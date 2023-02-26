Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope Starting February 27, 2023

Starting February 27, 2023, this week's weekly love horoscope reveals that it could feel like there are more challenges within your romantic life than growth, but you must trust the process of the universe because everything is happening exactly as it is meant to.

The major energy of the week is both Saturn in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn in their own fated last degrees which finalizes many of the endings within your life and relationship.

Saturn in Aquarius has been working to free you from the restrictions that you have been living under while Pluto in Capricorn has excavated the truth within your life so you can genuinely say how you feel and what you want for your life.

Together this energy has centered around you understanding and accepting what you need from love and giving you the ability to create it.

As they move through this last degree in both Aquarius and Capricorn, it can seem that they bring the unexpected; however it is not.

If you have been working with this energy the past few years, then it is you are experiencing the joy and excitement over realizing how far you have come.

However, if you have done more resistant than learning, then it can seem like the universe is pushing the envelope a bit and making things happen in your life.

It is the lesson of if you are truly meant to go through something, even the ending of a relationship — there is not anything you can do to prevent it.

Even so, there is also beauty here as Mercury shifts into Pisces, helping you speak your emotional truth more vulnerably while Venus and Jupiter merge in Aries, giving you the confidence and passion to pursue your heart.

It is a week that likely will have both an ending and a beginning for you, but it is important to remember that even within a bittersweet ending, the promise of new growth still exists.

Most romantic dates of the week:

Monday, February 27th

The First Quarter Moon in Gemini is about putting the past behind you and acting on your future. This allows you to embrace what is rather than what was or even what you expected. Use this energy to produce concrete ways to expand your relationship and start working towards those goals you have together.

Wednesday, March 1st

Last week held the Aries Stellium which drew a focused amount of energy for you and helped to formulate the foundation for the new beginning within your life. Today though, Jupiter and Venus, both in Aries, unite in the cosmos acting as one energy.

This pairs the planet of luck and abundance with the planet of love. Jupiter in Aries is fast tracked towards making things happen while Venus is incredibly passionate, the result of course could be fireworks within your own life.

Thursday, March 2nd

Towards the end of the week Mercury shifts into Pisces today which can be a bit of an uncomfortable placement for the planet that rules your thoughts and communication.

But being uncomfortable also can mean a great benefit to your relationship, as this energy encourages you to be more in your feelings and communicate them to your partner. Rather than focusing on what you think during this time, lean into what you feel.

Friday, March 3rd

This week brings the unique experience of being able to genuinely feel like you are on the threshold of a new era. Both Saturn in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn stand on the fated last degree, one that promises ultimate endings and the divine guidance of new beginnings.

This week they karmically align themselves to your own destiny, creating the space for unexpected events in your life and the slow acceptance that comes from knowing everything is happening as it is meant to.

Starting February 27, 2023, here's the weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best date night: Thursday, March 2nd

Mercury is the planet that rules your thoughts and communication. This week as it shifts into Pisces, you might feel confronted by what you have been trying to avoid or ignore.

You are being given a gift right now with so many planets within your zodiac sign, but to get the benefit of it, you need to deal with the truth of your relationship. That is the only way forward.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best date night: Saturday, March 4th

The Moon moves into Leo towards the end of the week helping to give you a chance to settle into your home space and reconnect with the people you love, including your romantic partner.

Life has been busy lately and has been asking more of you recently as you go through different upgrades in your life, but it does not mean you cannot also be available for the simple pleasures of life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best date night: Friday, March 3rd

Saturn and Pluto are both fated lasting degrees representing that a huge change is coming for you. This week they touch upon the part of your life that governs luck as well as intimacy and transformation.

You are being guided to let go, to trust in the process and let yourself evolve into the next level of your life. It may be scary, but this week you are being reassured that the universe truly does have your back.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best date night: Friday, March 3rd

You knew that there were dramatic changes coming to your romantic life, but a part of you at least had hoped that they might be able to be kept at bay.

Change is not something that you really seek out, especially when it comes to your relationship. But this week as Saturn and Pluto illuminate an ending within your romantic and intimate sector, you are being guided to no longer put off what has now become necessary.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best date night: Friday March 3rd

This week hosts the challenge and blessing that you have been hoping for when it comes to being able to make healthier decisions for your life and relationship.

Both Saturn and Aquarius are in them a fated last degree which activates your romantic sector and that of your daily routines and decisions. The healthier perspective you have, the better choices you make, which is the point of everything that you have been moving through.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best date night: Wednesday, March 1st

Venus, the planet of love, forms a union with Jupiter, also in Aries this week giving you the space to make changes within your romantic life.

While Mercury also shifts into Pisces, the sign that represents your romantic relationships, that could prove to bring out more difficulties than benefits. The real magic is in how you can take reality and work with it to still be able to create your dreams.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best date night: Wednesday, March 1st

Venus and Jupiter unite in Aries this week fully activating your relationship sector as this fire sign rules this part of your life. Venus is all about love while Jupiter governs luck and abundance.

You already have been in a prime and beneficial place within your romantic life, but this shift ends up making all the difference. It is truly that greenlight from the universe you have been seeking.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best date night: Friday, March 3rd

Saturn and Pluto are bringing substantial changes to many different relationships this week and yours is no different. The thing is that for you, it is just going to show up a bit different.

Saturn in Aquarius has been moving through the part of your life that governs healing, home, and family. Now in the last degree you need to have conversations that speak to your growth which is exactly what Pluto in Capricorn is going to help you do. Just remember the end of an era is also the beginning of a brand-new one.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best date night: Monday, February 27th

At a certain point Sagittarius, you are just going to have to accept the past could not have turned out any differently. You could not have done more or even prevented things from happening.

Everything has occurred precisely in the way that it was meant to and when you stop trying to change it, when you simply accept the process, then you also start to grant yourself the peace you deserve.

This week the First Quarter Moon in Gemini works together with Mars, still in Gemini, to bring you to that place of acceptance so the only thing you are focusing on is your beautiful future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best date night: Wednesday, March 1st

Venus and Jupiter are aligning this week together in Aries, bringing hopefully a chance to find more solid ground in your home and relationship. Aries energy rules your healing, home, family, and live-in relationship.

It has been a bit of a challenging time recently as you had so many planets in this sector it became more about you releasing frustrations and feeling like nothing was right than anything of benefit. That begins to change this week, but you are going to have to work through it together.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best date night: Wednesday, March 1st

In the week ahead Venus and Jupiter’s union in Aries activates important themes within the conversations you are having about your relationship and your future.

Aries rules all aspects of communication and with the planet of love and the planet of luck joining forces, it is time to have those important conversations trusting your heart above your head in all matters.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best date night: Monday, February 27th

Your home, family and committed relationship are areas that you have seen a heavy focus on since the end of August when Mars shifted into Gemini.

Since then, there has been a lot to learn and reflect on during that time, but this week as the First Quarter Moon occurs in Gemini you should be ready to start wrapping up the reflection and begin to act. Mars is in Gemini for a few more weeks, so it is time to make the most of it and start moving ahead in your love life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.