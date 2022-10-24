The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want An Exclusive Relationship During The Moon Conjunct Venus On October 25, 2022

Along with a feeling of 'it's now or never' comes yet another all-pervasive emotion, and that is the one where we want our relationships to be signed, sealed and delivered, and that is what many of us will be feeling today, October 25, 2022.

Today, we crave more, and when it comes to our love lives, we want a relationship that we don't have to worry about; we want an exclusive partnership that we can rely on. Signed, sealed, delivered.

During the Moon's conjunction with Venus, our heartstrings will be tugged. If we are in a relationship with someone and we're not sure if we can define this relationship as secure, then it's time to make it secure.

Transit Moon conjunct Venus is about tying up the loose ends. It's about proving that we trust our mate, and about them doing the same.

If one of us feels as though it's time to get a little more serious, then it's up to the other to either accept it or reject it. Today, certain zodiac signs in astrology will express to their mates just how important it is for them to be in an exclusive relationship.

It's true, we do tend to get scared during moments like this when we are put to the test; can we 'settle down'?

Are we made up of the stuff that allows for exclusivity? Some of us want our relationships to be exclusive, very badly, and some may be on the fence about it.

Still in all, during the Moon's conjunction with Venus, those who want the solidity of exclusivity will come marching out of the shadows and into the light. This is the day when we finally become exclusively involved.t

The three zodiac signs who finally get exclusive in their relationships during the Moon conjunct Venus on October 25, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're not up for taking this relationship too far without it becoming exclusive. You love your person and you want to be with them, but you're not crazy about letting the relationship be classified as something without any real commitment. You are someone who wants and demands exclusivity, and you need your partner to commit to you, body and soul.

Call it unfair or call it 'the way it is', you are just not about letting this thing go for too long without being able to label it 'exclusive.'

During the Moon conjunct Venus, you'll express your desire to your partner and you will literally put pressure on them to respond the way you want them to.

They have no choice; if they want to be with you, then they have to be with you on your terms. You will get what you want and you'll feel a lot better about things after you do. Good luck, Cancer!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are all for the idea of a monogamous, committed love relationship, and right about now, you're ready to get into one. You have been with someone for a while now, and you love them; it's all good and you feel that the two of you are now ready to take it a step further.

You feel that this life is too fragile and unpredictable to spend too much time in a relationship that cannot be labeled as exclusive, and so, during the Moon conjunct Venus, you will present this idea to your mate.

In a way, you're really not asking for too much as the relationship is already an unspoken version of the exclusivity contract, but personally, you want it 'on paper.' And while there may be no actual paper involved, hearing the words will do a world of good for you. If you can get a commitment from your person, then you'll be happy and at peace.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

OK playtime is up; now it's time to get down with the serious business of making this love relationship into an exclusive one. You've had it with the honeymoon phase; all is well and now you want more. You are quite honest with yourself and now it's about time you are completely honest with the person you are involved with.

You don't want this relationship to be a flash in the pan; you want a life partner, not a plaything, and today, during the Moon conjunct Venus, you will have no problem asking for what you desire.

You are way too neurotic to 'let things go their way naturally' and if you need to nudge things into a more secure place, then you'll do so. All you need now is the consent of the person you're with, and the way things are looking, that shouldn't be too much to ask. You are lucky, Scorpio; Moon conjunct Venus helps you with your campaign for exclusivity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.