In March madness or much in love, we have a new month upon us, and it's time to take charge of our destiny again.

But before we tell you the luckiest day of the month for every Chinese zodiac sign, here's what the collective energy is like for March in terms of luck.

First of all, don't tell your Granny everything! Or whoever the prime gossip-monger is in your extended family. They are sweet, but they cannot keep their lips close.

Secondly, try not to get on your boss' nerves this month. And if they are being distant, don't jump to conclusions. Sometimes it's better to be Earth and keep a safe distance than be Mercury and get burned by the Sun.

Now let's find out the luckiest day of March for you based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for March 2023:

Rat

Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Luckiest Day: March 11th

Do not lend anyone any money this month, even if they call you selfish. They won't return the loan.

Ox

Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Luckiest Day: March 3rd

You are going to be extremely lucky in March. Woohoo! For some of you, a higher-up in your workplace will notice the quality of your work and your diligence, which will bring you good benefits soon.

Tiger

Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Luckiest Day: March 22nd

You'll make your luck in March. So stay focused. The universe cannot conspire in your favor unless you put in some solid effort first.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Luckiest Day: March 15th

You want to be lucky in love this month. Looks like your luck is much better in your career. Don't confess your feelings if the other person is still lukewarm.

Dragon

Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Luckiest Day: March 2nd

If you play Mahjong or Go, you will be very fortunate this month in your matches. Pay your mother a visit or don't forget to call her. Loving relationships continue to thrive when they are nurtured.

Snake

Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Luckiest Day: March 1st

You will be lucky if you equalize the playing field — whatever that means for you. Don't let your enemies or opponents lull you with good humor or camaraderie.

Horse

Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Luckiest Day: March 5th

Don't ask for help from those who have never treated you right. No matter what the situation might be. You are better off coming up with a different solution.

Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Luckiest Day: March 6th

If you are in a relationship with a Rat zodiac sign, trust your intuition regarding this person. You have a tendency to ignore the red flags. You'll be lucky as long as you trust your instincts.

Monkey

Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Luckiest Day: March 7th

Be careful of people who try to sell you stocks this month. It's not as rosy as they say.

If you are single, there's a high possibility you will find someone interesting this month.

Rooster

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Luckiest Day: March 8th

You are your best friend this month. Your luck depends on you. Just make sure not to avoid situations confusing you, especially in love. Or take a "leap of faith" without doing your due diligence.

Dog

Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Luckiest Day: March 29th

A backstabbing friend or a crazy ex might try to return this month. Don't entertain them. They are the same. They are being nice because they need something from you.

Pig

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Luckiest Day: March 30th

You'll be unlucky in love this month. But your career will be in a much better place. Don't take it personally. These things are normal, and you can bounce back if you want to.

