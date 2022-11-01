Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For November 1 - 30, 2022

This month the theme becomes how authenticity leads to lucky opportunities and greater abundance.

As the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs along with Mercury shifting into Sagittarius you will suddenly realize how much what you shine out into the world determines what you receive.

Being yourself is not always an easy thing.

It seems in some ways the world works to help you change yourself by believing that what it thinks you should be is far better than who you know you truly are.

This month though the stars align allowing you to finally understand the law of abundance.

When you are your full true authentic self, you are embracing your own worthiness and light.

By doing this you open up to finally receive all that is meant for you because what is meant for you cannot find you if you are not really being yourself.

Let your walls down, let yourself own every bit of darkness that you may still hold, but most of all, let the opinions of others fall away from the foundation of your own wild soul.

Because by being who you are, you can finally also be worthy of all that you are.

Here is the luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign starting November 1 - 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the month: Thursday, November 17th

It is time to use your words for your biggest advantage. Mercury, the planet that rules your mind will be moving into Sagittarius, the zodiac sign that spells success for you.

This is a lucky time whether you have a big presentation coming up, a career opportunity, or you simply want to express your heart to someone special. Use your gift of words and truth to pave the way for all your dreams to come true.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the month: Sunday, November 13th

Venus in Scorpio will auspiciously connect with Pluto in Capricorn today helping you to make the most of your financial success. Venus is best known for ruling love but also controls your finances as well.

While in connection with Pluto it is going to help you be able to tap into all the ways you can bring greater abundance to this part of your life. Do not be afraid to ask for more, especially if it is what you know you deserve.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the month: Tuesday, November 1st

Aquarius is free spirit energy that does not mind going against the grain in order to accomplish its greatest purpose. Today the First Quarter Moon hangs out in this sign helping you to recommit to your dreams so that you do not let anything get in the way of creating them. First Quarter Moons help you to overcome obstacles by setting your intention so that you can more freely step into your new beginning.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22

Luckiest day of the month: Sunday, November 20th

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your own internal flame and light. It is the part of you that is divinely guided and intuitively knows what it needs to thrive in this life. Today this asteroid shifts into sensitive Pisces amplifying these energies. There is magic in rebuilding yourself so that your light shines brighter than before. Vesta in Pisces helps you to remember to care for yourself first above all others so that you can realize you are your own luck.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the month: Thursday, November 17th

Mercury is the planet that rules your mind, controlling how you think and what you speak. This week it moves into Sagittarius which controls how you express yourself to others and how much you own your truth.

Mercury in Sagittarius will assist you in honoring yourself by being able to authentically express yourself to others. As much as you tend to be more expressive, this current energy will let you also be completely honest.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the month: Tuesday, November 8th

A truly lucky month is ahead as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus activates the luckiest parts of your life. Taurus is an earth sign that only focuses on what is truly lasting and stable. The luck that is coming this week is the sort that is going to last and keep giving to you. Lunar Eclipses represent emotional changes which mean this may be more about changing how you view abundance being the most essential.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the month: Sunday, November 20th

You were asked to step up in numerous ways during the month of October. After going through so much healing in relationships and then working to own your truth, you are now a hugely different you.

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your inner light, as it moves into Pisces, it is going to start showing how you see yourself and the world. When you are still wounded, you see life in that way; but when this perspective shifts from healing, it then can attract so much more into your life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the month: Wednesday, November 30th

Pallas is the asteroid that governs problem-solving and big-picture thinking. As it turns retrograde in Cancer this week it heightens your emotional intelligence in the very luckiest part of your chart.

This may mean that some changes had to occur with how you view and filter emotional themes in your life. Once you can recategorize certain emotions or feelings you may find that it is the key you have been looking for all along.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the month: Wednesday, November 16th

It is about time you had some luck and returned to your life. Mid-November looks like it will bring some positive opportunities or investments into your life.

The Last Quarter Moon represents letting go of what did not work and recommitting to what is. In Leo, it activates the lucky portion of your life which means that it is time to release what has not worked so that you can make space for what will.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the month: Tuesday, November 8th

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus will help you be able to start owning your own voice Capricorn. This is not about doing or saying what you feel like you should according to the influences or pressures of others.

You being okay with your own truth means that you trust yourself in all ways and not just what you can make sense of. This is the beginning of taking your own emotions as your truth and recognizing that this part of you had plenty of luck too, not just your brilliant mind.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the month: Thursday, November 17th

Mercury is the planet that rules both your thoughts and your words. As it moves into Sagittarius this month it will bring good luck to you through those that surround you. Take a look at the circle of people that surround you and see how you can find good luck closer than you had anticipated. This is how positive circles go; what you put into those relationships will also be available to be put into you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the month: Wednesday, November 23rd

Jupiter is the planet of good luck and abundance. This week it moves into Pisces activating the part of your life that rules your sense of self and personal beliefs. Who you are not only can change your life, but it also can change the world around you. Everything should be going better for you around this time. Projects that have been delayed suddenly take off and you are absolutely going to guarantee that you are in the right place at exactly the right time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.