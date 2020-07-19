The 5 Most Laid-Back Zodiac Signs In Astrology

They stay calm and collected.

Does astrology really tell you something about yourself that you don’t know? Well, it can do is make you more aware of your personality traits and help you appreciate certain characteristics of your zodiac sign.

Let’s say you’re one of the laid-back zodiac signs. You don’t fly off the handle and you tend to take a moment to react; even then, you generally react in a calm way. People don’t feel like they have to monitor their own behavior around you.

These are the people who don’t feel the need to react to everything. If they don’t give their opinion, they don’t end up feeling cheated or like they missed an opportunity.

They don’t need drama to survive — they’d rather everybody stay calm.

Some people always have to get involved, even if their involvement turns something minor into something catastrophic. These people thrive on conflict and chaos, but laid-back people keep their cool and their stress levels down.

They are the calm of the storm and are entrusted to put out the emotional fires. They have a quiet confidence and don’t have to insert themselves in a potentially volatile situation just to feel heard.

Who is the most laid-back zodiac sign?

Believe it or not, there isn't just one sign that's the most easy going; rather, there are 5! And if you are this kind of person, know that you help keep the peace and make things better.

1. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras try not to react without taking a moment because they don't want to make things worse and hate conflict.

Their idea of a good time isn't taking a bad situation and making it worse. They don't need things to be over the top to enjoy them.

Libra takes the time to enjoy life's simple pleasures, and they try to look for the good in everything. When you're able to easily find happiness, you can sit back and let life happen without needing a huge reaction as validation.

2. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces try to avoid feeling overwhelmed because it causes them a great deal of stress.

They don't overbook themselves or fill up their calendars so they're always exhausted. They're very sensitive and seem to intuitively know what people need from them.

Pisces tend to be selfless, so they're not going to overreact to something just so they can blow off steam. They'd rather stay out of the fray and offer support, instead of making everything worse with their reaction.

3. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus isn't impulsive and needs to process things before reacting to them.

If something happens and Taurus is tempted to not think but to just react, they stop themselves. They know they have a temper, and if they were to act without thought, they'd just make things a lot worse.

An irrational bull is not someone you want in times of crisis. Taurus know that most situations aren't improved by an immediate emotional response, and that thinking rationally is the way to help.

4. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Here's the thing about Aquarius: they're very comfortable with who they are and don't need to prove themselves all the time.

If they feel like someone is talking badly about them or somehow threatening them, Aquarius doesn't immediately have to set things right or "teach them a lesson." These individuals are able to let things go.

While they might not be the most comfortable people when it comes to talking about their feelings, that doesn't mean they don't have any; they just keep them to themselves until the appropriate time comes. If someone is in the middle of an escalating argument, Aquarius will try to calm them down.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are very determined and they've got their priorities set. They're intense, passionate, and can get worked up, but they're also smart.

They know reacting from a place of rage will be a disaster and is never the best plan. Scorpios tend to sit back and consider their options before they react.

There are things that may demand their attention right away, but mostly, a better course of action for them is to see what happens and then react. Scorpios tend to not to forget when something has been done to them personally, so while they might not react right away, they may seek retribution at a later date.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us.