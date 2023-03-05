Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for March 6 - 12, 2023 is here with an astrology forecast for your relationships and more.

In the coming week, the Virgo Full Moon occurs alongside Saturn, shifting into Pisces for the first time since 1994.

This powerful energy is the beginning and end of an era that will dramatically affect your romantic life.

The Full Moon in Virgo will help bring healing energy and allow you to see things more clearly, just as Saturn in Pisces allows you to find greater meaning within it.

This week is important, but March is a game changer for so many that each week gets built upon the last.

Every moment matters this month, and within each one, there is growth and healing that can occur.

Next week brings the fated finale of the Neptune/Mars square, but it is enough this week to allow yourself to lean into what you have been afraid of.

Instead of avoiding your healing and pretending you don’t have doubts, align with your heart and your love and let that lead you forward.

Your heart is never wrong.

Most romantic dates during this week's love horoscopes:

Tuesday, March 7th

The week starts with a heavy dose of life-changing energy as Saturn moves from Aquarius and Pisces, beginning a brand-new era. Saturn spends two to three years in any given sign, so it ends up representing a significant chapter within your life.

In this next life phase, the lessons and influence of Saturn become softer. Saturn in Pisces helps you open your heart and mind to a greater sense of spirituality, meaning love and relationships become deeper and more meaningful.

A lot will change over the next phase of your life, but only to allow in more beauty and peace, even if you must take a leap of faith to achieve it.

All this healing seems echoed by the Full Moon, which brings to light themes in your relationships that have been ongoing since August 2022. It is time to find peace, acceptance, and forgiveness so that you can move into the next chapter feeling lighter and ready for the adventure at hand.

Friday, March 10th

Venus and Mars are considered celestial lovers. While Venus represents feminine energies and love, Mars represents masculine and passion. When these two dance together in the sky, it always means some big movement within your relationship.

This week, Venus in Aries unites with Mars in Gemini, fusing the drive to move ahead and make changes that have been in the works since last August. Things are different now. You know more. You have learned more, and now you are ready to choose differently.

Saturday, March 11th

Juno is the asteroid that governs marriage and the agreements made within a relationship. Depending upon which zodiac sign Juno is in, it affects your committed relationship and the compromises and agreements within the union.

This can be anything from getting married to agreements on communication, household duties or even the future. In Taurus, Juno becomes more stable and grounded. Anything created or discussed now becomes growth orientated. Focus on what you want more of because that is what you will get.

Sunday, March 12th

The Aries stellium is winding down, but not without creating meaningful opportunities within your life. This week, Jupiter, and Chiron, still in Ariea, meet in a divine union of healing. Jupiter is the planet of abundance and expansion, while Chiron asks you to heal.

In Aries, you are being inspired to face what has seemed the scariest and to begin taking steps to become better rather than avoiding the work that will lead to not just life improving but your relationship as well.

Weekly Love Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for the Week of March 6 – March 12, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Most romantic day of the week: Friday, March 10th

Venus in your zodiac sign encourages you to stand up and advocate for yourself more, just as Mars in Gemini has encouraged communication.

You can be a little closed down sometimes, and while you usually have no problem forging ahead, you also tend to become a martyr. As Venus and Mars meet this week, it is a chance for healthy conversations to make all the difference in settling long-time issues.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Saturday, March 11th

The Moon in Scorpio activates your romantic sector, allowing you to slow down amid change and process your feelings. The Moon governs your emotional body and wisdom.

When it crosses into the waters of Scorpio, your sister sign represents romantic relationships. You end up with a chance to be more in your feelings. This can help smooth over any recent challenges and let you enjoy one another more deeply.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, March 7th

The Full Moon in Virgo lights up your family and home sector, bringing something to fruition. The New Moon in Virgo occurred around the end of August 2022, when Mars first shifted into Gemini. These last few months have been a profound time of healing and growth, it is reaching full circle, and you will have the decision to go or stay.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, March 7th

Virgo energy rules your communication sector. As the Full Moon shines brightly here, it is a chance to open up and communicate about all the changes you have been moving through.

You are reaching a place of expansion where your relationship will need to grow along with you, which means you will also need to be open to communicating your new needs and dreams. Give your partner a chance; you might be surprised they want to grow in the same direction.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, March 7th

Saturn is considered a planet that causes only turmoil and delays. However, in Pisces, it becomes softer. It is not about dismantling systems or giving you a hard dose of reality. Instead, it is about developing your sense of spirituality. Looking inward and seeing what fears or doubts are still limiting you. It is about understanding. While there are no guarantees, love will always be worth risking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Sunday, March 12th

Jupiter and Chiron meet this week in a divine union of healing, lighting up all forms of transformation and intimacy. While Saturn moves into Pisces, activating your romantic sector, you may be met with some forms of truth that you will need to spend the next karmic cycle working through.

But to help in this are Jupiter and Chiron. This is the universe showing you that the key to the love you seek is the healing within yourself. Your ability to be flexible, to change, and to be vulnerable.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Most romantic day of the week: Sunday, March 12th

You have been going through an intense period of growth, and divine opportunities as the stellium in Aries has been activating your romantic sector since mid-February. But just as it begins to dissipate, Jupiter and Chiron, still in Aries, unite to bring you a much-needed reminder and lesson.

You are not just wounding or trauma but healing and your ascension. Don’t doubt what you can create for the future just because of the past; it takes once to last forever.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Most romantic day of the week: Saturday, March 11th

Juno is the asteroid that governs marriage and romantic agreements. This can be anything from a proposal to how to divide up time between work, relationships, and family. The agreements in love are those that create the relationship container itself.

This is the form of your connection and determines how and where you will grow together. With Juno now in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules love for you, it is time to start talking — and not be afraid to produce a new agreement. Remember, stability is not boring; it is healthy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, March 7th

In some ways, this should be prefaced with “ready or not, here it comes.” Saturn, the lord of time and karma, is making its anticipated dive into Pisces this week, activating themes around healing, home, and family. Pisces is the twelfth sign and the one that represents absolutes.

It is wholeness, peace, unconditional love, forgiveness, mercy, and that spirituality. Things in this part of your life will be changing and healing, giving way for a new normal to emerge. Trust the process and try to show up as emotionally consistent as possible.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Most romantic day of the week: Sunday, March 12th

The Aries stellium has been a bit challenging for you as it has made more frustrations and feelings of lack surface in your home and family. There likely have been greater arguments or, at the very least, a lack of connection recently, along with shorter fuses.

While the stellium begins to wind down, this week offers a chance for healing. With the energy starting to ease up, the union between Jupiter and Chiron in Aries can make all the difference in healing what has been hurting. You just cannot be afraid to take that first step.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Most romantic day of the week: Friday, March 10th

Gemini energy rules the sector of your life that deals with marriage, commitment, children, joy, and self-expression. With Mars having spent the past six months here, it is an area that has gone through some impressive growth and hopefully brought a lot of joy to your life.

This week as Venus in Aries activates your communication arena just as it aligns with Mars in Gemini, you can expect important conversations to arise. Remember, you get to design the life you want, but it does not mean you need to shy away from commitment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Most romantic day of the week: Tuesday, March 7th

The Full Moon in Virgo will bring fruition themes within your life that have been ongoing since the New Moon in Virgo, which occurred at the end of August 2022. During this time, not only did the New Moon occur, but Mars moved into Gemini, highlighting your home and family environment.

Now as the Full Moon in Virgo occurs, just as Saturn shifts into Pisces, not only have things changed, but they are about to even more. You will appreciate the improvements instead of focusing on the result – you will find greater happiness.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.