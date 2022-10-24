The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Today the eclipse portal opens up with the profound New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio.

Eclipses represent a time of immense change and wild card energy.

During this time, the universe has a way of speeding up timelines and rearranging situations in life to help push you one step closer to your destiny.

It is a time when anything can happen and usually does.

A Solar Eclipse is when the Moon and Sun are within the same sign which creates an alignment between them and Earth.

Solar Eclipses represent external changes within your life and environment meaning it can be either you are disrupting the status quo or those around you.

They are moments when the universe is able to work more divinely for your greater purpose helping you to realign with your truth and manifest miracles in your life.

Scorpio is a water sign that is intense in its emotions and in search of the truth.

It is this truth that will help to transform your life from what it is into what it is that you are dreaming of becoming.

The Moon first shifts into Scorpio in the early morning hours of the 25th making this eclipse occur at the critical zero degrees of this deep-water sign.

Events that occur at a critical zero degree possess greater strength than the sign that it is happening within.

This means that this New Moon Solar Eclipse is an incredibly potent one.

It also magnifies the new beginning that is already in motion around this time within your life which is enhanced by the numerology meaning of zero which points to being ready to accept newness into your life.

During the first set of eclipses which began back in May, a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurred in Scorpio.

Now that a full lunar cycle has passed, it is important to reflect on what has changed or happened during this time.

In May the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse had to do with a change of your feelings, some internal shift about your personal beliefs that had yet to manifest in your external life

This may have been the feelings regarding a romantic relationship, a life path direction, or even a career.

Yet, as the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio peaks, you will be set to bring what was internal now into your outside world.

Normally New Moons are thought to be a time to plant seeds that you would want to reap the benefits of during the Full Moon within the same sign, approximately six months later.

This New Moon Lunar Eclipse is a powerful time for intentions, but it is also a period of seeing things more clearly that have occurred since the eclipse in May.

By doing this you allow yourself to now take action one way or another.

With Venus just having moved into this emotional sign a few days ago it figures heavily into this lunar event.

Not only affecting romantic relationships but also every aspect of your life that your heart is invested within.

Which three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Tuesday, October 25, 2022?

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is your time Scorpio, and nothing can get in the way of what it is meant to be. This New Moon Solar Eclipse is packed with change-orientated energy which will help you manifest that next chapter of your life.

With the eclipses playing in your sign and that of Taurus this year, it has been a time of personal growth and how that has ended up affecting your romantic relationships.

For you, because Saturn has been hanging out in Aquarius and just recently turned direct a couple of days ago, it is also bringing in a theme of home and who you share that space with.

This means transformation is in store in the most critical areas of your life; yourself, your relationship, and your home. From today until the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse, expect the unexpected and look for all of the hidden blessings coming your way.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Just like Scorpio has been seeing the themes of personal growth and relationship changes play out this year, so have you. Today’s Scorpio New Moon Solar Eclipse brings a much-needed change to your romantic life.

Uranus has been in your sign for the past couple of years and will continue to stir up changes for you, making sure that whatever remains is both stable and secure.

Because of that, the nature of your relationship has been invited to evolve as well. Whether that means together, a part or even taking a new chance on love, you are being invited into a period of growth. The main component is to make sure that you are using all that you have learned previously to create greater harmony and alignment in your relationship and in your life.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Scorpio energy asks you to focus on your home and family environment. For some time, you have been searching for a place that truly does feel like home. Somewhere where it feels like your soul is at peace and you are able to feel connected to where it is that you are living and who you are living with.

Reflect back to May of this year and the feelings that you have been having involving home and even a committed relationship that you would share that intimate space.

During the last six months there likely have been many events and even signs that have occurred to help point you in the direction that you have been asking for clarity in.

Now is the time to allow yourself the space to put it all together. Accept the truth as it has come to you and embrace the changes that are already quite literally on your doorstep.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.