Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For October 31 - November 6, 2022

This week is the second week of the eclipse portal and the deep space-time between worlds and even realities.

With the first eclipse in this cycle occurring last week in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, this week brings you one step closer to the second occurring in Taurus early next week. Eclipse portals are a time beyond time.

It is a moment when things change rapidly, speed up and it seems that things happen in such an unexpected way that the only answer is the universe is behind it all.

This week looks surprisingly calm as there are only two events; the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius and then an opposition between Venus in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus. But do not let appearances be deceiving.

There is so much that was set into motion this week that the energy is still rippling throughout yourself and your life.

In the coming week, there are lucky opportunities to be had by embracing the surprise news that the First Quarter Moon will deliver alongside the changes and transformation that Venus and Uranus are promising.

It is a week that you will be asked to more fully surrender to the unknown, into everything that feels left undone, trusting the process explicitly.

There still is no telling where you will arrive next week and what changes will occur, but to receive the greatest joy and luck, is only about staying present.

When you trust in everything, there is no reason to try to control anything.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign starting October 31 - November 6, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, November 1st

This week it is time to look in your circle of friends for that lucky break or opportunity that you have been seeking. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius lights up the people around you with some happy surprises when it comes to what you will find.

As much as you have been going through a period of change and have felt likely heavy with everything, there are people around you who can help and have the answers that you are in search of.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, November 1st

With all the Scorpio energy present you are already seeing changes and good things happening in your love life, but this week you also get a dose of career focus thrown in too. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius brings some good surprises to your work zone.

This may be in the form of a new position or raise, but whatever it is, it will be something that brings you more gratitude and joy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, November 1st

Aquarius energy truly does rule all matters concerning luck in your life. This week as the First Quarter Moon occurs here you will be receiving some surprising news that helps you to rededicate yourself to what you have been feeling driven to pursue.

Mars retrograde in your sign is slowing things down, but it seems that it is just enough so that you can catch the lucky opportunities headed your way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, November 5th

You already have been learning that the more you express your own truth, the more the universe can work in your favor. This week as a collection of planets gather in Scorpio, the zodiac sign that represents this theme in your life, you will get a lucky boost.

Venus, ruler of love, but also real estate and finances stand up against Uranus in Taurus, the greater awakener. Given that it is eclipse season it is not surprising that there will be unexpected opportunities, but for you, they will be life-changing.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, November 5th

While both Saturn turning direct last week and the First Quarter Moon occurring in Aquarius this week are paying attention to your romantic relationships, all that Scorpio energy is making you reflect more deeply on your home atmosphere.

This is an area you have been contemplating changing within for some time, but now you actually need to go for it. It is eclipse season, so anything goes which means you are being supported by the universe to make that change you have been seeking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, November 1st

Health matters are always of the greatest importance to you. Sometimes you can look at them from a more rigid perspective, even limiting yourself in what you think is healthy versus unhealthy.

However, this week as the First Quarter Moon occurs in the health realm of your life you get a lucky shift that will help you seize the kind of lifestyle that you have really been seeking. It is a healthy mind that makes for a healthy body, not the other way around.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, November 1st

It can be hard to speak your truth, especially when you do not know how others will react or what will change after you do share. But since the Venus Star Point in your sign a week ago, you have been trying to embrace more of your own authentic light.

This week as the First Quarter Moon occurs within Aquarius you will be able to be in a place to truly stand in this space and learn exactly what it means to unapologetically be yourself, which ends up attracting all the blessings you have been seeking.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, November 5th

Between the recent New Moon Solar Eclipse in your sign and the collection of planets now gathered in your sign you are seeing a lot of action and development in your life.

It likely is related to your own sense of self, you are healing and how much you look at the world has shifted.

This week Venus, the planet of love, but also of finances and real estate meets Uranus in Taurus, the momentous change maker bringing lucky opportunities to your bottom line.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, November 1st

Being able to communicate effectively is what allows you to be able to create the life that you truly desire. Saturn recently turned direct in Aquarius which is the energy that rules all themes of communication for you, now as the First Quarter Moon occurs here, you will be receiving some surprising news.

This has growth and luck written all over it, even if it seems to suddenly change everything.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, November 5th

The universe has been guiding you to look to the people in your life to see the value that they bring and not just your career. While your relationship has been an area that you have been asked to reflect on recently, this week it centers more around your circle of friends and family.

The people in your life are what make your experience of this journey what it is and while work sometimes seems like the most important thing or even money, remember that it is people that can never be replaced.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, November 4th

With so much Scorpio energy coming in you will be getting a huge lucky boost to your career. You likely saw something peak within this area of your life last week under the New Moon Solar Eclipse, now as Venus in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus oppose one another it is time for some exciting changes to take place.

Just stay open and know that with the First Quarter Moon occurring in your sign, you are being fully supported by the universe to take this next step.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, November 6th

Luck is those moments or opportunities which happen unexpectedly and create better-than-imagined results. For you, all of this Scorpio energy is centered in the part of your life that governs luck.

It also can affect education, travel, publishing, and other new life experiences. Thinking outside the box is your specialty so you should have no problem seizing all of the opportunities headed your way, it might just come down to knowing which one to choose.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.