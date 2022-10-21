How The Once-In-A-Lifetime Venus Star Point Changes Your Love Life Starting October 22, 2022

The Venus Star Point peaks on October 22nd, 2022, bringing once-in-a-lifetime energy to help you realign your life with your heart and make the changes necessary to embrace your deepest truth.

The Venus Stay Point, or Rose of Venus as it is sometimes referred to, represents the meeting of the Sun and Venus together in such close proximity that they appear as one.

This is also the moment that Venus travels into the heart of the Sun to begin a new part of its journey.

Venus is the planet that rules love, relationships, and the abundant joy that you hope to fill your life with.

As part of Venus’s natural orbit, it creates a lotus flower design with five petals.

Each petal represents a different part of your romantic journey which is created by Venus changing from a morning star to an evening one and then back again.

The lotus is a symbol of hope, growth, and renewal as the lotus blooms from the mud symbolizing that beautiful things will come from what you experience, even those moments that may have broken your heart.

When you look back on the significance of each petal, with this particular journey beginning back in 2020, you will understand why this moment is so monumental.

While Venus Star Points occur usually once a year, these two planets have not met in the romantic partnership-orientated sign of Libra since the 1700s, making this an event that will have far-reaching results for the rest of your life.

What is unique about this year is that there already was Venus Star Point on January 8, 2022, and now the second one will peak this weekend.

The first one was about Venus becoming a morning star and your focus shifting to relationship dynamics in your life and bringing greater harmony and love into your life.

Now that it is about to become an evening star the shift goes to self-love, feelings of worthiness, and your own beliefs about love and relationships.

Venus in Libra is concerned with fairness, justice, reciprocity, and most importantly love.

This Venus Star Point will affect your relationships yet depending on where Libra shows up in your life, it will also dramatically affect that area bringing in good luck, opportunities, and sudden growth.

The Venus Star Point officially moved into alignment on October 19th and will remain exact until the 26th, however, the journey to officially become an evening star is one that will last eighty days and nights, taking you on a journey of deeper knowing within yourself.

It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to realign your heart to what matters most and to take those steps to step into the light of love.

Each zodiac sign's Venus Star Point horoscopes during this once-in-a-lifetime event on October 22, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This event occurs in Libra which means that it connects with the romantic relationship in your life. You will feel this strongly and will be making some dramatic decisions this weekend to incorporate more change within your life.

This will have to do with what is in true alignment with yourself and will have you walking away from anything that is not. It truly helps you to see the light once and for all in your romantic relationship.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Libra energy activates your health which is not just physical, but mental, emotional, and even spiritual.

This transit gives you the ability to make some important decisions about this area of your life. Whether it does involve your physical body, or even just making those decisions that are from a more emotionally healthy space. By doing this your vibration will change and so will those around you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During this Venus Star Point, it is important to reflect on how you express yourself and the relationship that you have with your own inner child. You may begin to understand that if this part of you has not been healed it may be voicing its needs instead of your healed adult self.

By tapping into self-love and healing, you can transform not just the relationship with yourself but also your partner.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This weekend marks a momentous time in your home and family as Libra energy rules these themes for you. Under the energy of the Venus Star Point, it is having your heart and the decisions that you make operate from that same deep place within you. It also incorporates more of your truth, but in a way that lets you create change from love rather than frustration.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Communication is an important part of your life as you tend to roar your truth. However, there are other ways of expressing your needs and this is exactly what the Venus Star Point will help show you.

In Libra, it rules how you communicate and express yourself in relationships and in life. Think of this as an opportunity to see your partner’s side and to understand that compromise goes a long way in creating lasting love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In all the details and plans that you tend to create for your life, you sometimes lose sight of what matters most to you. In Libra, this Venus Star Point will be helping you explore what it is you truly value.

By highlighting this theme in your life, you may realize that many of those plans no longer matter and that it is time to surrender them to the universe so that you can make space for what it is you truly need, romantic relationships included.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are truly the lucky one! In your ruling sign of Libra, Venus and the Sun meet in a once-in-a-lifetime event to help you realign to your truth and step out of the shadows that you have felt you needed to live within.

In all the work that you have been doing it is time to stop agonizing over the past. It could not have and cannot be changed so it is time to simply release it all. By doing this you will allow yourself to embrace the joy, the beauty, and the love of this moment and the future that is awaiting you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Libra operates from the place of your subconscious which helps to bring everything to light. In this case as Venus and the Sun align together in this zodiac sign it means that you could be finding out some valuable information or even just have.

As the truth continues to spill out it is important to keep those themes of self-love and worthiness as your central focus. Nothing and no one should be in your life if it takes you away from the growth that you have already achieved.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It is time to look at those that surround you and whether or not they are lifting you up or holding you down. There is a transformation here that is taking place in which you will change this central circle around you to include more love, greater acceptance, and also happiness.

Sometimes an upgrade really does mean better. Do not be afraid to be honest with yourself about what it is that you need because who you surround yourself with in this life will determine the path that you take.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Although there have been astrological influences recently which have drawn you to reflect more about your emotional feelings and experiences, today this energy is all about your career. This area of your life is one that is hugely important to you and often dictates how happy or satisfied you are with your life.

The Venus Star Point in Libra will help to bring you into the light and get noticed in an incredibly positive way within your career. It also will help you discover a greater work and life balance so that you can give more of yourself to what it is that you love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is an incredible time for you Aquarius as the Venus Star Point in Libra lights up the luckiest aspects of your life. Look for opportunities everywhere. Whether it is a career, relationship, travel, or feeling like you are finally more deeply understanding yourself and your purpose, this is a huge turning point for you. It is one that likely will let in more light so that you can make more room for all the things you love, including yourself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Venus Star Point activates the area of your life that rules transformation, passion, and intimacy. With both Venus and the Sun converging here, it is time for changes to occur which will be about beginning a brand-new cycle within your relationship and even likely your life.

With the planet of love uniting with the Sun that rules action, expect some tremendous changes over the weekend which will help usher in not just transformation but also greater depth and connection. When things start to shift for the better, make sure that you allow yourself to honestly believe in it, so you do not miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.