The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes In November 2022

Three zodiac signs will have rough monthly horoscopes in November 2022, and there is a sound explanation as to why.

Let's put it this way: there's no such thing as a totally rough month, so if you are mentioned here in this particular blog, then know that it's merely because certain things have to be paid attention to this month and if you do what you need to do, all will work out very, very well for you in the long run.

We have to also keep in mind that during the month of November, which means that the year is almost over, we know for a fact that many people become melancholy or sad during this time.

This is the decline of the year, and we feel it emotionally.

We can't help this. So hang in there, grab some advice, and know you'll get through it ALL.

We're looking at a lot of Scorpio energy this month, and before we get the relief of the Sagittarius Sun, we'll have to deal with a few hostile forces.

These forces will have us doing a little too much self-reflection at this time.

We may find that we are spending too much time going over the events of the year, and if those events displease us, we will end up feeling disturbed, and out of place.

We are looking for solid ground during this time, and we will find it, but it may be found the hard way.

For some zodiac signs in astrology, it's all about letting go of both the recent and distant past.

The past of this present year, and the past of one's life. We have new stories that need to be authored, so let's get to it, fearlessly.

The three zodiac signs with rough monthly horoscopes starting November 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's interesting about November, for you, Cancer, is that you are generally really good with it; you know there's the pressure to see family and plan for familial events, and you know there will be socializing and fun.

All that makes you very happy, but there's still that nagging past of yours, and you seem to allow it to get in the way of your fun, again and again.

What's noticeable is that you don't even know why anymore. It's as if you've come to terms with what was horrible about your past and yet, you keep coming back for more as if you're attached to it in ways that are beyond your control. You'll be tempted by the many Scorpio transits to act out or behave badly, but your inner self won't let you go too far.

You are conflicted this month and you will know for certain that you cannot continue this way. You need to step forward, into the light. Do not worry. Go through the motions now, and prepare for healing.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's not exactly a rough month for you, but it is a month where much activity is going to take place, and believe it or not, some of that activity might be what you could call 'regrettable.' You will be tempted to get involved in things that might not be the best choice for you.

But the problem here is that you've been dying to do something radical; something...forbidden, and honestly, you will more than likely go the whole hog where this is concerned. You might feel as though you've kept yourself on a leash throughout most of the year, and now that the year is coming to a close, you want to break free and live a little.

Your idea of 'living a little' might get you into trouble, however, so if you can possibly adopt a bit of discretion into your wild and crazy activities, then you might survive this month unscathed.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You, like many other sensitive people, will be going through a phase of melancholy during the month of November. You are aware that it's happening and in a way, you put this time aside for just this reason. You feel as though you owe yourself a 'breakdown' of sorts, and if you feel like crying, you will, and no one can stop you.

You aren't about to take over the environment with your sadness, but you are adamant about taking the time needed to satisfy this need to reminisce over the past and the past actions of the present year. You need to sort things out and sometimes that means you need to be alone to do so.

You might not please everyone's sense of social behavior during this time, but you DO know what's right for you. It's not that terrible a month, and you know what it is that you have to do in order to ride it out. You'll be fine, Pisces.

