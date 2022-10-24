The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During The New Moon Eclipse On October 25, 2022

There's something pressing about the New Moon in Scorpio; it makes us feel like we have something to accomplish, and while some know exactly what it is, others may flounder around today trying to piece together the messages their minds are giving them.

We feel like there's something there, something that needs our attention, and if we don't heed that call, we'll miss out on something that we intuit as important. We can't miss out on this.

In love, we might be making some drastic moves on this day. This is the day when we weigh the options to see if a relationship is worth fighting for or dropping like a hot potato.

Not that it's necessarily all or nothing at all, but we will certainly be coming up with a major decision during this time. This may very well be the time when we risk it all for the sake of love. And if we're in that mindset, well then, we all know that nothing is going to stop us, no way.

During the New Moon in Scorpio, we see that action has to be taken; we can no longer sit around hoping things just magically change, or that our love lives are just fine if we just leave them alone. Nope! We are not leaving our love lives up to the hand of fate on this day.

In fact, today is the day we see everything as possible, and if we so choose to risk everything we have for the sake of being in someone's life, then we will do it passionately, with fervor and determination, and we will be successful.

The three zodiac signs who risk everything for love during the New Moon in Scorpio on October 25, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The way you see it, if it isn't worth risking everything for, then what exactly IS it worth? You like the idea of throwing yourself on the line for love. If you lose, you lose, and you'll chalk it off as a great experience...but you don't lose, Aries. You win all the time.

Yes, you feel pain and yes, your exalted state of victory only lasts as long as it does, but during the New Moon in Scorpio, you'll be back, stronger than ever, and ready to risk it all for love. Scorpio energy usually stirs you up; sometimes it's a good stir and sometimes it's bad, but it's always worth it in your book.

Just to be alive is good enough, and you feel that bringing love into your life would make it all the more wonderful. It's worth taking that chance. It's worth risking whatever you must to bring love into your life. And, as you already know, if it doesn't work, then you try, try again. That's who you are, Aries. You don't give up easily.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What lights the fire beneath you today is the transit known as the New Moon in Scorpio, and it will make you feel as if you need to make the move now, or forever hold your peace. This has to do with bringing someone into your life. You love someone...or, at least, you want to love them.

You want them to love you back, and so far, so good on that account. During the New Moon in Scorpio, you'll see the two of you as one entity, and your vision will please you immensely. You are looking for security and stability, and that means you need to secure this person in your life NOW.

This also means that you have to do the work of making it happen, which means you need to change your life to accommodate this new love. You are ready, willing, and able to get rid of what must be removed and you are ready to take the risk to make this person your own.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Another day, another risk. That's how it goes in Sagittarius-world. You are fearless when it comes to risk-taking and love, your feeling is 'why not?' You are here to take risks, not to slink back into the tar pits where you wait for your evolution to happen.

No way, you are right there with the New Moon in Scorpio and it has you feeling very confident about what you're about to do. You feel as though life is here for you to have experienced; some will be good, some will be bad, but most will be unplanned, unexpected, and unknown.

You're there for all of it. You have enthusiasm and joy for the things that require change, and on this day, you're up for big change, yourself. You aren't that concerned with being rejected or misunderstood; you are at that place in your life where you do your best, you hope for the highest, and you get what you get...with acceptance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.