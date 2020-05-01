How Mars Effects The Way You Love, By Zodiac Sign

Mars rules over your energy.

Mars equals passion. Mars shows what you love and who you are attracted to.

Mars represents your ego, it's your determination and it is associated with your drive.

The planet Mars rules two zodiac signs, Aries and Pluto.

How does Mars effect the way you love?

Mars is associated with arguing and fighting because of the intensity it brings to the natal chart.

Wherever Mars is located in your natal chart, it colors the energy of that astrology house and zodiac sign.

When Mars is in transit during the year, it can ignite your natal chart.

So, when Mars is in a particular zodiac sign, it controls your impulses and your will power, in that area.

If Mars rules your zodiac sign, Mars in transit in that same sign will be an impulsive time for you.

You will find yourself acting out of character and unable to control your impulses.

Some horoscopes will be rude, while others may act in more of a sexual nature, and some can even get violent.

It is important to know why you are feeling this way and whether or not it is healthy for you.

Here's how Mars affects the way you love, by zodiac sign, per astrology:

Mars in Aries

Mars conjunct your natal Mars in Aries is a time for instinct and impulsivity.

This is a time where you won’t be overthinking things, but you will do what feels right.

This may be a time to call upon old romances, or end relationships that aren’t going the way you want them to.

During this time, you may find out what you really truly want.

Any decisions you are faced with will be met with a quick instinctive answer.

Mars in Taurus

When Mars conjuncts your natal Mars in Taurus use this time to be deliberate and meticulous.

They will seek out the problems in their relationships and use them as opportunities for improvement.

They will find themselves slowly becoming almost nit-picky in hopes of constantly improving.

This may be a time to go back and re-examine a relationship that may have ended too soon.

Perhaps you may want to see if there is something worth working on.

Mars in Gemini

Mars conjunct with your natal Mars in Gemini will be a time of clarity.

The ever indecisive Gemini heart will calibrate its compass and start realizing what it is truly looking for.

While usually goofy and aloof, Geminis may find themselves serious and sure about their romantic intentions.

This is a time of romantic movement for Geminis and they will not take it lightly.

Mars in Cancer

Mars conjunct with your natal Mars in Cancer may leave you a little defensive.

Perhaps a little suspicious of your partner and unable to recognize your own flaws.

During this time it is important to take a step back and try to see your partner's point of view.

Recognize that you have a tendency to be manipulative and that side of you is more apt to appear during this time.

Self-awareness is key to making it through this time in a healthy relationship.

Mars in Leo

Mars in Leo is conjunct with your natal Mars. It is a great time if you are single.

You are going to be drawn to risky behavior and “single girl” choices.

If you are in a relationship, try not to let your desires get the best of you.

Recognize that with your desire to experience new things, may come the resentment toward your current relationship.

Try to remind yourself of everything that you love about your partner and ignore the pull to go out and make poor choices.

Mars in Virgo

When Mars is conjunct with your natal Mars in Virgo, you may feel very driven in many aspects of your life.

It is a wonderful time for productivity.

This for Virgos can be a euphoric spell of scheduling.

As much as you may enjoy this period of your life, it can be hard on your partner.

Even if you do manage to make enough time for them, it will be very scheduled and routine, making them feel like part of your job or an obligation.

Make sure you take the time to make them feel special.

Try your hardest to find spontaneity with your partner as it could mean quite a lot to them.

Mars in Libra

Most of the time, Libra’s will swallow their anger and do anything to avoid confrontation.

When Mars is conjunct with your natal Mars in Libra however, this is their time to explore.

If a Libra is ever going to tell you their true feelings are going to be during this time.

A small argument will likely nourish itself of old resentments and grudges.

This could be a subject never mentioned until it grows into a knock-em-down drag-em-out brawl ended with no one being the winner.

If you are a Libra, make sure you are aware during this time and try to keep a clear head.

If you are dating a Libra… don’t make them mad.

Mars in Scorpio

Mars in Scorpio conjunct natal Mars is a time of sexual exploration.

It is a time for you and your partner to find deeper intimacy through your sexuality.

It is also a time where Scorpios are temperamental.

They will be extra protective over the exclusivity of their relationships and be twice as suspicious of their partners.

During this time, Scorpios will run hot in every sense.

Mars in Sagittarius

Mars in Sagittarius and conjuncts your natal chart's Mars is a time of romantic restlessness. If there is a problem, even a small one, Sagittarius people will use it as an excuse to jump ship.

As a whole, they feel ravenous in the confines of an exclusive relationship and are quenched by the notion of freedom.

This ideology is most prevalent during this time.

It is best if you are a Sagittarius person who is feeling burdened by your relationship to wait out this time and see how you feel when it passes.

Mars in Capricorn

When Mars is in Capricorn conjunct your natal Mars, it is usually a time of relationship growth.

It is a time when Capricorn people are ready to move to the next step.

It is usually more cerebral than romantic.

Perhaps it is time to enter into an exclusive relationship, or to proclaim your love, or to move in together, or to get engaged.

It is a time where they are going to feel insecure if their relationship isn’t progressing.

Mars in Aquarius

Mars conjunct Mars in Aquarius is a time when Aquarius people will be hyper-aware of routine.

They don’t want their relationship to be predictable.

They will be hyper-focused on keeping their partner on their toes and will greatly appreciate it if their partner did the same.

They don’t want to find themselves stuck somewhere they don’t want to be.

Mars in Pisces

If you were born with Mars in Pisces, each year when it re-enters your zodiac sign, that will be a time of indecision.

You may even find that you overthink.

They won’t know what they want or who they want it from.

They will be completely insecure, moody, and indecisive.

They don’t know what they want but they know that there is something missing.

It is a hard time to be a Pisces.

There is hope, however, as this time won’t last too long.

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.