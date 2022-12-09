The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Luckiest In Love During The Week Of December 11 - 17, 2022

For those of us who will 'win' this week, we're looking at a victory in love and communication, and as we all know by now, the two go hand in hand.

We are fortunate enough to be able to the right people in the right circumstance, meaning this week's 'experience' will be about getting over things like misunderstandings, wrong words said, and attitude adjustments. We are the right people for the job, which is about rising above difficulties.

So, in love, this is a shout-out to those of us who are already in established relationships and are looking to improve upon them.

This is the week we recognize the power in the relationship or decide to let things go. Fortunately, the three zodiac signs in astrology will find the idea of staying together much more appealing than breaking up, and our efforts this week will be successful.

We are fueled for success right at the top of the week, with Moon in Leo backing us up. As we move through Moon trine Jupiter, we begin to count our so-called blessings, and by the time we've entered the Sun sextile Moon, we feel confident about the outcome.

Moon trine Venus delivers payback for our positive efforts, and Moon trine Mercury will have us end our week in deep talks that make sense. We will use this week to make sense of our love lives.

Many of us will not only feel better about ourselves afterward, but we will know that there's an entirely new and positive experience waiting for us just around the corner. We end our week in Moon square Venus, a transit that always brings love to the foreground.

The three zodiac signs are luckiest in love during the week of December 11 - 17, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in Leo gives you the courage to say something to your loved one that you've been meaning to communicate yet haven't, for whatever reasons you've been holding on to.

As it goes, one thing leads to another. Before long, it will feel as though the two of you have 'gone into talks,' and this conversation will not end until the last day of the week, during Moon trine Mercury.

This is a perfect week in love and advancement for you, Aries. You won't stop communicating until you and your partner are satisfied with the outcome.

You have chosen someone highly intelligent to partner with, someone who matches your intelligence level, which is excellent. With both of you agreeing to work things out, you can't help but hit success.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you don't understand why your partner puts up with you, as you can be pretty tricky and even harder on them than on anyone else.

This week will have you saying something so nasty and cruel to your partner that you will be shocked at your nerve. You go for the kill when you speak, and the lucky part about that is that it will be during this week that you realize this is not good.

You've been overstepping your bounds for too long, and you are lucky that your partner hasn't walked out the door. Then again, your partner would never do such a thing because they love you too much.

For this reason alone, you need to mend your mean ways, Virgo. Honor what you have. This week will show you precisely what you DO have...make sure it lasts. Be kind, Virgo. It's worth the effort.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As you approach the end of the year, you must ensure everything is in order. That's very Scorpio of you, wanting to control your own life and need to know that everything is alright, especially where your love life is concerned.

This week will have you feeling less romantic and more realistic, and the good part is that your partner gets into these 'realistic' moods too, and they wish to work things out. Nothing is wrong with your love life, but if the two of you are to take this thing to the very end, then 'something's gotta give,' as they say.

This means that you and your mate must iron out the last items of a disagreement that you've had most recently. If control is your thing, Scorpio, you should see some flying colors this week, as everything in your love life will be sorted out. No more arguments, no more doubts. It's all good this week, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.