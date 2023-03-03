3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Feel 'Challenged' During Their Weekly Horoscopes Starting March 5 - 11, 2023

The second week of March brings rough weekly horoscopes into the lives of three zodiac signs, and the chaos starts around March 5, 2023, and will last through March 11, 2023.

March is a complex month, as the universe seems to be teasing us. One day, we feel as though there's nothing we can't accomplish, and the next day, we feel downtrodden and hesitant to push on.

There will be days this week when we feel fearful of the unknown and other days when we think the only possible way to get what we want or need is by pushing ourselves to the brink of collapse.

At the start of our week, we have Saturn in Pisces, which brings us a mixed bag of emotional situations; we feel torn by this transit as it at once makes us feel soft and kind while knowing that our kindness is being taken advantage of.

This is the week when we suspect someone is using us or not paying us what we believe we are worth. This may also spill into our love lives as the Moon square Mars joins in to topple the balance. We may find that we are arguing with a partner for no reason.

However, we are solution-oriented and will get to the bottom of things as the Moon enters Libra, giving us an honest look at what needs to be fixed.

What may add to the roughness of this week for some astrological signs is that by the week's end, when Mercury sextile Uranus comes around, we may forfeit any good work that we've done during the week so that we can prove to someone that 'we are right.'

This week does come with ego challenges, and we may end up setting ourselves with more problems than solutions if we are not careful.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For March 5 - 11, 2023

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There are so many convoluted lunar transits this week that you, Cancer, in particular, will feel as though you can't get your thoughts straight. What creates difficulties for you during the week of March 5 - 11, 2023, is that you know you need to focus, yet you simply cannot.

There is, of course, the chance that some major distraction will occur, one that is not of your doing and one that cannot be avoided.

What bugs you most is that you had this week set aside to get what you need doing, done, and it looks like, once again, you'll have to postpone. You feel frustrated but not downtrodden; you've endured this kind of scene before, and if you must endure it again, then you shall. It's sometimes frustrating and unnerving, but nothing will hurt you in the long run.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Something is going to happen to you this week that is going to sting you, as you did not see it coming. What's bothering you the most is that forces beyond your control seem to be getting in the way of your peace. This literally means that people are talking behind your back, and you won't be there to stop them.

It also means that your paranoia will rise, as you will only imagine them saying terrible things about you. While this might not be the case, what makes your week feel so raw is that you will be confronted by your lack of control, and it will bother you deeply.

You don't want to think of yourself as some out-of-control control freak, as that is just too redundant for you to think about, and yet, this is your week in a nutshell. You can't control the words of others, nor can you control your reaction to not knowing what is being said about you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week has you feeling overworked and then criticized by friends. It seems your friends do not consider what you do to be work and snicker at you for complaining. You, alone, know what it takes to make up a week in your life, and they are clueless, but that doesn't mean that you won't be offended by them or on the defensive.

Your work isn't necessarily what others do, so everyone in your life passive-aggressively accuses you of being lazy and privileged. You feel highly offended by the idea that everyone thinks this, and you let this take over your ego.

You can think of nothing else but defending yourself; you know what is needed in your life, and if someone else deems your work slothful or inefficient, then you'd be better off letting them think what they want, as that's not going to change. Live for yourself, Aquarius and do not worry about the judges.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.