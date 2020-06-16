How Each Zodiac Sign Deals With Relationship Drama

Some signs create it, and some know exactly how to end it.

Relationships are hard. Try as we might to live a drama-free life, sometimes even the healthiest of relationships face their share of challenges.

Whether you’re 10 years in or just getting to know each other, life has a way of putting up obstacles in every relationship. When conflict arises with your partner, it’s easy for things to get blown a little out of proportion, but it's harder to come back from this.

From tackling arguments head-on to retreating into themselves, each zodiac sign has their own unique method of how to deal with relationship drama.

That’s because our personalities and behavior have a lot to with astrology.

Drama follows some signs, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be resolved. When trying to overcome some relationship drama with your partner, it could help to know their sign and understand why they act the way they do.

Of course, no one should blame their problematic behavior completely on their zodiac sign, but it doesn’t hurt to have an extra guide when trying to figure each other out!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There’s no getting in the way of an Aries' happiness, so this sign will not be intimidated by any relationship conflict, no matter how big or small.

If you're dating an Aries, they will be direct and unafraid of letting you know exactly what’s gone wrong. There’s nothing like “taking the bull by the horns” and solving problems before they get worse.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is a notoriously stubborn sign, so working through relationship problems is no easy task for them.

Compromise is not a word a Taurus is familiar with, and they will defend their cause at all costs. They do have a gentle side, though — they just want you to prove yourself rather than hash out your problems verbally.

Focus on actions rather than words with Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini's split personality comes in handy when it’s time to resolve an argument.

They possess a unique ability to see both sides, and rely heavily on communication in their relationships. This means they’re always willing to talk it out.

They’re also masters of persuasion, so they will easily get you back on their side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to relationship conflict, Cancers have a tendency to let their sensitive sides take over.

They can be quick-tempered in the moment and say things they don’t mean. Drama with a partner can cause them to go into the depths of despair.

In times of trouble, Cancers need to lean back into their analytical side and focus on finding sensible solutions with their partner.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This Lion's fighting spirit often takes charge during relationship conflict.

When drama arises, they’re obsessed with winning an argument at all costs.

Leos can be overly protective of their pride and forget that others have feelings, too. Even though their approach is aggressive, Leos will get to the heart of an issue no matter what, and aren’t afraid to take the initiative to solve these problems.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are meticulous and hard-working, so they will go above and beyond to solve problems.

Their rational approach to conflict means they can park their emotions and work on rebuilding the relationship in a logical way. Virgos can excessively critical at times, but this is only because they value resolution and want to make sure problems don’t reoccur.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Drama is something Libra will avoid altogether.

If you’re dating a Libra, you can be assured that a meaningful solution to your problems will be found quickly. This sign is an expert and diplomacy, and will find a way to make sure balance is restored in your relationship in a way that serves both of you equally.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios have a dark side and are no strangers to a bit of drama.

They’re not fearful of conflict in their relationships if it means they can grow from it, and they make surprisingly good mediators.

Scorpios are driven by passion, so they will pour their heart and soul into fixing relationship problems. Their solutions might be eccentric, but they’re also extremely effective.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

People born under this sign are truthful and optimistic, which is a great combo when it comes to conflict resolution.

They don’t want any drama that would bring negativity into their life, so they will shut down any problems as quickly as they arise.

Their empathy and honest make them great at understanding their partner’s needs and relaying their own. This makes for a transparent, drama-free relationship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Patience is a virtue that Capricorn understands very well.

They know that relationships take time and effort, so when drama arises, they will approach the situation steadily and rationally. They have a keen sense of justice, so they are happy to work with their partners to achieve reliable solutions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is a people-pleaser, and they don’t like the idea of persistent problems.

They won’t engage in an argument, so if an issue arises in your relationship with Aquarius, be ready to hear some clear reasonable ideas on how to resolve your problems.

They are tolerant and idealistic. This means they will always hope for a resolution.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

When it comes to drama, Pisces' sensitivity is their weakness.

They often approach conflict with too much emotion and not enough rationale. Pisces are sometimes guilty of getting too upset and retreating into themselves.

But they also know the value of empathy and seek to never hurt someone’s feelings. Once they take a breather, they will use their strong imagination to come up with ways to win their partner over again.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.