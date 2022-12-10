The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For December 11 - 17, 2022

This week, we'll see significant changes in our attitude and how we approach certain 'difficult' people. We start the week out with some very powerful transits, which can't help but positively influence us.

Don't be surprised if during this week, you 'suddenly get it' or that point of confusion 'suddenly becomes clear. We're looking at the concepts of closure and the idea of starting something new.

Juxtaposed conditions lead us to new horizons with positive outcomes.

Moon in Leo revs up our positive energy machines, which give us the stamina to complete what we've set out to accomplish.

We'll confront some old memories during Sun sextile Saturn, and we'll be able to set the past aside because of it. We're also looking at Sun trine Moon, which will let us know that, while we work, our love lives are intact and sparkling.

As the week progresses, the Moon enters Virgo, the very transit we need to get this show on the road; This planetary transit in astrology is the brain behind the action.

We may have to battle an obstacle or two, thanks to situation transits like Moon square Mars and Moon trine Uranus. But we will be resourceful and steady. Libra Moon assists us in this area.

Nothing we do this week is purposeless. We appoint ourselves to do hard work, whether it's work done for our love lives or the attention we pay to our jobs...we are fierce and driven during this time.

Three zodiac signs will conclude that this week is nothing less than great. Let's see who will feel this way...

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes For December 11 - 17, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may notice how easy things are this week, and being that they are rarely 'easy,' you'll make a mental note to pay attention. Perhaps it's because the year is wrapping up that people in your life don't want to start up anything too intense. Still, this slow pace is quite refreshing for you.

You are used to everything being rushed; this week's pace seems so doable for you, so much so that it gives you renewed energy and hope.

Can this leisurely pace continue, as it sure would be nice if it could? Well, Virgo, probably not, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy it while it's here.

As a Virgo, you generally look for the upset, but this week has you finding very little to talk about. Well, good for you, friend. It's time to kick back and enjoy life. It certainly wants you to be a part of it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What gets you going this week starts on Day One with the Moon in Leo. This transit activates your ambition and has you envision what you'd like to accomplish in 2023.

You are focused on the future, and that's perfectly normal for you, but what makes it feel so promising is that you finally have 'the perfect plan.' Leo Moon jump-starts your ego in all the right ways.

You feel strong enough to stand by your ideas and implement them the way they need to be implemented.

Your love of self backs up your actions, and in a way, you will be an example of how self-love gets the job done.

By week's end, you'll have many ideas ready to act on. This week is all about ambition and goal-seeking. You can do it, Libra! You always can. You've got a good head on your shoulders.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have three things on your mind this week: Family, family and family. It makes sense, as it's the holiday season, and everyone has already started to show up, so to speak.

It's a good feeling, and you can't wait to get together with them. Unlike some of the other zodiac signs in astrology, you prefer social interactions, and things like cordoning yourself off to spend time alone are not events you like to participate in.

This week has you laughing and creating with friends and family. When you unwind, you prefer to do it with the people you love, and you'll get plenty of inspiration this week.

You cheerily anticipate all the family drama to come, but it still puts a smile on your face. You look forward to all of the silliness and faux drama to come. You're in a good place right now, Pisces, and good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.