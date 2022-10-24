The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 25, 2022

With today's winning transit being the New Moon in Scorpio, we might as well kick back and watch the good times flow. The New Moon is traditionally associated with potential; we do not see this Moon in the sky, but we know it's there.

This represents our feelings about ourselves and our lives. All of our hopes and dreams are right there, but at present, we can't see them. Still, that doesn't mean they don't exist.

During the New Moon in Scorpio, we are able to envision exactly what we want out of our love relationships, and with an intent focus, we will feel one hundred percent able to manifest those desires.

Nothing seems impossible during this particular lunar phase in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and everything seems a bit thrilling; we 'know' something good is about to happen. We may not know exactly 'what' or 'how' it's going to manifest, but we feel it in our gut; we're on the road to something successful and it's going to have to do with our love lives.

This New Moon is also conjunct with Venus, which totally directs the entire mood in the direction of love. It's almost unavoidable today: we will think about love, and love will become stronger in our lives.

What we concentrate on today is what we create for the future, but today, we feel it...we feel like we CAN create our futures. We feel optimistic and hopeful about the direction we are heading in; our attitude towards love is what makes today feel so lucky.

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 25, 2022 are:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon hits you with refreshed hope and a sense of possibility; you can see the future and it looks good. It looks especially good because it seems that you and the person you are romantically involved with are on a positive incline.

You both want this relationship to last a lifetime and you've both finally come to that place where you can admit between yourselves that in order for this to happen, you have to make the effort. Those efforts are starting to pay off.

What's more is that it will be during the New Moon in Scorpio that you get your mojo back again, when it comes to your interest in bedroom activities. Face it, after a while, the intimacy fades into a routine, and both parties become somewhat desensitized; here's where you both get your second wind. Life is for living, Virgo, have a blast!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's something about the New Moon in Scorpio that you identify with. This means that you like the idea of having something to look forward to.

You enjoy the 'wishing' phase, as it enables you to get all of your thoughts together. In love and romance, you have some very specific dreams and it is your desire to manifest these dreams with the person you love. This is not only possible but supported by both the cosmos and your significant other.

When two people focus on creating something together, how can it go wrong? You envision for yourself a beautiful, meaningful relationship and it would be during the New Moon in Scorpio that you can literally make it happen.

This is the transit that asks for our prayers; we can even make a ritual out of it, which will lend itself to deeper concentration. Today is the beginning of the life you want, Libra. Go out and make it happen.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Everything's coming up Scorpio, today, including the New Moon in Scorpio. Call it a good day with even better potential. What you do with your loved one on this day will create an environment for more and more positive adventures as time goes on. Today is the day where you not only believe in your wonderful future, but you and your partner set aside time to dream...together.

It's not about laying down the plans, but it is about talking together and going over some things that will take you both to the place where you'd like your relationship to go.

Right now, your relationship is in the pure potential phase; everything looks awesome on the surface but you both know there are certain kinks that you need to work out.

Today begins the process of that work. It's a 'togetherness' day, where both parties agree on just about everything. It's also a major 'feel good' day. Enjoy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.