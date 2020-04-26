How To Heal A Broken Heart, Based On Your Zodiac Sign & Astrology

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

If urban legends are to be believed, breakup season is fast approaching.

As our visions of long summer nights outside start to draw closer, we’re far less dependent on significant others that kept us warm in those winter nights. And even though this summer is shaping up to be like no other before, the pressure of quarantining is probably taking its toll on your relationship.

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to breakups. You might need three days off work to eat ice cream in bed, or maybe you’d rather be the last one in your home awake at 4 AM. Whatever makes you feel best is the right answer for you, but it’s important to turn inward and reflect on what you truly need.

Your zodiac sign influences your personality and says a lot about how to heal a broken heart, cope during hard times, and move on from breakups.

Maybe you’re struggling to accept the end of your relationship or you’re fantasizing about your summer of freedom. Either way, knowing about astrology will help you understand how your heart heals in the face of a breakup.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This fiery sign will love intensely but leave just as quick. Aries needs an exciting relationship and will be quick to look elsewhere if their needs are not being fulfilled.

However, when the roles are reversed, it’s a massive blow to the ego. Aries will be shocked anyone would let them go and will probably be trashing their ex to their friends pretty soon after the breakup.

Aries will need to cut off all contact to avoid becoming the stalker ex. They would benefit from channeling their fierceness into something healing, so burn an old photo of you two together or go for a long run.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There’s nothing Taurus hates more than change. After investing in a relationship, Taureans struggle to let go of the life they’d been planning in their head.

Like a bull, their anger will fester over time as they try to heal from heartbreak. They’ll focus too much on the good times in the relationship and may not see why breakups can be a good thing.

This creature of habit will need to break their routine to heal and avoid having constant reminders of their ex. Go to new places or rearrange your bedroom.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Breakups cause wars within Gemini's head. They’ll analyze the relationship from all angles, dwelling on insignificant details. On the surface, they’ll be out on the town with friends, telling everyone they're fine and hoping their ex knows they’ve moved on.

Their contradictory and dualistic nature means they're likely to be caught between trying to move on and becoming weighed down by feelings. Geminis need to find a healthy balance. It’s possible to reflect without becoming obsessive and instead distract yourself without ignoring emotions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It takes a lot for Cancer to open up, but when they do they’re all in. This means they take breakups hard. They put up a fierce front, but wallow in their feelings behind closed doors.

They can be resentful of their partner and the heartbreak. But they're optimistic at heart, and if they take the time to cocoon and heal, they’ll emerge stronger than ever.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos do everything to keep relationships together and may even put up with inexcusable behavior to save it. Breakups are a last resort for them, so when they experience heartbreak it can be a pretty dramatic spectacle.

Bruising Leo's ego is damaging for them. However, their pride is their biggest strength in a breakup, and holding their head high might just be the key to staying strong and pushing forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are analytical, and if they spot a breakup coming, they’ll certainly break down exactly why it happened. Virgos can prepare themselves for pain but spiraling into too much analysis can be destructive.

Sometimes, breakups just happen and there’s no way of going back to prevent them. Take time to heal but don’t wait too long to get back out there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are in constant search of balance, so if their relationship falls they feel let down. Their positivity will allow them to see a breakup for what it is: an opportunity to grow.

They will want to restore balance to their lives as soon as possible, so if they aren’t able to mend the broken relationship, they won’t take long finding another heart to love them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Intense Scorpio will feel the full force of a broken heart. They're loyal to a fault and the breakdown of a relationship can feel like their roots are being ripped from underneath them.

They need plenty of time to heal, and benefit from a long dating hiatus. Scorpios are symbolized by the Phoenix, so they will rise from the ashes of a relationship to reach their full potential.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is a fiercely independent sign. They never needed a relationship in the first place, so letting someone in was probably a big deal, and letting go is an even bigger one.

They may act like they don’t care, but inside they're hurting. This means they will need to take some time to avoid distractions and reflect on their emotions.

Ultimately, their natural independence will be their strength when they realize they are their own soulmate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This ambitious sign will throw themselves into their first love: their work. They see their relationship as a distraction from the grades or promotion they really want.

While they must be careful not to bottle their feelings too much, restructuring goals is a productive way to move on after a breakup.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Those born under this sign will rarely give their full emotional attachment to their partner anyway. Their guarded nature means their hearts may not break as deeply as other signs.

Aquarius knows their worth and will never let someone else rejecting them get in the way of their self-love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This creative sign will channel their heartbreak into making something beautiful. However, they will be protective of their workspace, as they struggle to let people in after being let down.

Working through breakups is difficult for this sign, so they need plenty of time to reflect and repair their hurt.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, astrology, entertainment and trending topics.