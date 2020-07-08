4 Zodiac Signs Who Move Slowly In Relationships & Never Rush Love

These signs are worth the wait.

Look, we can’t all fall in love at first sight. Some people need a little more time to find the one.

Love is a complex process and there’s no need to rush it. If it’s meant to be, it will be.

When you’re dating someone new, it takes time to open up, and it’s important to enjoy this process rather than speed ahead and risk breaking up when things get serious.

Any good relationship needs a solid foundation, and taking things slow is the best way to build from the ground up.

Besides, the single life is fun, so who wants to jump into a relationship when you could be living it up on your own?

Certain zodiac signs are inclined to trip, fall, and catapult into love a high speed. They prefer to lay all their cards on the table rather than weigh up their odds. And this can be exhilarating.

But for some signs, love is a waiting game. They want to savor each moment and move at a pace that feels comfortable.

Both of these approaches are justified because there’s no wrong way to love. What matters is that you’re doing right by yourself and the person you’re dating.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who move slowly in relationships and are notorious for never rushing into a serious commitment.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is ruled by Venus, so you prioritize love above a lot of things. But that doesn’t mean you’re quick to fall in love.

As a steady earth sign, you know how important it is to build strong foundations in your relationships. You’re loyal and reliable, so you need time to make sure your partner is the same way.

You won’t find yourself falling head over heels for anyone. If anything, you’re inclined to drag your feet!

Know when it’s time to surrender to love and enjoy it, or your stubbornness could end up pushing someone away.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your dualistic nature means you're versatile and easy to get along with, Gemini. But sometimes, it makes it harder for you to know how you really feel.

Your two-sided personality causes a lot of inner conflict when you’re deciding whether or not to settle down, but you only have one heart, so it’s important that you protect it.

You’re ruled by your mind, not your heart, so you approach relationships with logic and rationale. But not everything has to make perfect sense, Gemini; love is not something that can be explained!

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you’re used to things being a certain way and love being able to do your own thing. So, when a relationship risks shaking up your routine, you’re not one to go all-in.

You’re also deeply analytical and have a tendency to overthink in new relationships. Often, you talk yourself out of relationships before they even have a chance to take off.

While it’s good to take your time, being a creature of habit sometimes means making the same mistakes over and over. Going forward in your relationships is a high risk with an even higher reward.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Conquering love is a challenge you’re willing to have a crack at, Capricorn, but you won’t do anything by halves.

If it means having a more solid relationship, in the end, you’re willing to take the long route. This is because you’re the most responsible zodiac sign.

You know that commitment shouldn’t be rushed. But you’re also extremely dedicated, so you’re worth the wait. Your slow pace is just part of your process in making a soul-binding connection.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.