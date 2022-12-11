Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for December 12 – December 18, 2022:

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for December 12 - 18, 2022. Here's what's happening for your zodiac sign this week regarding love and relationships.

As December progresses, this week holds valuable opportunities to overcome life's challenges that affect your relationship. We learn to be thankful for the love we share with a partner and our loved ones.

The Sun and Saturn help to heal past wounds so that each zodiac sign feels comfortable moving into the future.

Freeing from your past's emotional weight helps you feel hopeful that things could turn out differently this time.

During the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, it's a time for couples to figure things out. Some learn to let go of unaligned on a personal level, and others see what isn't working within their relationship.

This week brings many much closer in love. While other zodiac signs can see why they need to end their relationship.

Retrograde Mars in Gemini complicates relationship matters. Endings may be delayed until after the New Year, but it does not mean you are stuck. As you struggle to work a few things out, don't forget how you, like a sparkling diamond, are made sparkly by learning to withstand pressure.

Asteroid Ceres enters Libra this week, giving your relationship a loving and nurturing haze.

It is almost as if once you release what is not working, you can find gratitude for what is.

Life is better together, and love can overcome obstacles. Still, if it does not, you are only being redirected to something that will.

Mark these dates down, as they provide insight into what's happening in your love horoscope this week:

Friday, December 16th

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today in the earth sign of Virgo. Spiritually the Last Quarter Moon represents a time of release and letting go. It is time to recognize that just because we want something or even someone to remain in our lives does not mean they are meant to.

But it is also about releasing beliefs or thoughts that take you away from manifesting your dreams and that relationship you desire. Virgo is a detailed-oriented, analytical sign which means that under this energy, you are encouraged to release control of anything or anyone.

Don’t worry about all the little pieces. Trust that everything will always come together as it is meant to. Release the illusion that you can keep life from progressing by an unwillingness to let go.

Sunday, December 18th

Asteroid Ceres moves into the air sign of Libra and creates an environment all about nourishment and love. Ceres rules all aspects related to the home, womanhood, and femininity. This is a return to softness and balance and to appreciating the simpler things in life, like where you call home and who you share it with.

During this phase, you can expect self-care to become more of a priority. Still, you and your partner will also feel more giving and nurturing of one another.

Ceres in Libra may also help to smooth recent obstacles in relationships as it tends to focus on what is good and beautiful. This is not a sweeping under-the-carpet type of energy but one of gratitude.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for December 12 – December 18, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love this week: Sunday, December 18th

Ceres in Libra is all about love, beauty, and the best parts of life. This is a chance to enjoy what you created with your partner rather than focusing on what may have gone wrong. You will spend more time caring for the other; love will rule this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love this week: Thursday, December 15th

This week is a chance to prioritize spending quality time with your partner. As the Sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, you can consciously choose to support balance in your personal and professional life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love this week: Monday, December 12th

It is a momentous week for love as the Sun in Sagittarius creates a beneficial aspect with Saturn in Aquarius. This energy can help you decide whether you have outgrown a particular relationship or commit more deeply to what is working for you. It is all or nothing this week, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love this week: Monday, December 12th

You also see better results when you make healthier decisions about your romantic life. As the Sun in Sagittarius karmically aligns with Saturn in Aquarius, you can reevaluate your relationship's intimacy to create a healthier, intense connection with your partner.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love this week: Tuesday, December 13th

Saturn in Aquarius is still activating your romantic relationship sector. This week though, as it crosses paths with the Sun in Sagittarius, you will feel a lightening of past energy, allowing you to better embrace the future. The healing energy that you have been hoping for finally arrives this week.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love this week: Thursday, December 15th

Something big is happening this week in your home and relationship arenas as Sun in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Changes you have been seeking will help you get the best of both worlds.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love this week: Sunday, December 18th

Ceres is the asteroid that rules femininity and home. You become your most authentic self when Ceres returns to your zodiac sign. There does not have to be so much effort with everything. This is your pass to relax into yourself, into your relationship and enjoy the love that surrounds you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love this week: Saturday, December 17th

Mercury in Capricorn activates communication themes as it harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. This brings essential, likely life-changing, conversations regarding your romantic life. Uranus always has a few surprises, but it is time to embrace the wave of change that has already begun sweeping your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love this week: Thursday, December 15th

A great deal of energy is associated with your home right now, indicating that it is time to expand and open yourself to a new path. Sun in Sagittarius, squaring off with Neptune in Pisces, will help you take authentic action to embrace this new path for your home and even deepen a committed relationship.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love this week: Tuesday, December 13th

This week, the Moon peaks in Leo on the 13th, although it will first move into this sign late in the evening on the 11th. Leo energy rules all aspects of intimacy in your romantic relationship. Set aside some quality time for you and your partner to share. This is the perfect time to make connections the priority.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love this week: Friday, December 16th

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo is about the release, overcoming challenges and going more with the flow. Virgo energy rules all aspects of intimacy within your life. It may have felt like you need to control how you spend time together or what that even looks like. Release this and enjoy the moments that happen unexpectedly.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love this week: Friday, December 16th

Virgo energy always rules your romantic sector, bringing you luck this week in love and your partnerships. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo on Friday, creating a crisis point in your life. However, any challenges you face will tie into a brand-new chapter.

No matter how perfect love is, there are always challenges to a romantic relationship, but together you can overcome anything. Don’t let life get in the way of love this week.

