Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for November 7 -13, 2022 with insights in store for us all.

This week, we are still in Scorpio season, and we have an eclipse taking place this week in the zodiac sign of Taurus during the Full Moon.

Interesting how, no matter what time of the year it is, there are always these personal lessons that we're supposed to be getting.

As the year starts to break down, we tend to think that we're all heading towards a neat ending that can be properly wrapped up in a bow...and yet, life still manages to rebel against all that neat wrapping.

We're still in it, zodiac signs, holiday seasons or not. We still have to get through the last of it...and we will.

In fact, we're looking at a layout of tarot cards here that imply much in terms of how we act under duress, as well as how blind we keep ourselves so that we don't have to look at hard truths.

Because the year is coming to a close, we feel that the issues of our lives should follow suit, and yet, things don't necessarily wind down just because we want them to.

Ah, once again, we are made to know that we are the authors of our own fate and that it is up to us to 'shut it down' if that's what is needed.

Victim mentality makes an appearance this week, but only to show us that we must run from it.

The last days are here, but not so much in terms of literal days of the year; we're looking at how we shed skins, now.

This is the week when we come to know that we are the ones who have to take this thing called life to the next level; we are the ones who make our own lives great.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for November 7 - 13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Nursing a broken heart may be on your 'to-do' list this week, Aries, but you recognize that whatever you need to do to 'get past this' is proper and par for the course.

You are stoic and strong, and while you may be going through hard times, you know in your soul that this is only a pitstop and that you'll be over it sooner than you think.

Hang tight, Aries, you'll only be feeling strained for a little while longer, and then...freedom.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Right now, you're wondering why you made a certain decision, as it seems to have put you in a precarious place.

You acted impulsively and now, your hands are tied; you cannot proceed, but you are also smart enough to know that this bit of unsolicited 'downtime' is something you can use to contemplate your next move.

This week brings you a 'forced' version of a time-out. You will spend it well, and you will figure out what it was that you did wrong and how your actions lead you to where you are today.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Sometimes the drama of life is simply too much to deal with, and when this happens to you, Gemini, you fall into the category we call, 'willful ignorance.'

That's right; this week is the week where you know you are being a fool, but you consciously choose to be that way because it's easier than dealing with the drama that seems to be everywhere.

You opt out of activities knowing that, while they may be fun or engaging, they are also just too much for your mind to grasp at this point.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You will receive good news in terms of love, this week, Cancer. This knight is the 'shining armor' type, and while that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be rescued by one such knight, you will, however, be presented with good news and loving words.

There is someone in your life who you turn to for good news and positive vibes, and that person will avail themselves to you this week. It's a good week for you, and you feel safe and secure, just as you like it, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Well, it looks like Leo is the winner of the week as it's kind of hard to top this card. This Ace is not just you, Leo, it's your surroundings, too. This means that everything you do during this week is going to result in something positive and fruitful.

Your love life is definitely going to take a turn for the better, and your mood, in general, will feel healthy and generous. You will enjoy all you do during this time, and you'll feel confident that your good fortune will continue on and on.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

This week brings you a feeling of 'almost there'. Things are looking nice in your world; there are no upsets, no arguments, and no nasty people hanging around trying to get something from you.

All feels stable and easygoing, but there are a few things that nag you; things that you feel you haven't received yet but are owed.

You are waiting on someone to come through for you, and you might be placing too much emphasis on whatever it is they're supposed to be bringing you. It's as if you have it all, but you're not ready to concede to that just yet.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Whatever you've been doing to make this kind of stupid money, keep it up, Libra, as this is about to be one helluva financially positive week for you. The Ten of Pentacles is like winning the lottery, except this time it isn't 'metaphorical.'

This is the week you win something, and if your earnings don't come in as a winning, then expect back pay or some other version of 'money-owed to you' to make itself manifest for you during the week. Time to figure out what you want to buy!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

It's all about the decision this week, Scorpio, and this might be something you've put off for a while. Because you aren't into making this decision, you have a good chance of making the wrong one, which is more than likely what you'll be doing this week.

Because you so desperately wish to NOT be involved, you'll end up doing the wrong thing just to get yourself out of it, and that, in turn, will somehow get you even more involved than before.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

What looks like a bad card that promises negative experiences isn't all that bad; it's more of a warning for you, Sagittarius, and that warning is telling you to back off and not cause trouble.

You tend to shoot off your mouth; you might even like hearing the sound of your own voice as you tell someone off, so poetically. Do yourself a favor and just...don't.

Yes, you can't finesse the language to the point where you can formulate the most scathing of insults, but...why bother? You'll only end up showing that you're a nasty person. Keep it in check, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

It's almost uncanny how readings for Capricorn invariably lead back to work. It's as if you find your real comfort in working, no matter what your life situation is.

You are never without a job, and during this week, you will take solace in work, once again.

You are not only good at your job, but you're also somewhat of a genius in so much as you've created a way to inner peace, by placing your focus on one thing at a time.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

This week may have you kicking yourself for choosing a certain thing that now exists in your life as a burdensome chore.

What you once thought was awesome has only proved to be a drag, and you wish you didn't open to this burden so easily as now it's yours to carry.

You may have to make a hard choice this week, but if you stand behind your choice, you might be able to free yourself up for a better existence.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Always a good tarot card to be on the receiving end of. This week has you balancing the scales, Pisces. You will hear a word this week that something in your life has come to a close, and that the verdict is in your favor.

This card often represents something in law, something 'legal' and in your case, you will more than likely see a lawsuit come to a close in your favor or the end of a bad situation. This tarot card shows you that you will be moving on now; no more 'slow downs'.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.