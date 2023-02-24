The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love, February 26 - March 4, 2023

Who's up for a loving week filled with great times and exciting things to do? We are, we are! We want that great week in love, and we feel lucky. Are you feeling lucky?

With Sun sextile the nodes to start the week up, we should not only be feeling good about our love lives but be destined to have a great experience with the people we are involved with. There's magic in the air, so take a deep breath and inhale the lucky, loving vibe.

Moon sextiles Venus and Jupiter on the 27th, which should open the doors to imaginative conversations with a loved one. As the Moon enters Cancer, we will find that so much of what creates the environment of good loving is what takes place at home.

There's a definite vibe of creative togetherness going for us this week, and so much of it will start with spending time at home and doing homey things.

As Mercury enters Pisces on March 3, we may feel a tiny bit more vulnerable than usual, but our vulnerability will be soothed and comforted by a very attentive partner; we are not alone in our pain or sorrow, and we know that was can totally rely upon the person we are in a relationship with.

As the week closes, we will have the Moon trine Venus to even things out and let us know that there is absolutely nothing to fear when it comes to love. Our relationships will improve during this time.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 26 - March 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The interesting part about this week, Gemini, is that you will consciously choose happiness over despair. You will experience the half Moon in Gemini, your sign, and it will present you with an option: Believe in the person you are with, or don't.

If you choose the latter, you will have to do something radical to make changes, but the key is that you won't choose the latter because you honestly believe in the person you love.

Once they catch wind of that, they will be happily inspired by your attitude, and this will set off a chain of events that can only bring more and more joy to your relationship.

This week is about making amends and continuing onwards; you work with intelligence and reality under your belt...you know what you're doing. Luck in love comes to you in the form of you finally believing that this thing can work.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Things have been going well for you, Leo, and you don't want to let in even the slightest shard of doubt, and the fortunate part is that you won't. You are on the right track with your romantic partner, and you can finally admit that so much of the work falls on your shoulders.

Relationship maintenance does take work, and as you used to not believe in such things, the transits take the form of you wanting to put in elbow grease. You want things to be beautiful and loving, and if you have some control, you might want to get more involved in the process.

It's all good for you, Leo; you've finally recognized that work is good and that maintaining a loving relationship is worthwhile.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never done anything according to expectation. You're not about to start this week. This originality of yours? This is what your partner adores about you the most; that you are always your person and that you always follow the beat of your drum.

What brings luck into the picture is Quarter Moon in Gemini and how it will affect how you look at things.

You'll see optimism where everyone else sees doom. By sharing your super positive feelings with your partner, you'll elevate them to your level.

You've been doing this since you met and didn't mind being the positive energy motivator in the relationship. What's good is that your partner never disappoints you; they are always there for you, supporting your every whim because they believe in you faithfully.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.