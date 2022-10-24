The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 25, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday with the New Moon in Libra entering Scorpio and the Sun in Scorpio.

What makes this day so special is the last solar eclipse for 2022. The last lunar eclipse will take place in November.

Whenever there is a New Moon we are focused on starting something new. The process of beginnings involves awareness, and working within a lunar phase is best accomplished with intentionality.

But, a partial solar eclipse means that the energy to charge your beginning comes with a delay, so we should anticipate having to wait a little longer to see the results of our efforts.

Due to this New Moon partial solar eclipse being 'cazimi' also known as the 'heart of the Sun' but in the darkest sign of the zodiac, Scorpio, we can anticipate secrets to come to the surface.

We may hear news of deep discoveries and see lost opportunities come back in a different form to give us a chance at success again.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Few things in life remain the same forever, and today you begin a journey that closes the door on one chapter of your life and opens a new book.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of death and rebirth.

Matters that felt impossible for you may begin to show signs of change. Who knows, Aries? Perhaps a dream you felt was out of reach can become real for you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A part of you has longed for a companion and a person to call your own, but there is also the fear of losing your freedom for the sake of being with someone else.

The dance of commitment begins when the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of marriage and partnerships.

Your emotions rollercoaster as you figure things out. There is no hurry to decide, and when you're fully ready to take the leap of faith you will know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You thrive on change, Gemini. For you, variety is the spice of life. So, when the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your area of routines and health, it's time to wipe the slate clean and get serious about your time management.

You have slacked off on important things like your fitness and health goals. This week moving forward it is time to shut the door on any laziness you've experienced and start pushing yourself to do better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You aren't actively looking for love, but you're also not closed off to the idea either. You have been hopeful that some day you would find your soulmate and that they would be there for you sooner than later. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your romance sector.

This energy makes it a lot easier for you to attract into your life the type of person you hope to fall in love with. There's love out there, Cancer, so go out and have fun. You never know who you may meet along the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your family history comes alive for you this week. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, activating your home and family house, and stories that you were never told may become available to you through simple conversations.

You can learn about your grandparents' and older relatives' lives this week by asking them about their past and inviting them to share their unique life experiences.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love to get to the bottom of a matter, and when it comes to conducting research few zodiac signs are better at gathering data.

You can do a deep dive into any subject or situation you need to investigate this week because the New Moon takes place in Scorpio, your sector of communication.

You should sort through any paperwork or files you need to organize this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The real estate market has been competitive this year, but if you're still hoping to get a home or find the place of your dreams, this could be your lucky week.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your house of personal property and possessions. During the New Moon, you may find it easier to acquire a new property or have an offer accepted.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You know yourself well, Scorpio, but there is always room for more self-exploration, and what a lucky time this is for you. The New Moon takes place in your zodiac sign which is a celestial invitation to self-discovery.

All areas of your life come alive for you to begin making changes and reset the course of your life. This is a big time of year for you, Scorpio because it is also when you experience a solar return where your world turns in a new direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Closing the door to the past is easier for you than most other zodiac signs. You're too busy to deal with the drama that is done and over with.

But, there may be some areas where you hold a grudge that requires addressing and this New Moon in Scorpio will help you to do that.

You have nursed a hurt far too long, and now that the Moon activates your hidden enemies sector, you will see what it is exactly so you can kiss it goodbye and never look back.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you befriend someone, it's a huge decision, and one you do not take lightly. That's why it's such a big deal for you to decide to unfriend a person.

This New Moon may have you clearing the energy of any negative people, places, or things that have disrupted your life.

In that case, you may be considering ghosting certain individuals when you are ready to let go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A career change is a huge undertaking. It's a big risk because you never know if you're going to love or dislike the new job.

However, all that will not matter to you because you may be offered an opportunity you cannot resist.

Great things are coming to you in the area of your work life and it's a great time to feel optimistic and open to whatever direction life takes you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As the old saying goes, "Know thyself," and that is precisely what you intend to do, Pisces.

With this New Moon opening the emotional doors to your personal philosophy, you discover that you're ready to evaluate your core beliefs and put them under evaluation. You need to make a big change, but you won't know what direction you'll take until you make the first step.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.