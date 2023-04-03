How This Week's Astrology Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope April 3 - 9, 2023

This week, the universe conspires to slow you down so that you can build greater stability and security within yourself and your romantic relationship. At the start of the week, Mercury in Taurus will help you formulate plans, talk things through and feel like you can be more logical and thoughtful when approaching romantic themes. Mercury rules communication, and in Taurus, persistence and patience are two important qualities within your relationship.

This will set the tone for the days ahead as you are encouraged to take your time to not only build what will last but to make any decisions that you are considering. The Libra Full Moon highlights partnerships and reciprocity within your romantic life. While Libra is peace-loving and seeks harmony, sometimes at all costs Sun, Jupiter and Chiron will all be in Aries. Aries is Libra’s sister sign and helps to bring in a sense of balance where you can honor your truth and needs and not sacrifice yourself for the expense of another, especially in a relationship. As Jupiter and Chiron sit together, there is an enormous opportunity for healing as you evaluate how your wounds prevent you from showing up in the healthiest way possible within your relationship.

With Mercury in Taurus here, there is a sense that what arises will have to be worked through at your own pace but that it provides an opportunity for a deeper and more stable connection – of course if it is a healthy one that exists. Later in the week, two sextiles will occur, which will help create the opportunity for sensuality, joy and important conversations as Mercury in Taurus will align with Mars in Cancer and Venus with Taurus with Neptune in Pisces. Not only is the week ahead one that holds healing and growth but also moments of simple joy.

Mercury in Taurus

Mercury, the planet that governs and rules communication, joins Venus in Taurus today. Mercury in Taurus is an expert at practicing patience to achieve its desired results. Plans take longer to come together under this energy, but that is only because they are being built in the most stable way possible. Mercury in Taurus is also highly committed to its plans and anything it feels deeply connected to. In relationships, this becomes a grounded and long-term energy that will help create a more profound connection and sense of intimacy. Alongside Venus in this sign, this week is about committing to the relationship you want to continue nurturing long-term.

The Full Moon in Libra

The Full Moon in Libra rises today opposite the Aries Sun, focusing on which relationships you choose to invest within and how you show up for that process. Libra rules relationships, specifically those that feel like balanced partnerships. At the same time, Sun, Jupiter and Chiron in Aries will help you heal as you see the truth of your choices and give you the power to choose differently.

In relationships, the wounds you carry can affect your decision about who you partner with and how you show up for the relationship. However, Chiron also teaches that your wounds need not be why you feel unhappy or loved. Instead, you have the power to heal yourself and your relationship. Jupiter is a magnifier of what already exists, whether it is an amazing relationship or one your more wounded self chose. During this Full Moon, you will have all the information necessary to align yourself to the person and life you are growing into, allowing you to shed unhealthy relationships and step more deeply into those that align with your soul.

Mars in Cancer

Mars in Cancer will sextile Mercury in Taurus, creating the feeling that two are truly better than one and helping you focus on how collectively you are better within your relationship if it is a partnership. The second is Venus in Taurus, will sextile Neptune in Pisces. This transit brings sensuality, romance and even a greater appeal of attraction. Normally, it may also bring some idealistic views as Neptune only wants to see what is hopeful; however, with Saturn in Pisces, much of this is moderated. You should be able to keep your feet on the ground even if your heart wants to sail into the clouds.

How this week's astrology affects each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting April 3 - 9, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day: Friday, April 7th

Mercury in Taurus will highlight valuable themes associated with your second house this week. At the same time, Mars in Cancer will be helping you focus on creating deeper emotional fulfillment in your fourth house of home and family. As these two sextiles, this week will be an opportunity to reflect and have important conversations about improving things.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day: Friday, April 7th

Mercury is the planet of communication. It is currently in your first house, and themes involving yourself and your needs; will be an excellent week to have important conversations as Mars in Cancer activates your third house of communication. While Mercury may work the long game here, with Mars in Cancer, it will be easier to formulate a plan to create a deeply fulfilling relationship.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day: Thursday, April 6th

Your fifth house of pleasure is governed by Libra, which means as the Full Moon occurs here this week, it will be a brilliant opportunity to embrace this part of your relationship. Your fifth house also rules marriage, children, and joy, so whether this is about you becoming more deeply committed or making space for more fun in your relationship, things are about to turn around for the better.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day: Friday, April 7th

You have been stepping up in new ways within your life recently. This has included changing some of the old rules that have kept you from feeling more fulfilled within your life – which also has affected your romantic relationship. As the week progresses and Mercury in Taurus lights up your eleventh house of friends and Mars in Cancer, mentioning the elements of your first house, it is a chance to meet someone new or create some moments of lightness within your relationship.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day: Thursday, April 6th

Venus is the planet of love; this week, Taurus will activate your tenth house, highlighting themes around your reputation and purpose. As Venus in Taurus creates a sextile to Neptune in Pisces, ruler of your eighth house of transformation and intimacy, there will be opportunities to discover a shared purpose with your partner or even feel like a particular relationship can enhance your reputation. The tenth house also represents career, which means a workplace affair may begin this week.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day: Thursday, April 6th

Your sister sign of Pisces, ruler of your seventh house of relationships, will sextile Venus, the planet of love, in Taurus this week, creating softer, more romantic moments for you and your partner. Pisces is the zodiac sign which helps you lean into your vulnerable side and surrender more to the flow of life, while Taurus, ruler of your ninth house, helps bring luck and expansion to whatever it touches. This week you could have a lucky break romantically or even finally see the benefit in allowing others to be there for you in the ways that you are always there for them.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day: Thursday, April 6th

This week, your annual Full Moon in Libra occurs opposite Sun, Jupiter and Chiron in Aries, drawing a highlight between your first house of self and your seventh house of relationships. Libra governs your first house, bringing up your needs and wants, while Jupiter and Chiron in Aries will help you show what to heal to embrace more of the love you deserve. This could be an intense lunation but with enormous potential for growth and rewards.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day: Thursday, April 6th

Venus is currently in your polarizing sign of Taurus, ruler of your seventh house of relationships. This week it will sextile Neptune in Pisces, which governs over your fifth house of marriage and children. Your fifth house also rules over joy, pleasure and even a deeper Joy filled commitment within your relationship. Not only will this create an atmosphere for love, but because Saturn is also currently in your fifth, it means that whatever starts now will last forever.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day: Thursday, April 6th

Venus, the planet of love, is currently stationed in your sixth house of health, encouraging you to approach your relationship healthier. This week as Venus in Taurus sextiles Neptune in Pisces, ruler of your fourth house of home, you should be able to see how to change things around for the better. This is not just an improvement to improve things but to incorporate a healthier state of mind and body for you and your partner.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day: Thursday, April 6th

Mars is the planet that rules passion and ambition. Currently, it sits in your opposite sign of Cancer, ruler of your seventh house of relationships, so not only is more action being taken in this area of your life, but you are also seeking a deeper emotional connection. This week as Mars in Cancer sextiles Mercury in Taurus, ruler of marriage, children and pleasure, there could be some important talks about future commitment and even starting a family.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day: Friday, April 7th

This week, Venus in Taurus is sitting comfortably in your fourth house of home, giving you lots of desire to settle in, enjoy the one you are with and find joy in the simple things. As Venus in Taurus sextiles Neptune in Pisces, it will create an opportunity to feel more valued by your partner and appreciate what they add to your life. This is a chance to settle more into what you have built to receive all the joy and love offered to you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day: Friday, April 7th

After a seven-month stay in Gemini, Mars has moved into Cancer, ruler of your fifth house of joy, pleasure, and commitment. In this part of your chart, Mars is craving a deep emotional connection within your relationship as part of the source of deeper joy and fulfillment in life. As Mercury in Taurus, ruler of your third house of communication, creates a sextile with Mars in Cancer, you can start making plans together, whether this includes marriage or simply how to set up your life together in a way that brings the most joy.

