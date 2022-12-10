Each zodiac sign’s weekly horoscope is here for December 12 - 18, 2022. Our transit lineup is jam-packed with important events this week, and it seems like everyone we know will be affected in some way or another.

If one thing is promised, it's the idea that we will somehow make 'frustration' work for us.

Now read that the right way: it will work FOR US, not against us.

And we must grab all the good energy, even if it comes in a strange package like frustration.

Moon in Leo automatically puts us on a course for success; we feel strong and able — we easily acquire what we set our minds on. When the Moon opposes, Pluto makes its presence known.

However, that's where we run into the obstacles, and that's where we get our first taste of genuine frustration. In the same way that we were once told when we were children that our eyes are bigger than our stomachs when it comes to eating large portions of food, so, too, is it with us this week; we think we can do it all when reality shows us that we can do very little. Hence frustration.

Moon opposition Saturn won't be too helpful either, as it makes us feel even more determined to get our way, knowing that we'll be stopped in place. This week is a good one for teaching us how to accept our situations without making them worse.

We are clearly up against specific prohibitions, and the more we try to bypass them, the more pain we bring down upon ourselves. The best advice for this week is to accept, fight as little as possible, and move forward, knowing that everything will work out just fine in the long run. Know it, own it, live it.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For December 12 - 18, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are so passionate at times, Aries, that when you are faced with conflict, you tend to want to destroy everything around you. This week has you feeling too passionate about something — or someone. You throw a major fit when you discover it will not work in your favor. You are fierce and scary, and nobody wants to get sucked up in your vortex of frustration, but that doesn't mean you won't be sharing, anyway.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are now totally determined to set your life right, and the last few weeks have been nothing less than hell for you. You are one of those people who believe in pure positive energy, and you are super disappointed in how things have turned out. Still, you are the ONE who will turn it all around, and if you have to do it all on your own, then so shall it be. You are strong, and there is NO WAY you're going down with the ship.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may not want to admit this to the people in your life, but you need a break. You feel overwrought, frustrated, and unable to proceed. Life isn't making provisions for you; it feels harsh and cold. Maybe it's just that you've worked so incredibly hard this year and want a break, but there's no break allowed. This gives you the idea to make a New Year's resolution: I will make breaks for myself!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Friendship rules your week, Cancer, as you and someone you love finally get to hang out and grab your lives away. It feels good to do something that isn't serious, as you are way over the seriousness of this year. It's officially the holiday season for you, and you mean to party in your world. If it's complex and intense, you are OUT. Keep it light with Cancer; that's the game's name this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Just a few more weeks, that's your mantra for the week. You can't WAIT for this year to end already, and the entropy of December is starting to feel like a slow torture. What's bugging you this week is the future; you can't wait to step into it already, and being that it's never here and now, you've got yourself in a quandary, Leo. Treasure whatever you can now, and know that the future may be bright, but it's also not here.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You get a free pass this week, Virgo, as it seems that an opportunity is about to knock, and once you see what it offers, you won't be able to refuse. You will be surprised by something that is both joyous and scary this week. It's a chance to perceive something as good and beneficial instead of terrifying and unknown. You will feel powerful and brave during the week, and you can trust your gut feeling and instinct.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Frustration hits hard this week and makes you feel like you're missing out on everything. You feel that you made a wrong turn somewhere, and now you're so lost that you can't find your original path. You are nervous and tense this week because you don't know what the next move should be, and this frustration will make you miss out on whatever opportunities might come your way. Pull back and become the witness, Libra. Don't get yourself too nutty over the small stuff.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You managed to escape the frustrating aspect of this week by pouring yourself into love and passion. It's a good week for you, as you're not up for getting into everyone else's drama; you're keeping it close to home. So far, that means love, excitement, uplifting conversation and warm embraces. This week has you concentrating on love alone, and if there are any other issues, you'll get to them next week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You want someone in your life very badly to confront, as you believe this person isn't living up to their word, and you need them to come through for you. Most of the time, this person is a delight, but you're starting to see through their veil, and what you're seeing is a good person who is lost; that won't do. You feel compassion and patience with them, but you're also not about to let their game go on for too much longer.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only thing that bugs you this week is that you cannot focus on all the melancholy and sadness you've been focusing on because of work calls. You still have to follow that call.

So, your frustration stems from having to choose work over depression, which sounds like it would make for a great distraction, yet, you don't see it that way. You wanted your time to feel however you felt; you didn't want to 'work through it.'

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

All you want to do is break free this week, and that thinking might have you doing just that. Don't be surprised if you walk out of a meeting or suddenly find yourself booking a trip to a far destination.

Everything about this week screams "GET OUT" to you, as reality is starting to look dull and impossible. You will have what you want, but know this, you can only escape reality for a long before it becomes a problem.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For all the love of family and friends in your heart, there's one person you cherish above all others, and that is you, Pisces. You are all there, believing that you need to take care of yourself before you can even think about taking care of others.

This week, you'll find that the only way to do this in earnest is to do it alone. So count yourself among the hermits this week; you need time to be by yourself, and that is what you will get.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.