answers already, which helps keep their conversations fresh and interesting. This sign and their partner have all different kinds of conversations — anything from small talk to discussing the great questions of life.

The more Gemini discovers about their partner through communication, the more interested they become. Great communication in their relationship keeps things new and exciting.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are great communicators in the way they don't need to make every conversation about themselves.

In fact, Libras talk much less about themselves, allowing their partners to feel comfortable enough to talk without fear of judgment or criticism. If their partner reaches out with a problem or concern, Libra responds immediately, and they always try to see things from their partner's point of view.

Libras make time to praise their partners, and let them know they support them in achieving their goals.

3. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are there 100 percent for their partners, and they let them know with both their physical and verbal presence.

Pisces are grateful to be part of their partner's life and make sure to always say thank you. They use "feeling" language and don't put too much pressure on their partner.

They also talk about how they're feeling and are affected by the things their partner says. This means that their words don't sound like an accusation or blame.Pisces really listen to their partners without miscommunication.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos like to have regular relationship check-ins with their partner because they don't want to be unaware of a problem.

If there's a problem, Leos are very careful about choosing the right time to have a conversation. Starting a fight when both parties are angry will only make matters worse.

Leos are great strategists, and that holds true even with their relationships. They know that if they lose their temper at the wrong time, they could lose their partner.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are believers in change, remaining hopeful that their relationship will make it through a rough patch.

They know what to say to make a potentially tense situation better. These individuals are creative problem-solvers and know the importance of talking about a problem with their partner.

Aquarius may disagree with their partner, but they try not to let things escalate. It would be awful if either partner got so upset that they say things they later regret.

6. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's very rare that Sagittarius finds themselves in a situation where they're unable to carry on a conversation with someone.

Sagittarius can talk to anyone, whether it's exchanging gossip at a cocktail party or exploring deep philosophical issues one-on-one. They know the importance of sharing experiences, and they're just as good at listening as they are about talking.

Sometimes, it's better to just let your partner vent about their day rather than complain about your own.

