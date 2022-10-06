The Most Difficult Saturn Transits In Astrology & How They Affect You

By Miriam Slozberg — Updated on Oct 06, 2022
What does it mean when Saturn's transits move through certain astrology houses?
There are some Saturn transits that can bring relief, such as through the first house because more often than not, it encourages you to be self-disciplined.
Any time Saturn is transiting through a house, you are going to experience restrictions causing you to be extra focused.
However, some houses with Saturn transiting through them are tough to handle.
The most difficult Saturn transits and their effects
The houses where you feel Saturn’s negative characteristics the most are the water houses — the fourth, eighth, and twelfth houses.
Saturn transiting the fourth house
Uncomfortable memories from the past will be brought up through difficult situations. And these situations are meant to teach you lessons that are based on mistakes that you made in the past.
When Saturn is in this house, you will learn so much that you will not repeat the same mistakes again.
Sometimes, it has nothing to do with the mistakes you made. The focus can be on mistakes made by others that had a negative impact on you. Now, you are dealing with the consequences so that the issue is never repeated again.
During this time I was struggling with mild infertility. I do have a mild case of polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS.
However, I only struggled during the time Saturn was in this house. Once I was able to lose some weight, found ways to deal with stress, and took better care of myself, I conceived my daughter through intrauterine insemination (IUI).
At that time Saturn was already in my fifth house, which is the house that represents children.
It's ironic to think that a planet that rules restrictions in the house that rules children could mean a pregnancy would happen, but it did.
I did what I could to take care of myself so I would increase my odds of conceiving. So, it was a karmic reward when Saturn entered my Fifth House.
Remember, Saturn is the planet that rules karma, as well.
However, this is not the case for everyone — this was just my story.
Saturn transiting the eighth House
When Saturn transits through the eighth house, the house that rules transformation, you are going to be forced to make internal changes — whether you like it or not.
And as a result, everything about you as a whole will change. It's a very uncomfortable time.
The first time I experienced this, I was a toddler and I had speech delays. I was able to speak once Saturn entered my ninth house.
The second time it happened was when my son was diagnosed with autism. That shattered my visions of who my son would be — and that changed me, too.
I was not only a mother to my daughter, but I became a special needs mom because of my son, which was not something I was prepared to do but I had no choice.
However, Saturn in the 8th House is not the hardest place for this planet to make its transit. The twelfth house is the most difficult.
Saturn transiting the 12th House
This is the most uncomfortable house for Saturn to be transiting through. Those who are experiencing this transit are forced to face their demons and live in a world that feels impossible.
Unfortunately, during this transit, you can hit an all-time low. This is definitely a time to seek therapy.
The first time Saturn transited my 12th house, I was in early high school, and I was bullied and mocked.
The second time, I was a shell. My son was failing badly with his therapies, and I was unable to cope with his special needs — especially as he got older.
I hated my life and escaped through food and in any way I could. I hated how my life had turned out, and I was not even facing a midlife crisis.
It was mid-life depression. I didn't see a light at the end of the tunnel.
When Saturn crossed my Ascendent, my son was transitioned to his residential school, and I was able to get onto a path of health where I began my weight loss.
The odd thing is, my son’s natal chart and mine are almost identical — so there is karma I have with him. I didn't struggle to conceive him — it was my daughter I had difficulty with, and she has helped me in many ways.
This means when Saturn was transiting his 12th House, he was stagnating and very unhappy at home. And when it crossed his Ascendant is when he left and is on a path to reaching his potential.
Is that a coincidence? I would say definitely not.
Anyway, the bottom line is when Saturn is transiting through a water house, you will be likely facing depression because the circumstances around you will trigger it.
Be prepared to seek therapy and even medication if you feel it is best because the effects will be quite heavy for one reason or another.
Once Saturn leaves the water houses whether it enters the first, the fifth, or ninth, it will be a relief — even if it means that you’ll be facing restrictions in those other houses.
Miriam Slozberg is a Canadian author, freelance writer, social media consultant, and a mom to three children, two human and one furry.
