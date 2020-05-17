How Fast Each Zodiac Sign Moves On After A Breakup, Ranked

Some people have a tough time getting over their exes.

Sometimes the heart just gets stuck in a certain way of thinking, and it's almost impossible to leave the past behind. But if you never learn how to move on, how can you ever go forward?

There are certain personality types that make a breakup harder than others, especially when we look at the zodiac signs in astrology.

Passionate Scorpios love with all they have, and then there are Taurus who are stubborn and can't let things go without another fight! On the other hand, there are zodiac signs who move on fast from a breakup without skipping a beat.

There are just so many reasons why people break up, whether it's lying, cheating, timing, or just growing apart. In a sense, ending a relationship where two people are still completely in love with one another but just can’t work it out is worse.

Don’t be ashamed of how long it takes to get over a breakup, just take the time you need and do what you need to do.

With that in mind, which zodiac signs just can't get over their ex, and which zodiac signs move on fast after the breakup?

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You never need to worry about an Aries woman when it comes to breakups. They will be able to move on very quickly and it’s rare when they do become stuck on their ex.

They’re so lovable and passionate that finding new love is such an easy task for them. An Aries woman doesn’t ever need to look for love, it just comes to her.

If they do get stuck on their ex, there’s a good reason why. They aren’t one to have an on-and-off again relationship; they either want it to stick or for it to end.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A Taurus woman's stability helps her move on pretty quick. She rarely gets stuck on her ex; if she does, he must really be someone special.

She’s so reliable and stable in a relationship, so she’ll definitely have open communication with you about anything. She also isn’t one to find new love quickly; she likes to take her time and have some fun.

She has lots of stability with herself and her life, so she doesn’t worry much about never finding any love. She knows that when she meets the right guy, she will know right away.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Self-confidence might as well be Leo's middle name because this woman doesn’t even think twice about her ex after a breakup.

She has so much self-confidence and realizes that there’s absolutely no reason to be holding onto a relationship that didn’t work out for whatever reason. Yes, she has passion for her significant other when she's in a relationship, but if that relationship ends, new love is just right around the corner.

A Leo woman is amazing in a relationship but so tough to get back, so you really don’t want to let her go. You will never hear about a Leo woman getting stuck on her ex because once you say goodbye, she will never think about it again.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius has absolutely no problem moving on once her relationship has ended. It’s almost crazy how quickly this woman will find love.

A Sagittarius woman has so much curiosity about everything, including relationships, so you’ll be amazed at how quickly you two get to know each other when dating.

She will never get stuck on her exes, she just likes to keep moving forward with her life because looking back is a waste of time to her. Don’t be surprised if you break up with a Sagittarius woman and find out she has a new partner the next week.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius will say goodbye to you the second you mention ending that relationship, and she just won’t look back.

She won’t find new love quickly because she likes to take that time for herself and be alone before entering a new relationship. An Aquarius woman is extremely independent, so once she’s out of a relationship you won’t hear her ex's name come out of her mouth ever again.

This woman is the queen of moving on. Say goodbye if you’re ending a relationship with her.

6. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is able to get over relationships pretty fast and rarely gets stuck on her ex. She's so compassionate when it comes to finding new love that she doesn’t even have to try.

She doesn’t push it away, either; she kind of just accepts it and lives her life the way she wants to. This isn’t always a good thing because she can be overly trusting.

You’ll have such an amazing emotional relationship with this woman, it’s just not worth ending it with her. If you want her back, she’s not going to come back.

7. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Because Virgo is extremely shy, she has a hard time moving on in a relationship.

She knows how hard it is to find new love, so when she does find it, she holds on as tight as she can. Meeting a new person is hard for her because that means putting yourself out there, which is something she may have a difficult time with.

A Virgo woman has the tendency to get stuck on her exes because just thinking about finding new love and starting all over is enough to freak her out. Moving on from any relationship can be hard, but put yourself out there just a little bit and you will be okay.

8. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you break up with a Libra woman, it will not be the last time you see her.

Moving on is not one of her strong points in life. She’ll want to try anything to make the relationship work, even if you two are not a great fit.

She may have a really hard time moving on, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing; you just need to realize that she cares about you and wants to do anything in her power to make you happy.

She’ll never directly come out and say that she can’t move on from you, you’ll just know. She’s going to find new love quickly, but she won’t always engage in it.

9. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Here’s the thing about a Scorpio woman: she’s extremely passionate and stubborn whenever it comes to being in a relationship. Her passion for you will take your relationship far, but once it’s over she definitely gets stuck on you.

She’s stubborn about everything, and that includes making your relationship work. New love doesn’t come her way very often, so when it does, she wants to make it work.

She’ll eventually move on, but it’s something that’s going to take a while. She wants to make sure the relationship can’t work before she gives up on it and moves on.

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Family is always the top thing on Capricorn's mind, so when you’re in a relationship with her, she’s thinking about having a family with you. Don’t let that scare you off; she won’t really talk about it with you until she feels comfortable enough.

This makes it hard to move on because for that amount of time she was with you, she was thinking about what might be in the future. If she likes what she imagined, she’ll get stuck on you and try to make it work.

11. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A Gemini woman is one to get stuck on her exes — forever!

She really just hates being alone, so when she’s in a relationship, she likes to make it last. It’s not bad to get stuck on your ex, especially if you were in love, but sometimes you must move on with your life.

This woman may be indecisive at times, but the one decision she knows not to make is to not be alone. And staying with someone who already knows everything about you is the easiest route to go.

She doesn’t find new love quickly, which is another reason why she easily gets stuck on her exes. Just keep your head up and try to move on.

12. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer loves to be in relationships because she’s deeply sentimental and emotional. Since she has such a high emotional level and is one of the most loyal women you will ever meet, she does tend to get stuck on her exes.

When you’ve been in a relationship with a Cancer woman, you’ll realize how loyal she is, and she tends to remain that loyal even after you two have broken up. Finding new love is definitely not an issue for her, though; she’s always turning heads when she’s out in public.

She chooses to stay loyal to you even if you aren’t together, because she’s just so in love with you. Try not to hurt this girl because she just cares deeply about you.

Rebekah Ludman is a writer and animal-lover currently studying journalism at California State University, Long Beach.